Must Watch: Danny MacAskill’s Postcard from San Francisco

Nov 29, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe iconic street trials and mountain bike rider Danny MacAskill, is back with a jaw-dropping edit from the Golden City, San Francisco.

Postcard from San Francisco is MacAskill’s first out-and-out MTB street trials edit for more than a decade, it is a display of his phenomenal bike handling skills and determination to go for the biggest (and riskiest) bangers. Red Bull


108 Comments

  • 223 1
 A tennis net???? Stop it!!!
  • 35 1
 Absolutely unreal. Just when you think he's done about everything, this move is so creative and so cool! Plus, banger song. Love the Shins.
  • 7 0
 That was one of several moments in the vid I thought ….. is this CGI or what? If not then there must be 5hrs of attempt clips
  • 21 0
 Getting vibes from his breakthrough inspired video to band of horses' funeral. Fuck yeah Danny--been watching your content for almost 15 years and you're still on top.
  • 10 0
 @sspiff: This. Reminds me of that first video, so simple, so pure, so amazing.
  • 4 0
 @bonkmasterflex: I came here to say I didn’t like the song but each to their own I guess!

Not that it matters when the content is so good
  • 2 0
 But is it street?
  • 4 1
 And I thought people on skis sliding a tennis net like a rail was impressive. There were so many wtf moments in that edit.
  • 1 0
 I don't know much about riding tennis nets but are these more difficult to ride than a chain like Ryan Leech did in The Collective and Roam? I can't ride neither but I'm just curious. The chain is heavier so might move slower than the net, not sure whether that's an advantage or not.
  • 2 0
 @SirWonky: Watch the behind the scenes. It's A LOT more than 5 hours
www.redbull.com/int-en/shows/danny-macaskill-postcard-from-san-francisco
  • 1 0
 @vinay: Way more difficult. Leech road very short sections of loose chain on that one segment. Before that I think the hardest thing done was that dude in the Ultimate Freeride challenge who rode on cables.
  • 1 0
 @scott-townes: Alright, I don't even know what a tennis net feels like (like how loose or slack it is). An internet search did point me at some people riding slacklines on unicycles or bicycles, including Hans Rey. But yeah, I don't know how a tennisnet compares.
  • 176 1
 Putting the crashes in the main film rather than a blooper reel at the end adds a little element of uncertainty and tension for the viewer, I like it.
  • 22 0
 True!
The slowmo on the frontie crash just shows all the strenght it takes to land those massive tricks. I was like "please don't crash again".
  • 29 23
 I think hes just rusty after 10 years. In all the old videos he landed everything perfect the first time and then adds the crash reel later for the behind the scenes content.
  • 12 0
 Oh those crashes.. I'll never be able to ride like Danny but maybe there's hope I can learn to at least crash like Danny. His crashes are so... smooth.
  • 2 0
 @Rideuse67:

I legit thought he was trying to front flip to manual on that one.
  • 23 1
 @Sardine: *Desperately hoping this is subtle AF sarcasm*
  • 1 0
 @OrangeGoblin: Its very obviously a joke! Nobody records a crash reel later after setting the trick Big Grin

