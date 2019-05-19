VIDEOS

Must Watch: Danny MacAskill is the World's Best Babysitter

May 19, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Wipe away the Monday blues with a brand new edit from Danny MacAskill. This one has apparently been a passion project for Danny and Stu Thompson, made during the downtime of their other projects, to celebrate ten years of working together.

Danny turns his hand to babysitting Stu's daughter and revisits some of his most famous video locations with her in tow... literally.

bigquotesIn his latest film Danny Macaskill takes on some child care the only way he knows how... by taking them for a bike ride!

No children were involved in any stunts during the making of Danny Daycare!Danny MacAskill


7 Comments

  • + 1
 Absolute work of art! Thank you, Danny, for the inspiration of creativity Smile
  • + 1
 Thank you Danny for providing the most fun I've had laying in my bed late at night in years. Thank you.
  • + 1
 This will be nice to look back at when she gets older!
  • + 2
 Epic!Wink
  • + 2
 ????
  • + 1
 Should have been a smiley face, but that came out instead...
  • + 1
 Brilliant!

