Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Must Watch: DJ Brandt's X-Games Real MTB Edit
Apr 19, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
DJ Brandt and filmer/editor Tory Powers’ entry into Real Mountain Bike 2021
Click the following links to watch the other athlete edits:
Vero Sandler
Danny MacAskill
Brandon Semenuk
Brage Vestavik
Cam Zink
Posted In:
Videos
Must Watch
Riding Videos
Dj Brandt
X Games Real MTB 2021
10 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
7
3
unrooted
(29 mins ago)
The riding made up for the intro!!!
[Reply]
3
0
TannerValhouli
(12 mins ago)
The lambo entrance really screams humility eh?
[Reply]
2
0
adrennan
(9 mins ago)
ya DJ! Always cool to see urban spots I have gone by and mentally pretended to do be unlocked!
[Reply]
3
0
cmartin575
(35 mins ago)
That last 3 is mental
[Reply]
2
0
FloridaHasMTBToo
(28 mins ago)
Next level! I'm loving all the street clips!
[Reply]
1
0
Afterschoolsports
(14 mins ago)
I love seeing the old rampage site in these edits.
[Reply]
1
0
2pi
(7 mins ago)
Woah ! That had a few "no way" moments, rad !
[Reply]
1
0
BenTheSwabian
(2 mins ago)
Yeah dude you own a Lamborghini. We got that. You can stop now.
[Reply]
1
0
max2max
(27 mins ago)
wow
[Reply]
5
8
IF-OBA-WILLS-IT
(19 mins ago)
mtb is just not sick enough for rap to work as the edit music. also this song sucks.
[Reply]
