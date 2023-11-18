Must Watch: Dylan Sheffer Hits Huge Sends in 'Attainment'

Words: Dylan Sheffer

This is simply a culmination of thousands of hours of trail work over the years and a never-ending drive to create better gnarlier things to ride.I am very fortunate to have had the opportunity of collaborating with Marcus Burns and Ewan Fafard on many builds over the years, moving endless amounts of earth and bouncing different ideas to perfect a vision. This video is a snapshot of all of our work.The last big drop in the video was a long progression that involved many years of building features similar to get a grasp on what dimensions are appropriate for larger moves. I set out to create something bigger than what I had been seeing consistently in the bike world. And took a big leap out of my comfort zone.Feels like we have just scratched the surface of big airs and what is possible when things are built properly.I would like to extend a Huge shout out to Ewan Fafard and Liam Irvine for spending 10 days with me bringing the big road gap to life for this videoAlso a massive shout out to Bjorn Aunet for his immense passion for MTB and for capturing all we have created.Hope you all enjoy our little freeride edit cheers!Special thanks toBjorn AunetMarcus BurnsBryce PiwekNick McDonoghRob BohnckeRaceface/Fox suspensionMaxxis tires