Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's Mindblowing Gym Workout in 'Gymnasium'

Jan 7, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesIt’s fair to say that gyms aren’t really my natural habitat! I take my hat off to people who go every day to stay in shape, as I much prefer to hop on my bike and keep myself fit that way. We wanted this video to be a reminder to all those looking to get fit in 2020, that you don’t have to be miserable, there’s plenty of fun ways to hit your fitness goals. For me, it has been and will probably always be my bike.Danny MacAskill












Press Release: Red Bull

Personal Trainer sessions not working out? Would rather give HIIT a miss? You’re not alone, as Scottish Trials Bike legend Danny MacAskill shows us in his new film that there are other ways to make your mark in the gym.

Not a regular gym-goer by his own admission, YouTube sensation Danny stars in his new film ‘Gymnasium’ – created in collaboration with Red Bull – and attempts to show the world that staying in shape doesn’t have to be daunting.

In his latest return to our screens, Danny seeks refuge from the ‘New Year, New Me’ craze by creating his personalised fitness playground in a long-forgotten hall at his local sports complex. Even though performing a perfect bar routine while still on two wheels isn’t for everyone, Danny has found that it’s a case of no chain, no gain as he’s able to do what he loves and stay in shape at the same time.

Gymnasium is the latest collaboration between Danny and Red Bull, a relationship going back 10 years that has seen other groundbreaking films such as Way Back Home, Imaginate and Wee Day Out that have clocked up hundreds of millions of views between them.



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Danny Macaskill Must Watch


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Jolanda Neff to Take 3 Month Break to Recover From Crash
92534 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's Mindblowing Gym Workout in 'Gymnasium'
69935 views
First Look: YT's 2020 Lineup
66591 views
[Updated] Race Rumours Recap: A Run Down of the Holiday Silly Season
62035 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Be Over-Biked or Under-Biked?
57930 views
[Updated] Seagraves Post Videos on Canyon Bikes
53417 views
Bernard Kerr Refused Entry to Anaheim 1 SX Race
52373 views
Field Test: Affordable Trail Bikes - Canyon Spectral AL vs Ibis Ripmo AF
50246 views

177 Comments

  • 481 1
 Thanks Danny, in the world of "Sick edits" you bring your unique and mind blowing style with some very welcome comedic relief. I can always count on getting a good laugh from watching these. Please never stop doing what you do. It's more appreciated than you may ever truly know.
  • 34 0
 In terms of creativity, persistence and positivity he's one of a kind and few can touch him. Especially 0-40s Danny I can relate to very much.
  • 85 2
 This beats a whole bunch a schralping and auto tuned rap edits that’s for sure. Hats off Danny!
  • 13 72
flag funkzander (3 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 danny is like metallica, awesome but more for the masses and akrigg is like slayer just straight gnar in your face. both on one team would be sick
  • 19 63
flag IntoTheEverflow (3 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Nice comparison, except for metallica is pretty lame.
  • 5 2
 Unpopular opinion: the ender was a bike version of a no-comply.
  • 40 0
 I love his post-credits footage where they show tricks which didn't work out; it shows that Danny is a human being!
  • 3 0
 @Brasher: amen brother
  • 7 0
 Its early in the decade to be nominating videos...
  • 8 0
 As an ex-competition trials rider (26"), I like the way he came out and made street trials a thing. I always likes street more than comps but there wasn't a scene to really support a career.

Aside from Danny and Fabio I would check out Kamil Kobedzowski. It is not really trials but stunts. Some may not like it but some of the things he does are extremely hard and unique. Besides, it's on a bike so we can all appreciate that.
  • 15 0
 @funkzander: Danny is most definitely not like Metallica. He still practices, is still creative, and still shreds.
  • 1 0
 @DaFreerider44: isn't a no comply an ollie with just the back foot, while you plant the front foot on the ground? I know the trick you're thinking of, but don't know the name
  • 1 0
 Agreed. Love these edits and good reminder what biking is really about it...having fun, laughs with the boys and messing around
  • 1 0
 He is truly one of the the G.O.A.T. in my book
  • 2 0
 @BartDM: Otherwise I swear this is pure wizardry
  • 183 0
 The last, making of, segment is fake. He did everything 1st try, he just wants to appear more human.
  • 12 0
 Absolutely. MacAskill = hilarious. MacAskill ≠ human.
  • 8 0
 Yer a wizard Danny!
  • 2 0
 Definitely an alien in a human suit. That's cool though.
  • 109 0
 The cleaner bloke at the end really should of been Hans Rey.
  • 16 0
 I think it is his father, isn´t it? He can be seen in Wee Day Out sitting beside him on the bench, too.
  • 1 0
 @toubr: nah that isn't his dad
  • 1 0
 @toubr: It's James Dunn (see credits), just don't know who he is.
  • 74 2
 Danny mac, in a world of content and amazing riding everywhere, he’s the only guy who makes me smile while I watch him.

