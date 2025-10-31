Must Watch: Dennis Enarson's First Full MTB Part is So Good

Seeing Dennis bring his signature creative style over to MTB is so rad. I grew up watching him on BMX and always wondered what he could do on a mountain bike, and now I don’t have to wonder anymore. This edit is packed with insanely cool street moves and one of the biggest bus enders we’ve ever seen. Enjoy.
Presented by @DeityComponents_MTB
My first full MTB edit!! Pretty proud of it only taking 4 fun days and getting to merge my BMX roots with the MTB world. This is only the beginning of the MTBMX passion! Hope you love it. Thanks for the support DEITY.
Filmed and Edited by Joey Cobbs Additional Filming by Connor Lodes & Blake Peters—Dennis Enarson