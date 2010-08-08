Must Watch: Day & Night With Sam Pilgrim

We had the idea for a unique video that contrasted day and night, so we headed to Kamloops BC with Sam Pilgrim and videographer Scott Secco to make it happen. Sam is one of our favourite riders to watch, and it's awesome to see him bring some of his slope tricks to the enduro bike. We battled some crazy weather and some very
late nights, but the end result was worth it.
Film by Scott Secco
MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals @scottsecco
16 Comments
That’s like saying what has Mercedes got to do with DH. I don’t know but I’m pretty glad they are a headline sponsor this year.
Post a Comment