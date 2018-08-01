Must Watch: Brett Rheeder's Moody Short Film 'Beautiful Idiot' Is Sublime

Directed by:

Beautiful Idiot takes you on a ride through the mindset and motivations of those who feel driven to pursue greatness, how it can feel to fall short, and the consequences of reaching a lofty goal when the struggle to get there has defined you for so long. Featuring professional slopestyle rider Brett Rheeder.What inspires an athlete, an artist, or an entrepreneur to choose a harder path through life, towards greatness? What keeps them motivated? And what happens after they reach a goal that has given them purpose for so long?In Beautiful Idiot — a short film featuring professional freeride mountain bike rider Brett Rheeder — directors Harrison Mendel and Robb Thompson, film studio Grain, and cinematographer Liam Mullany explore the connections between achievements, failures, and personal identity.The journey through an overachiever’s mind plays out on-screen as a visually stunning series of rides by Rheeder, set against a backdrop of western Canadian scenery that includes Tofino, and the Okanagan Valley.Harrison Mendel and Robb ThompsonAnders J. SvenssonBrett RheederElliot Friesen and Austin FriesenGRAIN and Harrison MendelHarrison MendelLiam Mullany