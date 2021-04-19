Pinkbike.com
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
Apr 19, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Danny MacAskill and filmer/editor Robbie Meade’s entry into Real Mountain Bike 2021.
Click the following links to watch the other athlete edits:
Vero Sandler
DJ Brandt
Brandon Semenuk
Brage Vestavik
Cam Zink
Videos
Must Watch
Riding Videos
Danny Macaskill
X Games Real MTB 2021
13 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
30
0
JohnnyVV
(31 mins ago)
Mind blowing yet entirely unpretentious. Case study in how to be a bike genius and not be a dick about it.
[Reply]
1
0
bikeparkmemes
(25 mins ago)
This.
[Reply]
1
0
Avanwin
(10 mins ago)
Well said.
[Reply]
9
0
bradhuber
(40 mins ago)
I'm more convinced then ever that Danny isn't mortal That jump over the tree branch was some next level stuff
[Reply]
6
0
TheWizardofSWAG
(42 mins ago)
Dude a hippie jump on a MTB. That's sick
[Reply]
1
0
BenTheSwabian
(4 mins ago)
Super impressive in it's own right. Bike handling skills on another level compared to the others. And that insane front flip at the end. IMO the only real competition to Vestavik.
[Reply]
2
0
rodeostu
(45 mins ago)
I got to the comments section a wee bit early.
[Reply]
2
0
Adis2383
(36 mins ago)
Yuppp, he's from a special bike skills planet. Absolute insanity
[Reply]
1
0
daugherd
(20 mins ago)
That jib on the picnic table.
[Reply]
1
0
parker2020
(12 mins ago)
the hippy jump makes the whole edit.
[Reply]
1
2
vtracer
(28 mins ago)
IMO this short clip editing style does not play well with Danny, I need slow paced editing to process what I have witnessed
[Reply]
1
0
2pi
(6 mins ago)
A class of its own !
[Reply]
2
3
optimumnotmaximum
(38 mins ago)
Nice but have you recently seen Brage slap a turn ?
[Reply]
