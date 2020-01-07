Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's Mindblowing Gym Workout in 'Gymnasium'

It’s fair to say that gyms aren’t really my natural habitat! I take my hat off to people who go every day to stay in shape, as I much prefer to hop on my bike and keep myself fit that way. We wanted this video to be a reminder to all those looking to get fit in 2020, that you don’t have to be miserable, there’s plenty of fun ways to hit your fitness goals. For me, it has been and will probably always be my bike. — Danny MacAskill



Press Release: Red Bull



Personal Trainer sessions not working out? Would rather give HIIT a miss? You’re not alone, as Scottish Trials Bike legend Danny MacAskill shows us in his new film that there are other ways to make your mark in the gym.



Not a regular gym-goer by his own admission, YouTube sensation Danny stars in his new film ‘Gymnasium’ – created in collaboration with Red Bull – and attempts to show the world that staying in shape doesn’t have to be daunting.



In his latest return to our screens, Danny seeks refuge from the ‘New Year, New Me’ craze by creating his personalised fitness playground in a long-forgotten hall at his local sports complex. Even though performing a perfect bar routine while still on two wheels isn’t for everyone, Danny has found that it’s a case of no chain, no gain as he’s able to do what he loves and stay in shape at the same time.



Gymnasium is the latest collaboration between Danny and Red Bull, a relationship going back 10 years that has seen other groundbreaking films such as Way Back Home, Imaginate and Wee Day Out that have clocked up hundreds of millions of views between them.



