Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit

Apr 19, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Danny MacAskill and filmer/editor Robbie Meade’s entry into Real Mountain Bike 2021.

Click the following links to watch the other athlete edits:

Vero Sandler
DJ Brandt
Brandon Semenuk
Brage Vestavik
Cam Zink

13 Comments

  • 30 0
 Mind blowing yet entirely unpretentious. Case study in how to be a bike genius and not be a dick about it.
  • 1 0
 This.
  • 1 0
 Well said.
  • 9 0
 I'm more convinced then ever that Danny isn't mortal That jump over the tree branch was some next level stuff
  • 6 0
 Dude a hippie jump on a MTB. That's sick
  • 1 0
 Super impressive in it's own right. Bike handling skills on another level compared to the others. And that insane front flip at the end. IMO the only real competition to Vestavik.
  • 2 0
 I got to the comments section a wee bit early.
  • 2 0
 Yuppp, he's from a special bike skills planet. Absolute insanity
  • 1 0
 That jib on the picnic table.
  • 1 0
 the hippy jump makes the whole edit.
  • 1 2
 IMO this short clip editing style does not play well with Danny, I need slow paced editing to process what I have witnessed
  • 1 0
 A class of its own !
  • 2 3
 Nice but have you recently seen Brage slap a turn ?

