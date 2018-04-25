VIDEOS

Must Watch: DreamRide III - Video & Photo Epic

Apr 25, 2018
by Diamondback Bikes  

Once upon a dream we flew
Across oceans and skies so bright and blue
We found a place unlike others we'd seen
With rocks so massive and grasses so green

We've seen mountains and jungles and canyons run deep
We've raced lava, chased sunsets, and found caves in our sleep
It's been a trip old friend, and I'll always embrace
The memories created in this magical place.

Welcome to DreamRide III


Here we go again, come on old friend
We’ve got one more story before we turn in

Diving back into that childhood lore
Where everything is like nothing before

Roaming through places so beautifully strange
Between stony giants a lifetime unchanged

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Sometimes I pretend I’m a really big deal
Like a cowboy in a western, with that cinematic feel

This. Is. Epic!

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Mike Hopkins

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Mike Hopkins
Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Mike Hopkins

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Mike Hopkins

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Mike Hopkins

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Mike Hopkins
Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Mike Hopkins

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Mike Hopkins

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Mike Hopkins

Adventures can take a shadowy twist
Down a dark road where creepy creatures exist

Perhaps it’s my mind, simply playing its tricks
Or was that a monster stepping on sticks?

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.
Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

But let's be honest, safe places are never as much fun

There’s a youthful pull to places of dread
Just like mom always warned us “It’s dangerous!” She said

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.
Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Life’s little storms try and push me astray
“Not me, not today, not now,” I’ll say

For sometimes life’s challenges can create something grand
Like castles formed from fine grains of sand

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long
Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long

So here’s to one final rip, and one final shred
One final lap before I fall back to bed

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long

It's the perfect place to finally rest
We've given our all, our very best
But all good things must come to an end
So here's to our final story, my friend.

We bid you farewell, with hearts open wide
And thank you for joining our final DreamRide.

Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3. Photo Bruno Long.

A letter to a couple of rad companies:

Working with Diamondback, and more recently ION has provided opportunities that don’t typically exist in the our industry. From my first day, I experienced a group of people who not only appreciated creativity but fostered and invested in it, which for an athlete like myself felt like a meeting of the minds. You see, I’m not your “Insta-famous” athlete, my social media game is far from strong, which wouldn’t and doesn’t work for a lot of companies. I’m the guy that takes on a project, rallies a band of talented individuals, disappears for a couple months and comes out of the woods with a final piece that will hopefully be a little different and speak to audiences. Diamondback has understood this formula and supported our outlandish ideas from the beginning requiring a monumental amount of trust on their part.

No matter how “out there” the ideas, the only guidelines I have ever been given are as follows:

1.) Be different
2.) Don’t miss the deadline
3.) Make sure you hit the first two

Diamondback and ION believe in creativity without parameters which has allowed our team to explore new ideas and carve our own path. So here’s us tipping our hats to you, thanks for enabling us to be all kinds of weird.

Cheers, from Mike Hopkins and The Dream Team

DreamRide 3 is brought to you by Diamondback Bikes and the 2018 Diamondback Release.
Along with presenting partner ION Apparel.

All imagery was shot by Bruno Long.

Directed by Mike Hopkins
Produced by Mike Hopkins/Juicy Studios
Filming by Scott Secco & Andre Nutini
Edited by Scotty Carlson
Written by Lacy Kemp & Mike Hopkins

MENTIONS: @diamondbackusa / @hopkins / @scottsecco / @andrenutini / @lacykemp


16 Comments

  • + 13
 You know it's amazing content when you have to immediately watch it again!! Way to crush it gang!! Dreamride series rocks!!
  • + 12
 It's like Dr. Seuss for mountain biking.
  • + 9
 I don't even know the adjectives to use for that
  • + 7
 SO damn epic! Loved the narrative. Crushed this one Secco!
  • + 3
 Sometimes I pretend I’m a really big deal
Like a cowboy in a western, with that cinematic feel
This. Is. Epic!

If that's not how it feels during and after a good ride I don't know how else to say it!
  • + 6
 *slow clap*
  • + 3
 Yep just going for a ride in BFE in a T shirt with no water, food, or backpack
  • + 2
 10 out of 10 I'd watch it again. Ripping around on a bike is always a scream I can ride mine like that But only in a dream.
  • + 3
 Nice Makes me want to go ride!!
  • + 3
 Beautifully shot and edited! Loved it!
  • + 3
 absolutely beautiful scenery.
  • + 1
 Got confused and thought I was looking at a National Geographic article for a second. 10/10
  • + 2
 it's that damn hansel! he's so hot right now!
  • + 3
 Loved it. 10 thumbs up.
  • + 1
 Just EPIC ! Fantastic team work !
  • + 1
 yeah that was ok