I’ll show my 6year old boy when he gets home from school. At the end, I’ll pause it, and say to him, “you think he does all those stunts straight away, just like that!?” Nope! Practice and dedication make perfection, I’ll press play and show my boy how and why.

Danny, your a superstar mate. I bet your granny loves you
  • 19 6
 Way to ruin the fun. I bet you also told him santa isn't real.
  • 13 1
 My 3 year old practically ran home from pre-school when I told him that there was a new Danny MacAskill video out!
  • 59 1
 Wait! The Proclaimers have more than 1 song??
  • 13 0
 I love the Proclaimers, but if I hear 500 miles one more time I'll loose my stuffing...
  • 3 0
 @plyawn: just give it time, it comes back around. It always comes back around...
  • 3 0
 Reminds me of Shrek
  • 4 0
 @gotohe11carolina: sounds even better on a road trip in a Fiero
  • 1 0
 @Ride406orDie:
  • 49 0
 It’s that time of the year when all your friends who don’t ride bikes start sending you bike edits.
  • 38 0
 Most of that shouldn’t even be possible
  • 1 0
 Only if you believe that the laws of physics apply to everyone, which is clearly not the case from this video.
  • 29 0
 Somebody get Danny on Ninja warrior ????
  • 5 0
 Not sure how he'd make it through the monkey Bar sections on his bike.....
  • 5 0
 @BjPoynton: he'll find a way...
  • 36 8
 What. The. Fudge. Your move Fabio.
  • 31 2
 Danny = higher skill, lower risk.
  • 16 0
 Nice little behind the scenes on RedBull

Shows once again how this shit aint easy in any way - every trick is a new trick, and as such you can see why it takes so many takes to get it right. Normally you would spend weeks or years perfecting a trick, for these vids they have to invent, learn and stomp it just for one video and in as short a time as possible - amazing from all involved.

www.redbull.com/gb-en/videos/dannys-gymnasium-behind-the-scenes
  • 15 0
 After his parallel bars routine I stood up with a card that had "10" written on it. (couldn't help myself, don't even know where the card came from...)
  • 11 0
 Absolutely brilliant! Skillls, comedy, creativity. Danny’s personality is stamped all over his work and it shines! Cut Media delivering the goods too, like always. The world needs this and all of the effort that goes into it is appreciated by the likes of us. I might even buy a can of Red Bull right now, just because.
  • 14 0
 That's. Just. Nuts. Amazing as always Danny!
  • 13 1
 ...and that is why he is in the top 25 greatest of the last decade. Most of us struggle to find creative line on a purpose built trail and he does this. Wow
  • 13 0
 that santa cruz trials bike looks awesome
  • 6 0
 You should see his mothership
  • 2 4
 @miguelcurto: That's what she said...
  • 11 0
 He should never have joined the gym. He'll be locked into a contract for like 2 years now.
  • 1 0
 he only gave her £15, nae problem
  • 7 0
 Thanks Danny, I love your skilled, creative and fun approach more than I could ever be entertained by a (no doubt equally skilled) athlete tempting with death and getting properly injured in the process. Different tastes I know, this one is right up my street.

