Must Watch: Dennis Enarson's First Full MTB Part is So Good

Oct 31, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  

Seeing Dennis bring his signature creative style over to MTB is so rad. I grew up watching him on BMX and always wondered what he could do on a mountain bike, and now I don’t have to wonder anymore. This edit is packed with insanely cool street moves and one of the biggest bus enders we’ve ever seen. Enjoy.


Presented by ‪@DeityComponents_MTB‬

My first full MTB edit!! Pretty proud of it only taking 4 fun days and getting to merge my BMX roots with the MTB world. This is only the beginning of the MTBMX passion! Hope you love it. Thanks for the support DEITY.

Filmed and Edited by Joey Cobbs
Additional Filming by Connor Lodes & Blake PetersDennis Enarson


 Did San Diego like invent the massive concrete retaining wall concept or what? Gotta have the most per square mile on earth...
 That backflip ender seemed to hang airtime til next week.
 Enarson... Crankworx? Nines? X Games real mtb??







