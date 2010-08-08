VIDEOS

Must Watch: Day & Night With Sam Pilgrim

Aug 8, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  


We had the idea for a unique video that contrasted day and night, so we headed to Kamloops BC with Sam Pilgrim and videographer Scott Secco to make it happen. Sam is one of our favourite riders to watch, and it's awesome to see him bring some of his slope tricks to the enduro bike. We battled some crazy weather and some very late nights, but the end result was worth it.


Film by Scott Secco
Presented by Swatch



MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals @scottsecco


16 Comments

  • + 5
 That was pretty sick, love the way he hit the same spot / line / height for each section of day and night - to call it precision would be an understatement
  • + 0
 Tom Cardy, and Sam Pilgrim videos are nuts. They do insane tricks, then the other one matches it. I had a friend we used to be competitive like that with, and it was so fun.
  • + 0
 love this guy... he's one of the best pro-rider and youtuber out there , always stoked to watch him ride !
  • + 0
 Yes! @sampilgrim awesome video!!
  • + 0
 Yes Sam!
  • + 0
 sam is back!!
  • + 3
 He never left!
  • + 0
 Published 2010?
  • + 0
 Why no e-bike?
  • - 1
 So good.
