Must Watch: Cam Zink Lands a World Record 110 Foot Backflip in 'Sandbox'

Feb 2, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesI am elated to finally be able to show this to all of you beautiful people. Although we have only been building my property for 4 years and working directly on this project for the majority of the last year, this is something I have been working on my entire life. Long after many people told me I should hang up the ol’ Five Tens, life in mountain biking has just gotten better and better. Thank you FiveTen and Monster Energy for supporting this dream project and to everyone else that made this happen!Cam Zink

bigquotesWelcome to the ultimate mountain bike playground. Cam Zink has been working his entire life on perfecting his personal Sandbox. Now we get to see the 169-acre property in full HD, including the world’s tallest MTB jump where Cam landed his Guinness World Record backflip: “I can’t believe what we’ve been able to create, and this is just the beginning…” But don’t take Cam’s word for it, better see for yourself.Monster Energy


18 Comments

  • 10 2
 I'd rather watch the riding buddy's 1minute cell phone video than this stretched out 8minute edit. Wayyyy too overhyped on the editing.
  • 9 2
 Really good riding, that is ruined by over-editing. Really could have laid off the psychedelic motifs here.
  • 1 0
 I drove a 35 foot motorhome with 4 bikes hung of a rack on the back. Every time I'd go over a bump I'd cringe, watching the bikes bouncing around back there. Watchin him air out that 4-wheeler with that bike on top reminded me of that.
  • 3 1
 That ATV jump with the Monster can was epic. Best sponsor placement within an edit I've seen in a while.
  • 1 0
 Amazing riding! This reminds me why I got into this whole riding bikes down hills kind of thing.
Now that soundtrack made it pretty hard to finish Frown
  • 2 0
 i almost did a one-footer once
  • 4 0
 i almost did a one-footer once, on the ground
  • 1 0
 @Kimura: sick
  • 1 0
 @GotchaJimmy: lel
  • 1 0
 His bike has a Zink link. Saying zink link pleases me a lot more than it should!
  • 1 0
 I don't know if I'm more impressed with the distance of that back flip or him doing a crank flip while manualing!
  • 1 0
 Great video but a bit 'click-baity' given the airtime allotted to the headline...
  • 2 1
 So happy to see a new Zink must watch on the homepage today!
  • 1 0
 DAMN CAM!!!! STILL GOT IT.
  • 1 0
 That superman to manual wtf
  • 1 0
 Nuttier than squirrel poop. My collarbones hurt just from watching this.
  • 1 0
 Insane
  • 1 0
 Legend.

