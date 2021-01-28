Must Watch: Danny MacAskill Rides Skye's Super Steep Slabs

Press Release

Photos: Dave Mackison

It really felt so natural to be up on these faces on the edge of cliffs cycling down completely in control and fully trusting my brakes, my tires and the rest of my bike – and of course myself. It’s all about believing in your own skills and it was a cool experience out there and I really loved the feeling of it. — Danny MacAskill

Trials and mountain bike rider Danny MacAskill just released his new video The Slabs and once again amazes us with riding we’ve never seen before. After hitting the Gym about a year ago with his trials bike the Scotsman now opts for the mountain bike and explores new terrain back home in the Cuillins on the Isle of Skye. Inspired by some of the world best climbers and their dedication Danny came up with the idea of hitting some rock slabs himself. Danny takes us on an intense and nerve-wracking ride down the rocky and insanely steep slabs. Awesome drone and POV perspective filmed on GoPro only, offer a fascinating onboard experience.Welcome to The Slabs.Danny’s latest video, a We are Peny Media production directed by both Robbie Meade and Danny, shows Danny scrambling to just below the summit of Sgurr Dubh Beag / Little Black Peak (733m / 2,432ft.), one of the most technical sections of the Dubh Ridge, unroped with his bike on his back. From here the real challenge begins. Set against the magnificent backdrop of unrivalled mountain wilderness views, Danny navigates his way down an extremely technical one kilometre route over a very steep ledge system of black 'boiler-plated' Gabbro slabs, exposed steps and drop offs, buttresses and grassy clefts, to the shores of Loch Coruisk at sea level.