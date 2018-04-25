Must Watch: DreamRide III - Video & Photo Epic



Once upon a dream we flew

Across oceans and skies so bright and blue

We found a place unlike others we'd seen

With rocks so massive and grasses so green



We've seen mountains and jungles and canyons run deep

We've raced lava, chased sunsets, and found caves in our sleep

It's been a trip old friend, and I'll always embrace

The memories created in this magical place.



Welcome to DreamRide III





Here we go again, come on old friend

We’ve got one more story before we turn in



Diving back into that childhood lore

Where everything is like nothing before



Roaming through places so beautifully strange

Between stony giants a lifetime unchanged



























Sometimes I pretend I’m a really big deal

Like a cowboy in a western, with that cinematic feel



This. Is. Epic!





























Adventures can take a shadowy twist

Down a dark road where creepy creatures exist



Perhaps it’s my mind, simply playing its tricks

Or was that a monster stepping on sticks?





















But let's be honest, safe places are never as much fun



There’s a youthful pull to places of dread

Just like mom always warned us “It’s dangerous!” She said















































Life’s little storms try and push me astray

“Not me, not today, not now,” I’ll say



For sometimes life’s challenges can create something grand

Like castles formed from fine grains of sand



































So here’s to one final rip, and one final shred

One final lap before I fall back to bed









It's the perfect place to finally rest

We've given our all, our very best

But all good things must come to an end

So here's to our final story, my friend.



We bid you farewell, with hearts open wide

And thank you for joining our final DreamRide.