And yes I do realize you could have got hurt here too. So yeah, props as it takes commitment to pull this off.
  • 3 0
 Danny has made some crazy, dangerous stuff in the past -- Cascadia comes to mind, or that one where he's riding over the railing of that bridge, but there's death-defying stuff in a lot of his videos. I was thinking for this one he must have been a little relieved not to have his life on the line as much, and have some of those gymnastics pads on the ground to soften any falls a little bit. The skill it takes to do all this stuff is unreal, though.
  • 2 0
 @TheR: I appreciated this too. Incredibly difficult tricks he pulled off, but the consequences of failure were admittedly less than some of his vids. I don’t mind. In fact, I might prefer it. Amazing skill on display here!
  • 9 0
 Hew Jarse, Max Gainz and Ben Schpress on the sign-up list. Nice touch to an unreal video.
  • 2 0
 Hew Jarse signed up for the spin class, pretty funny.
  • 7 0
 Backward, on the front wheel, on a balance beam!!! WTF, I can't even ride a forward, on both wheels, on a 2x6 (the wide side). Such an awesome video and show of capability!
  • 1 0
 Those were pretty much my exact thoughts.
  • 8 0
 Danny... "Oi, physics.. F*** you. You're my bitch now."
  • 7 1
 Danny defying the laws of physics once more. Here's your 2020 VOTY, ladies and gentlemen.
  • 5 0
 I thought Imaginate couldn't be topped. Incredible! Aside from the riding the creativity and vision to out this together is absolutely amazing.
  • 5 0
 Not only he rides his bike like no other, he also seems to be as likeable as no other. He is one of the few professional bikers I would like to ride my bike with.
  • 2 0
 Pretty sure I’d ride with Danny for about 5 minutes and then stop to puke, or just crash and die.
  • 8 2
 "Pain today power tomorrow" Got to be a hidden message that a Santa Cruz E bike is on the way!
  • 1 0
 PLEASE WAIT A COUPLE MONTHS THX
  • 2 0
 Yeah, haha. remember the SC CEO said a few years back they will NEVER make an ebike. money talks. Be cool to see what Danny can do with one.
  • 1 0
 @DDoc: I DO NOT. BUT I HAVE LEARNED TO TAKE ABSOLUTE STATEMENTS (AND ANY STATEMENT FROM A CEO) WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.

AND F DANNY...IMAGINE WHAT IM GONNA DO WITH ONE! I WILL TRY AND GET MY HANDS ON ONE—I THINK GOING 150 IS TOO SMALL BUT DEPENDS ON MASS N CASH. MAYBE ITLL HAVE A 170 FORK ON IT? IM FIRMLY RIGIDLY TURGIDLY IN THE MORE TRAVEL IS BETTER ON THE EBIKE UNLESS UR GONNA GO LIGHTWEIGHT LIKE THE E-ALIEN. IF THEYRE GONNA BE 50 POUNDS THEN GIMME 180 LIKE THE ERANGE.
  • 7 0
 Spin class instructor should've been Matt Berry as Douglas Reynholm
  • 5 0
 Is he riding CC eeWings cranks? Nothing unusual for him to have it titanium. xD
  • 2 0
 He's representing NC hard! EE wings and Industry Nine Hydra wheels!
  • 4 0
 Santa Cruz Reserve wheels with I9 hubs. Wink
  • 1 0
 @cadmortess: True, true!
  • 6 0
 Waiting for the day Danny MacAskill will be revelaed as a cgi character
  • 7 0
 Danny deserves an Oscar!
  • 4 0
 Probably the most creative rider out there. Really fitting music too, and these movies always manage to somehow be funny too.
  • 5 0
 Hew Jarse.... Ben Schpress.... It's the little things that make me chuckle.
  • 4 0
 I can't beleive most of what I saw in that video. Totally insane yet so entertaining !! You don't even need to like bikes to enjoy his videos. thx
  • 3 0
 I showed this to my wife, and she was impressed. However, she insisted that it was fake, and they "used a green screen". Half an hour and a half dozen Danny videos later, and she finally believes me.
  • 6 0
 I would walk 500 miles
  • 6 0
 And I would walk 500 more.
  • 5 0
 Danny breaks the Internet... Again ????
  • 3 0
 I know trials bikes are extremely impractical, especially since I can barely ride a regular bike, but I really want one after seeing Danny's edits.
  • 1 0
 The skills you build on a trials/DJ bike in the driveway will help your general riding tremendously.
Reality is you don't need a specialized bike. just grab any bike and start hopping.
I recommend trying to jump an empty beer case, then two stacked up.
  • 1 0
 Some cameos would be the icing on the proverbial cake in Danny's videos. Who wouldn't want to see Rob Warner as the cranky zoo keeper as Danny nose manuals a giraffe, or Hans Rey driving a London cab when Danny hops on his hood.
  • 3 0
 Just when you thought he'd done all his best work he releases this, fantastic work
  • 2 0
 Mindblowing is so rarely appropriated!! Wow even the fails at the end are smooth where you imagine loosing teeth on the ground.
  • 3 0
 Huw Jarse..... in the sign-in book....love it, Another amazing vid from Danny.
  • 4 0
 The fact that Danny MacAskill exists makes me happy.
  • 4 0
 so fun!! even my wife liked it, and that's a high bar
  • 2 0
 Haha, when I used to ride my bike in like junior high, girls would literally like roll their eyes, and hate. It's generally unattractive I think.
  • 4 0
 @Kramz: it was because you didn't rock a set of eewings. With those they throw their panties at you.
  • 5 2
 Poor old fella needs a spring board just to do a little bunny hop. It’s hard to watch your heros get old
  • 2 0
 Well after reading the shitty news about Jolanda & PHP I really appreciated this.
That was just plain fun to watch. Thanks for the uplift Danny.
  • 1 0
 No. Wait. Danny in a spinning class with people wearing spandex and disco lights too? Something inside me wanted to see how Danny could show these non cyclist how to really ride a bike.
  • 1 1
 Yaknowwhat? If he worked 8-5 every day he would probably had issues staying fit on bike, just like the rest of us.
I would sure like to go out noon on a sunny day and bike around till night, but we got jobs that pay for stuff, and those companies we buy from sponsor Danny....so......its not neccesarily a prefered option.
  • 2 0
 I guess that's the only way to make gym workouts fun, be a superhuman bike master.
  • 2 0
 Insane just insane and so creative! Is Danny the mastermind behind all those tricks??

