Video: Ronan Dunne in 'Doing Dangerous Stuff Safely, Part 1'

Dec 27, 2022
by Nukeproof  

Photos: Briggy Smalls
Video: Caldwell Visuals









Posted In:
Videos Nukeproof Ronan Dunne


Must Read This Week
The Champion Moves On: Rocky Mountain Thanks Jesse Melamed
54668 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
49484 views
What to Carry to Fix Most Things On Your Bike in the Smallest Toolkit Possible
47409 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Nominees
36702 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Nominees
34346 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
31913 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Send of the Year Nominees - The Most Committed 360 & 2 HUGE Straight Airs
31138 views
Pinkbike Editors' Christmas 2022 Wish Lists: Workshops, XL MX Bikes... & Better Cheese?
30962 views

15 Comments

  • 10 0
 Why does this music match so well? Somehow it just works. The riding is crazy good. I like the cameos of other riders, and they all crash (except 1). That's funny.
  • 4 0
 Caldwell's filming style and Dunne's riding style really match up well! Seriously top edit!

Edit: Should probably be a must watch!
  • 5 0
 holy-moly.... Smile
  • 1 0
 Ronan is so good. Definitely one of the top riders I cheer for on race day. And he seems like such a good kid. Killing it on the race track then back on the tractor during the week.
  • 2 0
 Nukeproof bikes sure look good these days. How do they ride?
  • 1 0
 As good as they look.
  • 1 0
 I rode a Mega recently. It It was surprisingly playful on blue trails. I didn't get to send it down too much gnar, but in general I was super impressed.
  • 1 0
 That gets my vote, just like the motion pictures we used to watch on the old VHS.
  • 2 0
 proper usage of a white outfit ?
  • 1 0
 amazing stuff. Some of the still pics are fantastic as well!
  • 1 0
 I can’t wait to see Sam Hill’s shredit on this bike!
  • 1 0
 That was rad. Must watch status warranted for sure.
  • 1 0
 Unreal!
  • 1 0
 im all wet now
  • 1 0
 Dope. So dope.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.032457
Mobile Version of Website