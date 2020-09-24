Must Watch: Dennis Enarson's 'Right Here' is Gnarly

Sep 24, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesBack in June of 2019 Dennis Enarson set out to make the part of a lifetime; something he and the BMX community would be proud of. The goal was to capture BMX riding that lives on throughout time. He spent 8 months hammering away at his goal. This part was 90% complete before Covid hit and shut down plans for filmmaker, Rich Forne, to come out from Spain to San Diego to get Dennis’ last few bangers. Instead the two finished editing the part from other sides of the world.

Anyone that knows BMX already knows Dennis’ explosive energy and zero regard for gravity makes him one of the most savage humans on a bike.

And yet nothing could prepare you for the heaviness of RIGHT HERE. This is one of the gnarliest parts you're ever going see.Vans BMX

Filmed and Edited by Richard Forne

Music Credits:
“Orbit”
By Oliver Lodge

Posted In:
Videos Must Watch Riding Videos Dennis Enarson BMX


49 Comments

  • 32 2
 So nuts, also more BMX stuff on PB please, more similar than you might think and more BMX guys are starting to ride big bikes as well!!
  • 8 38
flag Molesdigmyjumps (51 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Think there’s enough places to go watch BMX if you’d like to without inflicting it on an MTB website
  • 15 0
 @Molesdigmyjumps: "Inflicting"? If you can't enjoy incredible riding from other disciplines then that's your loss.
  • 2 7
flag jptothetree (34 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Molesdigmyjumps: Valid point lol
  • 6 0
 @Molesdigmyjumps: nobody is forcing you to click this article
  • 2 0
 @Molesdigmyjumps: I like being reminded when one of these dudes sends a fully rigid down a 20-set to flat that I have no excuse to punk out hitting something dialed on my cushy 8in travel DH bike.
  • 14 0
 This guy loves doing cool shit way more than he hates being hurt. What a beast.
  • 12 0
 My knees exploded watching... amazing.
  • 5 0
 Ankles too.
  • 1 0
 @dualcrownscottspark: Dennis "Aaron Homoki" Enarson
  • 11 0
 Took me 3mins to notice he is hitting all that stuff brakeless. Insanity
  • 9 0
 Pretty sure that last drop was in either Superheros 3 or Kranked. Can't remember. Either way, crazy what people are willing to do without suspension... or a helmet.
  • 2 0
 whilst tail whipping, bar spinning, etc. bmx guys are nuts
  • 9 0
 Mtb could learn something from Bmx
  • 5 1
 Bmx taught mtb everything it knows already
  • 1 0
 @Bro-LanDog: Bingo. When BMX pros starting migrating into MTB mid-90's , the riding styles, skill level, even bikes themselves changed. Guys like Herbold with "dirt road bike" riding styles at the top of the sport at the time quickly fell behind in areas like Slalom, DH. Tomac was an old-school BMX'er so he still excelled in DH and slalom for instance.
  • 7 0
 What’s that thing he was wearing on his head and throws at the beginning of the clip???
  • 5 0
 And how does he ride in those things on his feet and not $150 bike specific shoes???
  • 6 0
 PB podcast "why even buy a DH bike"

who needs suspension?

Errr me.
  • 4 0
 Ha, me too. Watching that made my bones hurt.
  • 2 0
 That was so badass!! Hats off to all of those riders, I wish I had the balls to attempt even one of those monster drops on my dh bike never mind a BRAKELESS bmx!!
  • 2 0
 more like helmets off
  • 2 0
 I have never said "WTF" out loud so many times during a video part as I just did for this part. Absolutely one of the gnarliest parts ever made.
  • 1 0
 Damn, BMX is just so gnarly. I can't imagine most of these tricks done with suspension to dirt and here they are with a rigid, brakeless bike done over concrete and steel.
  • 3 0
 Hair styles for days.
  • 2 0
 Such a great edit!!! Almost had me crying. Great music choice.
  • 2 0
 Where we're going we don't need brakes...
  • 1 0
 Event Gnarison
  • 2 1
 Just ridiculous. Wipes the floor with anything else that's happened in 2020.
  • 1 0
 I broke every bone in my body just watching that... INSANE skillz and commitment.
  • 1 0
 In the future whenever I'm hesitant about a huck to flat, I'll think about this part
  • 1 0
 Stopped watching when I saw he wasn’t wearing a helmet, knee pads, elbow pads, wrist guards or a gum shield.
  • 1 0
 I didn’t know my butt cheeks were clenched the hole time till the end of vid.
  • 1 0
 Just when I think I’m getting pretty good at riding bikes, these guys remind me that I’m just Amateur Hour.
  • 2 0
 Mad. Dog.
  • 1 0
 I broke both ankles just watching that 4:58 move.
  • 2 2
 Growing up riding BMX Mike Aitken was my hero and so I cringe watching guys still riding without helmets. IYKYK
  • 2 1
 I grew up riding and racing BMX as well and I'm lucky to be here. Sorry to be that guy but seriously, f#ck Vans and any and every company that puts stuff like this out sans helmets. I have a 14 year old who's glued to action sports social media that I'm trying to keep alive. There are at least dozen learn to walk again airs in that film if those guys smack dome to concrete.
  • 1 0
 How is anyone going to top this?
  • 1 0
 Gnarly as . Love the 80s synth rock vibe too
  • 1 0
 Wtf...
  • 1 0
 Beast!
  • 2 1
 fuck me that was cool
  • 1 0
 Best to ever do it!
  • 1 0
 What a stud!!!
  • 1 0
 JEDI
  • 1 0
 Masterpiece!
  • 8 10
 It would be a lot more impressive if they had helmets on.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