So entertaining to watch indeed!
  • 2 0
 The real Rise of Skywalker....I like to see how he flips his pancakes in a morning too. Mint!
  • 1 0
 Absolute legend, nobody does an edit like you, I don't think anybody ever will and that's how it should stay! Keep on keeping on Danny.
  • 3 0
 Never dissapointing, NEVER
  • 3 0
 So entertaining..so skilled...keep it coming Danny!
  • 3 0
 I can wheelie for about 6 feet... that's pretty good right?
  • 1 0
 i can watch this over and over again the beginning is the most funniest especially opening up the door to the cycling class hahahahaha
  • 1 0
 Anyone ever tried one of those roller trainers?

* First, watch DM wheelie one-handed on a treadmill

* Second, search YT for "roller trainer fails"
  • 1 0
 @plyawn " Anyone ever tried one of those roller trainers?"

All winter long. First started using them back in the winter of '86 when I was living up in the Northern Tier.
I like them better than a stationary trainer, you actually have to "Ride" them, not just pedal.
You have to pay attention to what you're doing too. If you don't it'll be more than just your mind that drifts off.
I put 1.75" Slick tires on my hard-tail just for ridding them. Knobbies on rollers = Howling Banshee.
Everyone living within in a 1 klick radius will hate you.

Between the Rollers and the Rowing Machine, they keep the Winter Blues & Blob Syndrome away for me.

