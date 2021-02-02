Must Watch: Cam Zink Lands a World Record 110 Foot Backflip in 'Sandbox'

I am elated to finally be able to show this to all of you beautiful people. Although we have only been building my property for 4 years and working directly on this project for the majority of the last year, this is something I have been working on my entire life. Long after many people told me I should hang up the ol’ Five Tens, life in mountain biking has just gotten better and better. Thank you FiveTen and Monster Energy for supporting this dream project and to everyone else that made this happen! — Cam Zink