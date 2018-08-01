VIDEOS

Must Watch: Brett Rheeder's Moody Short Film 'Beautiful Idiot' Is Sublime

Aug 1, 2018
by Harrison Mendel  

Beautiful Idiot takes you on a ride through the mindset and motivations of those who feel driven to pursue greatness, how it can feel to fall short, and the consequences of reaching a lofty goal when the struggle to get there has defined you for so long. Featuring professional slopestyle rider Brett Rheeder.

What inspires an athlete, an artist, or an entrepreneur to choose a harder path through life, towards greatness? What keeps them motivated? And what happens after they reach a goal that has given them purpose for so long?

In Beautiful Idiot — a short film featuring professional freeride mountain bike rider Brett Rheeder — directors Harrison Mendel and Robb Thompson, film studio Grain, and cinematographer Liam Mullany explore the connections between achievements, failures, and personal identity.

The journey through an overachiever’s mind plays out on-screen as a visually stunning series of rides by Rheeder, set against a backdrop of western Canadian scenery that includes Tofino, and the Okanagan Valley.


Beautiful Idiot - Brett Rheeder - Robb Thompson Photo

Beautiful Idiot - Brett Rheeder - Robb Thompson Photo

Beautiful Idiot - Brett Rheeder - Robb Thompson Photo
Beautiful Idiot - Brett Rheeder - Robb Thompson Photo

Beautiful Idiot - Brett Rheeder - Robb Thompson Photo

Beautiful Idiot - Brett Rheeder - Robb Thompson Photo
Beautiful Idiot - Brett Rheeder - Robb Thompson Photo

Beautiful Idiot - Brett Rheeder - Robb Thompson Photo


Directed by: Harrison Mendel and Robb Thompson
Written by: Anders J. Svensson
Featuring: Brett Rheeder
With: Elliot Friesen and Austin Friesen
Produced by: GRAIN and Harrison Mendel
Director of Photography: Harrison Mendel
Principle Cinematographer: Liam Mullany

Must Read This Week
Review: Commencal's Supreme DH 29 is an Unflinching Race Weapon
108220 views
Destination Showcase: Colorado
96439 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's the Most You'd Spend on a Mountain Bike?
79867 views
There's a New Aluminum Version of the Trek Slash
79820 views
3 Bike Checks from the European Continental Enduro Series - Les Orres 2018
64078 views
Kona Announces All New 2019 Kona Big Honzo
57093 views
Video: Every Single Trick in Dennis Enarson's New 'Caps Lock' Video is a Banger
38760 views
DH & XC World Champs Teams Announced
30653 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.021360
Mobile Version of Website