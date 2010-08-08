Must Watch: Day & Night With Sam Pilgrim

Film by Scott Secco

Presented by Swatch

We had the idea for a unique video that contrasted day and night, so we headed to Kamloops BC with Sam Pilgrim and videographer Scott Secco to make it happen. Sam is one of our favourite riders to watch, and it's awesome to see him bring some of his slope tricks to the enduro bike. We battled some crazy weather and somelate nights, but the end result was worth it.