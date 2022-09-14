Must Watch: Bryn Atkinson in 'Gold Standard'

Sep 14, 2022
by Norco Bicycles  

There are some things you can always rely on in the Pacific Northwest. The sun will rise and set every day (even if you can’t see it), the weather’ll be predictably unpredictable, and when Bryn Atkinson gets behind a project, it’s gonna be a banger.

It’s not in Bryn’s nature to half-ass anything. Every detail of a project is considered to elevate it to the next level. The choice of trail. The crew. The shots. Getting the bike just right. And he’s just got a way about his riding that no other rider can match – with style and speed that drop your jaw to the floor whatever the framerate.

So, sit back, grab a drink and behold the new Gold Standard, forged by the imagination of Bryn Atkinson.

Photo by Anthony Smith

Photo by Anthony Smith

Photo by Anthony Smith
Photo by Anthony Smith

Photo by Anthony Smith
Photo by Anthony Smith

Photo by Anthony Smith

Photo by Anthony Smith

Photo by Anthony Smith
Photo by Anthony Smith

Photo by Anthony Smith
Photo by Anthony Smith

Photo by Anthony Smith

Photo by Anthony Smith

Credits
Photography by Anthony Smith
Directed by Clay Porter
Cinematography by Clay Porter
FPV Drone by Ross Has A Drone
Drone by Jonathan Chandler
Edited by Clay Porter
Post Production Audio by Keith White Audio

24 Comments

  • 19 0
 Make soil wet again
  • 7 0
 This is the first bike that actually looks better with kashima. Great to see Clay Porter back in mtb too.
  • 4 1
 Love watching Bryn ride! Form always looks perfect. Bellingham is located in a temperate rain forest. Very predictable and fairly consistent. May seem unpredictable to locals, however is some of the more predictable weather in the country. The Midwest is where weather is more unpredictable.
  • 7 1
 "I love Golddddddd" ~Goldmember~
  • 6 0
 The chain is silver, drama
  • 4 0
 Someone needs to contact @trailclones about the Chef's Table soundtracks.
  • 4 0
 So sick!! What an absolute cornering genius.
  • 2 1
 Hm. Cool bike, great rider, nice looking trails, generally like the use of classical music...but all together, man I was just not a fan of this edit. It felt twitchy and chaotic. Can't like 'em all I guess.
  • 3 0
 I need to work on my cornering.
  • 2 0
 Wow these trails look really cool! Does anyone know which network on trailforks it is?
  • 2 0
 I think this is all shot at Galbraith!
  • 2 0
 a mix between Galbraith and sandy ridge
  • 2 0
 Definitely the best 2:39 minutes I spent today.
Nice work to all involved.
  • 3 0
 Violins give me anxiety
  • 2 0
 What about physics though?
  • 3 0
 My head hurts
  • 1 0
 Me at the cash in Home Depot buying all of their gold Tremclad paint " this is going to be epic AF man "
  • 1 0
 I see his lady got a drone. Nice
  • 3 3
 I've heard of slowing videos down to make them look cool but speeding them up is just silly
  • 2 0
 Corner god.
  • 1 0
 The real question is: What trail is that?
  • 1 0
 A couple cuts to many for my taste, but brilliant riding nonetheless.
  • 1 0
 All I can think about is The Chef’s Table
  • 1 0
 Bryn never disappoints