BTW, the treadmill stunt was classic.
  • 3 0
 The slack line to slack line jump actually made me laugh out loud
  • 1 0
 Did he just do a standing vertical leap up to 6’? That is insane athleticism. Couple that with creativity and crazy skills and you get Danny Megaskill.
  • 2 0
 And we'll see Chris Akrigg with the new bike after this
  • 2 0
 Omg! Mind blown.... again!
  • 1 0
 I love this guy. every video is gold, just makes you smile. real skill and very down to earth. love it!
  • 3 0
 It's inconceivable!
  • 1 0
 Like Danny's way of weight training, why lift weights when you can ride along them!
  • 2 0
 The perfect combination of pure talent and comedy! Thanks Danny.
  • 2 0
 Love the music and the whole video. The bike flip made my day.
  • 2 0
 I watched the bike flip section 3 times.
  • 2 0
 Don't forget to pause on the sign up sheet at the start of the video!
  • 1 0
 This was great viewing at the breakfast table with my son this morning. So many "No Way!" moments.
  • 1 0
 Love that they show the outtakes, really gives you an idea how hard he works doing what he loves!
  • 2 0
 I just changed my vote on the poll from yesterday.
  • 1 0
 Bike meets DudePerfect!! love this stuff, same dude but different every time...
  • 2 0
 F spin class, unless you are reverse nose wheeling that stationary bike!
  • 1 0
 Damn you Danny!!! Never laughed at someone's workout before, awesome as usual!
  • 3 0
 The real GYM KHANA
  • 2 0
 Loved the outtakes.........
  • 1 0
 Much like Danny's videos and personality, I have never seen so much positivity in a PB comments section.
  • 1 0
 My wife isn't very interested in bikes but she thanked me for showing her Danny's latest work of art.
  • 1 0
 Danny just leaves me speechless with every one of his edits. Amazing stuff.
  • 1 0
 Even though he's not a big "gym" guy I wonder how much he can squat or deadlift? I bet he could put up a lot of weight.
  • 1 0
 Is this what Canyon were referring too by a 'MASSIVE CYBER ATTACK'?

Was it simply an attack on Fabio?
  • 1 1
 Did you hear a diminished arpeggio by Malmsteen? Say what? yeah, it's there....
  • 1 0
 Danny, it has been too long. We need videos like this moar often.
  • 1 0
 Fantastic! Danny always delivers the goods.
  • 1 0
 Great one after winter hollydays!
  • 1 0
 Someone get this man a gold medal!!!!
  • 2 0
 Best one yet!!
  • 1 0
 OK...now THAT is the way to start 2020.
  • 1 0
 3:45... just what?!? Yeah... No... but really?!?!
  • 1 0
 Amazing, are you sure his name is not Danny Masterskills????
  • 1 0
 I Proclaim this to be an excellent video.
  • 1 0
 Dude perfect now on bikes!
  • 1 0
 Amazing as usual!..Yngwie Malmsteen playing in spin room?
  • 1 0
 Treadmill nose wheelie is next level bonkers
  • 1 0
 Never fails to impress ^_^
  • 1 0
 Kid has the wheelie gene!
  • 1 0
 I don't think I'll ever agree with the physics behind what he does.
  • 2 0
 Max Gainz
  • 1 0
 The slackline was insane!
  • 1 0
 Quality edit, with a quality tune to boot!
  • 1 0
 That was hilarious...I needed that laugh. Back to inventory day....
  • 1 1
 So Santa Cruz has now made a trials bike for Danny. Available for purchase?
  • 1 0
 He's been on the Santa Cruz for a while now, but it's still just a custom job for Danny only. He was out riding with the Glasgow lads last year and quoted it as a "20 grand one-off".
  • 1 0
 His previous edits were more Inspired.
  • 1 0
 His videos always make me smile.. Thanks Danny
  • 1 0
 I love ya Danny....laughing till I’m crying at the flubs!!!!
  • 1 0
 Thank you. I needed that today.
  • 1 0
 Awesome video! Danny has incredible skills
  • 1 0
 Incredible skills and creativity :-))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
  • 1 0
 SO GOOD!! My man is so awesome!
  • 1 0
 One of the 'safer' environment he used as playground Big Grin
  • 1 0
 ....Eeee.....aaaa....
  • 1 0
 Love the music to boot.
  • 1 0
 Awesome as always!
  • 1 0
 can't touch that
  • 1 0
 Such a genius!
  • 1 0
 ....Ben Sphress...
  • 1 0
 Haha brilliant thanks.
  • 1 0
 I must practice more ...
  • 1 1
 really clever, very skilled and oddly boring.
  • 1 0
 HAPPY NEW DANNY !
  • 1 1
 Danny daddy Smile
  • 1 1
 Best. Song. Ever.
  • 1 0
 First time I heard it was in Shrek. Haha.
  • 1 0
 IM NOT CERTAIN YOU KNOW WHAT ANY OF THOSE THREE WORDS MEAN.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023760
Mobile Version of Website