Must Watch: Danny MacAskill’s Postcard from San Francisco

The iconic street trials and mountain bike rider Danny MacAskill, is back with a jaw-dropping edit from the Golden City, San Francisco.
Postcard from San Francisco is MacAskill’s first out-and-out MTB street trials edit for more than a decade, it is a display of his phenomenal bike handling skills and determination to go for the biggest (and riskiest) bangers.— Red Bull
Not that it matters when the content is so good
www.redbull.com/int-en/shows/danny-macaskill-postcard-from-san-francisco
The slowmo on the frontie crash just shows all the strenght it takes to land those massive tricks. I was like "please don't crash again".
I legit thought he was trying to front flip to manual on that one.
He is just commenting on the fact that in this edit, some of the bloopers made the main movie. I thought it was funny, but then I saw all the downvotes and think that someone has to explain this joke!
Tons of skaters down embarcadero!
This week I also enjoyed watching the ad that Ali Clarkson, Danny’s Drop & Roll teammate, has done for DHL: youtu.be/1ZQ1pN9Z4II
RIP Pablo P-Spliff
www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMKNwIi93XQ&t=1s
Danny ‘Madskills’ still hits the mark every time.
Reminds me of Hans Ray’s San Francisco MTB ride. Different but fun to watch
www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGxaqo_sfIA
@frytown better trust your own eyes than the media. SF is fine