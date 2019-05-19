Must Watch: Danny MacAskill is the World's Best Babysitter

Wipe away the Monday blues with a brand new edit from Danny MacAskill. This one has apparently been a passion project for Danny and Stu Thompson, made during the downtime of their other projects, to celebrate ten years of working together.
Danny turns his hand to babysitting Stu's daughter and revisits some of his most famous video locations with her in tow... literally.
|In his latest film Danny Macaskill takes on some child care the only way he knows how... by taking them for a bike ride!
No children were involved in any stunts during the making of Danny Daycare!—Danny MacAskill
