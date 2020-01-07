Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's Mindblowing Gym Workout in 'Gymnasium'

|It’s fair to say that gyms aren’t really my natural habitat! I take my hat off to people who go every day to stay in shape, as I much prefer to hop on my bike and keep myself fit that way. We wanted this video to be a reminder to all those looking to get fit in 2020, that you don’t have to be miserable, there’s plenty of fun ways to hit your fitness goals. For me, it has been and will probably always be my bike.—Danny MacAskill
Press Release: Red Bull
Personal Trainer sessions not working out? Would rather give HIIT a miss? You’re not alone, as Scottish Trials Bike legend Danny MacAskill shows us in his new film that there are other ways to make your mark in the gym.
Not a regular gym-goer by his own admission, YouTube sensation Danny stars in his new film ‘Gymnasium’ – created in collaboration with Red Bull – and attempts to show the world that staying in shape doesn’t have to be daunting.
In his latest return to our screens, Danny seeks refuge from the ‘New Year, New Me’ craze by creating his personalised fitness playground in a long-forgotten hall at his local sports complex. Even though performing a perfect bar routine while still on two wheels isn’t for everyone, Danny has found that it’s a case of no chain, no gain as he’s able to do what he loves and stay in shape at the same time.
Gymnasium is the latest collaboration between Danny and Red Bull, a relationship going back 10 years that has seen other groundbreaking films such as Way Back Home, Imaginate and Wee Day Out that have clocked up hundreds of millions of views between them.
Aside from Danny and Fabio I would check out Kamil Kobedzowski. It is not really trials but stunts. Some may not like it but some of the things he does are extremely hard and unique. Besides, it's on a bike so we can all appreciate that.
I’ll show my 6year old boy when he gets home from school. At the end, I’ll pause it, and say to him, “you think he does all those stunts straight away, just like that!?” Nope! Practice and dedication make perfection, I’ll press play and show my boy how and why.
Danny, your a superstar mate. I bet your granny loves you
Shows once again how this shit aint easy in any way - every trick is a new trick, and as such you can see why it takes so many takes to get it right. Normally you would spend weeks or years perfecting a trick, for these vids they have to invent, learn and stomp it just for one video and in as short a time as possible - amazing from all involved.
And yes I do realize you could have got hurt here too. So yeah, props as it takes commitment to pull this off.
Reality is you don't need a specialized bike. just grab any bike and start hopping.
I recommend trying to jump an empty beer case, then two stacked up.
That was just plain fun to watch. Thanks for the uplift Danny.
I would sure like to go out noon on a sunny day and bike around till night, but we got jobs that pay for stuff, and those companies we buy from sponsor Danny....so......its not neccesarily a prefered option.
So entertaining to watch indeed!
* First, watch DM wheelie one-handed on a treadmill
* Second, search YT for "roller trainer fails"
All winter long. First started using them back in the winter of '86 when I was living up in the Northern Tier.
I like them better than a stationary trainer, you actually have to "Ride" them, not just pedal.
You have to pay attention to what you're doing too. If you don't it'll be more than just your mind that drifts off.
I put 1.75" Slick tires on my hard-tail just for ridding them. Knobbies on rollers = Howling Banshee.
Everyone living within in a 1 klick radius will hate you.
Between the Rollers and the Rowing Machine, they keep the Winter Blues & Blob Syndrome away for me.
BTW, the treadmill stunt was classic.
Was it simply an attack on Fabio?