He is just commenting on the fact that in this edit, some of the bloopers made the main movie. I thought it was funny, but then I saw all the downvotes and think that someone has to explain this joke!
  • 1 0
 @thevids: Yeah, I assumed so, so I'm kinda joking on his joke, but then wondered if my assumption was off!
  • 1 0
 @OrangeGoblin: Sarcasm? Pfff It was actually attempted deadpan literalness opportunistically timed to maximize both up and down votes. Since it sorta worked I'll go meta - the down votes are my version of adding crash footage to the main cut just like Danny did! By the internet transitive property Danny Macaskill and I are exactly the same and I could certainly do all those tricks if I went to SF.
  • 69 1
 That whole segment from the upwards stair hop, 180 UP the second set then one-take all the way to the double-drop was incredible.
  • 5 1
 Each individual move in that segment is so good, but then stringing it all together in one-take is insane.
  • 7 0
 I'd love to go down stairs half as gracefully as Danny goes up them.
  • 43 0
 Cant believe they actually built a whole island modeled after that warzone map in cod..crazy
  • 1 0
 Latest tech in developing these photorealistic games these days.
  • 7 0
 You mean one of the levels from Tony Hawk Pro Skater 4?!
  • 12 0
 The island was actually built to commemorate the 1996 Nicolas Cage movie "The Rock"
  • 36 0
 Many probably don't know (or were not around) but the trials scene was really big in SF back in the 90's / Hans Rey era. I swung by a shop in the mid 90's (probably 95/96) and was drooling over a Ibis 20" mod bike that they made for a few years....my dream back then (as a kid) was to spend a weekend ripping around SF with the locals - super fun to see some trials back in SF.
  • 27 0
 Absurd skill! Can't get over the tennis net. Thanks for that.
  • 6 0
 well, Danny obviously could.
  • 14 0
 What a wee idea to keep the crashes in
  • 12 0
 There's a behind-the-scenes series on redbull.com/danny if you're interested on finding out how many tries it took to get the tennis net shot
  • 1 0
 Blimey - there's loads of stuff there! Thanks!
  • 12 0
 Oh sure....right....but No Skateboarding allowed!!!
  • 5 0
 Yeah, it was cool to see China Banks in this - would've been cool to see EMB as well. You CAN skate anything til Security shows up and at this point in history a lot of the guards are cool.
  • 7 0
 I'm guessing with a big production like this w/Redbull they likely got permission prior to filming....I mean obviously they don't allow you to ride places like Alcatraz...although maybe I should try with my bike next time I go there...
  • 1 0
 @RadBartTaylor: Yep the island is a different story.
  • 2 0
 @suspended-flesh: I'm just being facetious Wink .
Tons of skaters down embarcadero!
  • 1 0
 @suspended-flesh: naive question from a skater turned mtb approaching 50: were those pat duffy questionable video rails at sf state that he hits a big trial/bmx spot too?
  • 1 0
 @Gilesa: I don't know the answer to that question.
  • 12 0
 Must be the trials background.
  • 11 0
 Pretty representative of some the fine MTB options we have in the SF Bay Area...
  • 15 4
 I bet he couldn’t make it down a sidewalk in the Tenderloin without hitting a turd.
  • 8 2
 I was expecting more bunny hops over passed out crazies and flats due to derelict syringes...
  • 7 1
 My first thought, do some tricks in the homeless camp under the highway as you leave/enter SF lol.
  • 3 1
 @thestreetsofsf: Richest country in the world.
  • 7 0
 Eh, I could do that. The part where he rides past the trolley and waves, I mean. Actually, never mind, I'd probably crash into it.
  • 5 0
 SOOooo stoked to finally see this! I caught Danny and the crew filming the cable car scenes back in mid April. I was on my way to a pre-light and instantly became the annoying bystander that all location crews hate. Thanks for putting up with me and making me see SF in new ways. Mind bending riding as always and stunning cinematography.
  • 2 0
 Ha ha 99% won’t know what a pre-light is! My pre-call tomorrow is 0430! About as welcome as pedal to the shin
  • 1 0
 @BigAge: 0430! Hopefully craft service can ease your pain.
  • 7 0
 I don't know how he still keeps making more creative and thrilling videos. Soo good.
  • 4 0
 I really enjoyed watching this, especially having visited SF.

This week I also enjoyed watching the ad that Ali Clarkson, Danny’s Drop & Roll teammate, has done for DHL: youtu.be/1ZQ1pN9Z4II
  • 7 0
 always a pleasure.
  • 5 0
 I love the fact that they kept some of the fails in it too. Good insight to what goes into one of these edits.
  • 6 0
 Go watch GX1000 Roll Up if you want to see SF presented fairly.
  • 4 0
 Yep no doubt.

RIP Pablo P-Spliff

www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMKNwIi93XQ&t=1s
  • 4 0
 Bomb hills, not countries!
  • 3 0
 The riding is amazing, yes, but his videos are also set to the best collective soundtrack out there. Also, I like that part in this one where he scares the older dude into fight or flight when he rides down that rail.
  • 8 5
 Somewhere out there a scooter rider just thought they can make a similar video. Hey kid, ditch the scooter and get a bicycle. Sorry they are so expensive.
  • 1 23
flag Thegnarberries (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 if you actually understood anything about scootering and the subculture youd realize its really cool and core unlike this comment.
  • 24 0
 @Thegnarberries: yes, all the greatest subcultures spend inordinate efforts to convince us plebs of the fact that they are indeed, cool and core.
  • 4 0
 Jack Dorsey must've yelled him off Lombard Street, time spent there was too short.
  • 1 0
 That's what I love about Danny, among a few others, is once I've figured out "some" of their moves, out comes a whole new fresh batch of 'em! Dang, I thought I had a pretty good ride today too, nope, time to go practice...some more. THANKS Danny!!!
  • 5 0
 Landing on my back was one of my signature moves, wheres my RB helmet???
  • 4 0
 In his next videos he's going to ride dental floss strung over Piccadilly Circus.
  • 5 1
 Is it just me or is desktop world broken?
  • 3 0
 For me I mobile world is broken
  • 2 0
 @Austink: if I'm seeing this it must be fixed. If I'm not seeing this why I am replying ? I've confused myself again
  • 5 1
 Danny has taken his game up a level with that, fair play!
  • 5 1
 After all these years, your boy still got it!
  • 3 0
 That first trick was a big middle finger to Physics, In fact this whole video is an FU to physics, UNREAL!!!
  • 3 0
 The tennis net….then the chain!!

