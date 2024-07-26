Powered by Outside

Must Watch: Dirt Diaries - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Jul 26, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
First Place: Sandy Ward



bigquotesSandy is an Indigenous creative from the Líl’wat nation. She brings people together to create rad films that showcase local Indigenous talent. As a youth she wanted to be involved in the sports industry as an athlete but didn’t see it as a career so she went to film school in hopes of creating snowboard films. She became an athlete… which suppressed the ideas of being behind the camera. After a semi successful career as an athlete her thoughts turned towards film again. As the creative producer of the award winning film Slides on the Mountain she is now full throttle toward creating films that recognize the local youth and lands we recreate on.


Second Place: Laurent Bilodeau



bigquotesI am a director and DoP, from Montreal, QC, Canada, but based out of Squamish, BC. I’ve been in the adventure and action sports films industry for over a decade. It’s always an honnor to showcase people’s talent through my vision.Laurent Bilodeau


Third Place: Ed Masters and The Vanzacs



bigquotesEd Masters and the Vanzacs are a motley crew of Anzac (Aussies and Kiwis) mountain bikers who became lifelong friends travelling the world racing bikes, living in vans and enjoying themselves everywhere they went. Since its inception in 2015 both Ed and the Vanzacs have always documented their antics and kept the bike world entertained with their carefree attitude towards life on the road. After a brief hiatus from Whistler the original team is back for Dirt Diaries redemption after coming up one place short in 2016 with their legendary video “The Hangover”. Who knows what they’ll bring to the table, but we can be almost certain that it’s going to be entertainment at its finest.


Ashley Stewart



bigquotesHi, I’m Ashley! A Squamish based sports filmmaker and photographer with a passion for capturing the amazing strength and spirit of women in sports. I believe that by sharing these powerful narratives, we can inspire future generations of women to pursue their passion in sports fearlessly. Driven by my love for adventure and fun, I’m all about highlighting the determination, resilience, and sheer joy in the great outdoors.Ashley Stewart


Liam Wallace



bigquotesLiam Wallace is a British Columbia-based filmmaker and photographer who specializes in capturing mountain biking and outdoor adventure. He is known for his dynamic and creative approach to capturing the sport, and has worked with a range of clients in the mountain bike industry, including brands, teams, and publications.


