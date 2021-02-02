Must Watch: Cam Zink Lands a World Record 110 Foot Backflip in 'Sandbox'

I am elated to finally be able to show this to all of you beautiful people. Although we have only been building my property for 4 years and working directly on this project for the majority of the last year, this is something I have been working on my entire life. Long after many people told me I should hang up the ol’ Five Tens, life in mountain biking has just gotten better and better. Thank you FiveTen and Monster Energy for supporting this dream project and to everyone else that made this happen!—Cam Zink
Welcome to the ultimate mountain bike playground. Cam Zink has been working his entire life on perfecting his personal Sandbox. Now we get to see the 169-acre property in full HD, including the world’s tallest MTB jump where Cam landed his Guinness World Record backflip: “I can’t believe what we’ve been able to create, and this is just the beginning…” But don’t take Cam’s word for it, better see for yourself.—Monster Energy
Now that soundtrack made it pretty hard to finish
