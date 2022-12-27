Watch
Video: Ronan Dunne in 'Doing Dangerous Stuff Safely, Part 1'
Dec 27, 2022
by
Nukeproof
Follow
Following
Photos: Briggy Smalls
Video: Caldwell Visuals
Videos
Nukeproof
Ronan Dunne
Score
Time
Who Faved
10
0
Evo6
(1 hours ago)
Why does this music match so well? Somehow it just works. The riding is crazy good. I like the cameos of other riders, and they all crash (except 1). That's funny.
[Reply]
4
0
kcy4130
(1 hours ago)
Caldwell's filming style and Dunne's riding style really match up well! Seriously top edit!
Edit: Should probably be a must watch!
[Reply]
5
0
alparabraham
(1 hours ago)
holy-moly....
[Reply]
1
0
pisgahgnar
(40 mins ago)
Ronan is so good. Definitely one of the top riders I cheer for on race day. And he seems like such a good kid. Killing it on the race track then back on the tractor during the week.
[Reply]
2
0
wolftwenty1
(1 hours ago)
Nukeproof bikes sure look good these days. How do they ride?
[Reply]
1
0
porkchopsandwich
(1 hours ago)
As good as they look.
[Reply]
1
0
garrettstories
(22 mins ago)
I rode a Mega recently. It It was surprisingly playful on blue trails. I didn't get to send it down too much gnar, but in general I was super impressed.
[Reply]
1
0
ExmoorBiker
(22 mins ago)
That gets my vote, just like the motion pictures we used to watch on the old VHS.
[Reply]
2
0
becik
(17 mins ago)
proper usage of a white outfit ?
[Reply]
1
0
HipHoptimusPrime
(55 mins ago)
amazing stuff. Some of the still pics are fantastic as well!
[Reply]
1
0
wda1wustl
(40 mins ago)
I can’t wait to see Sam Hill’s shredit on this bike!
[Reply]
1
0
BrambleLee
(2 mins ago)
That was rad. Must watch status warranted for sure.
[Reply]
1
0
ThinkTank45
(1 hours ago)
Unreal!
[Reply]
1
0
nikifor88
(1 hours ago)
im all wet now
[Reply]
1
0
garrettstories
(27 mins ago)
Dope. So dope.
[Reply]
