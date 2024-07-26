Must Watch: Dirt Diaries - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Ed Masters and the Vanzacs are a motley crew of Anzac (Aussies and Kiwis) mountain bikers who became lifelong friends travelling the world racing bikes, living in vans and enjoying themselves everywhere they went. Since its inception in 2015 both Ed and the Vanzacs have always documented their antics and kept the bike world entertained with their carefree attitude towards life on the road. After a brief hiatus from Whistler the original team is back for Dirt Diaries redemption after coming up one place short in 2016 with their legendary video “The Hangover”. Who knows what they’ll bring to the table, but we can be almost certain that it’s going to be entertainment at its finest.