Must Watch: DJ Brandt's X-Games Real MTB Edit

Apr 19, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

DJ Brandt and filmer/editor Tory Powers’ entry into Real Mountain Bike 2021

Click the following links to watch the other athlete edits:

Vero Sandler
Danny MacAskill
Brandon Semenuk
Brage Vestavik
Cam Zink

Posted In:
Videos Must Watch Riding Videos Dj Brandt X Games Real MTB 2021


Must Read This Week
Boone's Aluminum Cranks Look Like They're From a 1950's Sci-Fi Film - Pond Beaver 2021
50160 views
Spotted: A Prototype GT That Looks Like a Sanction (Updated)
47512 views
Review: The Antidote Carbonjack 29 is Fast & Precise
45710 views
Must Watch: Kriss Kyle Brings his BMX Wizardry to a Custom MTB Course
42428 views
3D Printed Randoms - Pond Beaver 2021
39663 views
OneUp Announces New Threadless Carrier & V2 EDC Tool
38787 views
DT Swiss Updates 350 Hub & Launches Ratchet Upgrade System - Pond Beaver 2021
34538 views
Bright Racing Shocks' 1630g Inverted Fork Claims 'Better Precision Than a Traditional Fork' - Pond Beaver 2021
34388 views

10 Comments

  • 7 3
 The riding made up for the intro!!!
  • 3 0
 The lambo entrance really screams humility eh?
  • 2 0
 ya DJ! Always cool to see urban spots I have gone by and mentally pretended to do be unlocked!
  • 3 0
 That last 3 is mental
  • 2 0
 Next level! I'm loving all the street clips!
  • 1 0
 I love seeing the old rampage site in these edits.
  • 1 0
 Woah ! That had a few "no way" moments, rad !
  • 1 0
 Yeah dude you own a Lamborghini. We got that. You can stop now.
  • 1 0
 wow
  • 5 8
 mtb is just not sick enough for rap to work as the edit music. also this song sucks.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007657
Mobile Version of Website