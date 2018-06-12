VIDEOS

Video: Adrian Loron, Thomas Genon & Friends Send It At Their Dream Riding Spot

Jun 12, 2018
by Velosolutions Global  
by velosolutionsglobal
Views: 1,012    Faves: 7    Comments: 0


As a kid the backyard was a playground for Loron and his friends, it has continued to evolve alongside his riding to this day. An expression of personal creativity, a training ground and a tribute to Velosolutions quality, it embodies the same passion for building and riding now as it did two decades ago.

Home to his dream dirt jumps and Velosolutions pump track - this is the story of how you can build your ride.

"When I was a kid I used to spend hours building tracks for my toys in the sand. To this day I am still doing the same, We just use bigger tools"

Presneted by Velosolutions and in partnership with Norco Bicycles

Featuring:
Adrien Loron
Thomas Genon
Toma Lemoine
Santiago Saya

Photo Credit: Marc Genon

Catch Adrien at Crankworx this week Innsbruck as he looks to retain his 'King Of Crankworx' Title.

Velosolutions.com
norco.com

MENTIONS: @velosolutionsglobal @norcobicycles


4 Comments

  • + 2
 I want a backyard like this !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 We need more videos like this..
  • + 1
 Nice one!
Post a Comment



