Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Must Watch: Cam Zink's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
Apr 19, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Cam Zink and filmer/editor Dustin Lindgren’s entry into Real Mountain Bike 2021.
Click the following links to watch the other athlete edits:
Vero Sandler
Danny MacAskill
Brandon Semenuk
Brage Vestavik
DJ Brandt
Videos
Must Watch
Riding Videos
Cam Zink
X Games Real MTB 2021
12 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
14
0
cmartin575
(44 mins ago)
He's definitely still got it. Holy shit
[Reply]
4
0
HMBA106
(43 mins ago)
Brings back so much nostalgia from the pre-enduro days when Cam was my favourite rider! Still progressing and sending it like he always has. Mad respect
[Reply]
2
0
FloridaHasMTBToo
(31 mins ago)
Got my vote, don't even need to look at the other ones. I have a feeling Dennis Enarson is gonna have a hard time one upping the roof flip.
[Reply]
2
0
chriskneeland
(23 mins ago)
Zink just one upped Enarson's ender with his intro. Legend.
[Reply]
2
0
bikeparkmemes
(26 mins ago)
Such a throwback style video, gotta love Zink
[Reply]
2
0
woodlandplayer
(22 mins ago)
Now that's a memorable edit! Great job to Cam and his team. 2 Thumbs up!
[Reply]
1
0
Daver27
(28 mins ago)
New bike at 50 secs or have I missed something....?
[Reply]
1
0
JuZwe
(5 mins ago)
He switched from YT to Hyper
[Reply]
2
0
noakea
(24 mins ago)
WINNER FOR ME!! So sick!
[Reply]
1
0
Thegnarberries
(14 mins ago)
that 3 was legendary
[Reply]
1
0
Tacodip420
(9 mins ago)
Firing
[Reply]
2
3
unrooted
(27 mins ago)
Amazing riding!!!! Horrific music.
[Reply]
