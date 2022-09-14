Must Watch: Bryn Atkinson in 'Gold Standard'

There are some things you can always rely on in the Pacific Northwest. The sun will rise and set every day (even if you can’t see it), the weather’ll be predictably unpredictable, and when Bryn Atkinson gets behind a project, it’s gonna be a banger.
It’s not in Bryn’s nature to half-ass anything. Every detail of a project is considered to elevate it to the next level. The choice of trail. The crew. The shots. Getting the bike just right. And he’s just got a way about his riding that no other rider can match – with style and speed that drop your jaw to the floor whatever the framerate.
So, sit back, grab a drink and behold the new Gold Standard, forged by the imagination of Bryn Atkinson.Credits
Photography by Anthony Smith
Directed by Clay Porter
Cinematography by Clay Porter
FPV Drone by Ross Has A Drone
Drone by Jonathan Chandler
Edited by Clay Porter
Post Production Audio by Keith White Audio
See the Range at www.norco.com/bikes/mountain/enduro/range/
24 Comments
Nice work to all involved.