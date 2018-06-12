Video: Adrian Loron, Thomas Genon & Friends Send It At Their Dream Riding Spot

Presneted by Velosolutions and in partnership with Norco Bicycles

As a kid the backyard was a playground for Loron and his friends, it has continued to evolve alongside his riding to this day. An expression of personal creativity, a training ground and a tribute to Velosolutions quality, it embodies the same passion for building and riding now as it did two decades ago.Home to his dream dirt jumps and Velosolutions pump track - this is the story of how you can build your ride."When I was a kid I used to spend hours building tracks for my toys in the sand. To this day I am still doing the same, We just use bigger tools"Featuring:Adrien LoronThomas GenonToma LemoineSantiago SayaPhoto Credit: Marc GenonCatch Adrien at Crankworx this week Innsbruck as he looks to retain his 'King Of Crankworx' Title.