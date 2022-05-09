Must Watch: Danny MacAskill & Friends in 'Do A Wheelie'

I have seen first-hand the popularity of bike riding explode over the last few years and it puts a smile on my face to see so many people loving getting outside on their bikes. Working with adidas Five Ten, we wanted to make a film that included as many types of riding as possible and let other riders become the star of the film. The wheelie was the best place to start, if you can ride a bike, you can have a good go at doing a wheelie and from there the opportunities are endless. We wanted to celebrate the wheelie, show how accessible riding bikes can be and put a smile on peoples faces. If someone picks up a bike and has a big grin trying to wheelie, then job done. — Danny MacAskill