Danny ‘Madskills’ still hits the mark every time.
  • 3 0
 love the goofy smile at the start. you get a sense that Danny still can't quite believe that this is his job now.
  • 3 1
 that was really, really fun. It captured a lot of the same magic of his old edits from back in the day for me
  • 2 0
 The one day PB goes down Danny Mac releases a new edit. My productivity score remains bikes at 1, work at 0
  • 3 0
 Damn! Those frontflips with smashing on back will end up very bad one day.
  • 1 0
 just wow... he indeed defies physics and gravity, or at least gives them a hard time! good thing they kept him off the golden gate bridge...
  • 2 0
 I think Danny may be some kind of wizard. He'd have been burnt or drowned a few hundred years ago.
  • 1 0
 Unreal! Thanks for another great edit. That one line up the stairs was so rad. Also the tennis net and flat drop fronty were insane.
  • 1 0
 Hats off for riding on a tennis net my gosh.

Reminds me of Hans Ray’s San Francisco MTB ride. Different but fun to watch

www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGxaqo_sfIA
  • 3 1
 santa cruz, you do it right.
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure some people are wizards disguised as humans. Danny being a prime example. Wow!
  • 13 14
 Awesome skills Danny, can you ask your sponsor, Red Bull, to stop doing business in Russia? You are giving Putin wings. Thanks!
  • 7 8
 Good lord not everything is political.. some people just like selling stuff to people who are willing to buy it
  • 3 6
 @danielfloyd: That you Putin? Don't you have a horse to riding bareback or some other photo op of you looking pensive and dictatorial?
  • 1 2
 @danielfloyd: True, not everything is political, but when your business helps an autocratic authoritarian regime in its efforts invade, rape, torture and possibly destroy a democracy in another country, well then yes, its political.
  • 2 0
 @MOBrules: but the average russian red bull drinker isn't involved with the war. they're just people. I seriously doubt that they are supplying their soldiers with red bull. They can't even afford real weapons.
  • 1 2
 @danielfloyd: Well if you stop selling western goods to Russians, as a large majority of businesses have, it will affect the Russian populace, which then can show their discontent for their leadership and push for change of leadership. I'm not saying that Red Bull is funding the invasion, just that when businesses unite against tyranny, it can have a profound effect.
  • 3 0
 @MOBrules: not really.. the amount of propaganda that gets pushed on russian citizens is crazy. Plus, even if they did want a change of leadership, they can't really do anything about it, or they'll get disappeared. The better thing to do would be to keep selling them high quality goods to improve their way of life. The average Russian citizen is not a psychopath. They're just people. We've turned the Russian people into monsters over this war, when in reality, the vast majority of them want nothing to do with it.
  • 1 0
 Best Danny video yet! Unreal!
  • 1 0
 Unbelievable. Does he even feel pain?
  • 1 0
 When a must watch takes all the meaning
  • 1 0
 no bloops?? i only got to see one spinal?!
  • 1 0
 Where was Steve McQueen/ Bullit supposed to appear in this video?
  • 1 0
 @suspended-flesh: Technicality here, but that's actually SF Bay.......
  • 1 0
 Fantastic, one of Danny's best edits
  • 3 4
 too late i already watched it on Vital while your sight was down. only bad thing was that the comment section on vital sucks
  • 1 0
 absolutely nuts!
  • 1 0
 Never disappoints tup
  • 7 8
 not even one barspin? WEAK!
  • 9 1
 no BMX background
  • 4 6
 SF sure looks like a sad derelict sh*thole. Which it kinda is.
  • 1 0
 Hats off for riding on a tennis net my gosh.

Reminds me of Hans Ray’s San Francisco MTB ride. Different but fun to watch

www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGxaqo_sfIA
  • 1 0
 Frytown, Iowa has the Pacific Ocean?
  • 3 0
 (I replied to the wrong thread sorry)

@frytown better trust your own eyes than the media. SF is fine
Below threshold threads are hidden





