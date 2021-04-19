Must Watch: Cam Zink's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit

Apr 19, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Cam Zink and filmer/editor Dustin Lindgren’s entry into Real Mountain Bike 2021.

Click the following links to watch the other athlete edits:

Vero Sandler
Danny MacAskill
Brandon Semenuk
Brage Vestavik
DJ Brandt

Posted In:
Videos Must Watch Riding Videos Cam Zink X Games Real MTB 2021


12 Comments

  • 14 0
 He's definitely still got it. Holy shit
  • 4 0
 Brings back so much nostalgia from the pre-enduro days when Cam was my favourite rider! Still progressing and sending it like he always has. Mad respect
  • 2 0
 Got my vote, don't even need to look at the other ones. I have a feeling Dennis Enarson is gonna have a hard time one upping the roof flip.
  • 2 0
 Zink just one upped Enarson's ender with his intro. Legend.
  • 2 0
 Such a throwback style video, gotta love Zink
  • 2 0
 Now that's a memorable edit! Great job to Cam and his team. 2 Thumbs up!
  • 1 0
 New bike at 50 secs or have I missed something....?
  • 1 0
 He switched from YT to Hyper
  • 2 0
 WINNER FOR ME!! So sick!
  • 1 0
 that 3 was legendary
  • 1 0
 Firing
  • 2 3
 Amazing riding!!!! Horrific music.

