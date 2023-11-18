Must Watch: Dylan Sheffer Hits Huge Sends in 'Attainment'

Nov 18, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Words: Dylan Sheffer

This is simply a culmination of thousands of hours of trail work over the years and a never-ending drive to create better gnarlier things to ride.

I am very fortunate to have had the opportunity of collaborating with Marcus Burns and Ewan Fafard on many builds over the years, moving endless amounts of earth and bouncing different ideas to perfect a vision. This video is a snapshot of all of our work.

The last big drop in the video was a long progression that involved many years of building features similar to get a grasp on what dimensions are appropriate for larger moves. I set out to create something bigger than what I had been seeing consistently in the bike world. And took a big leap out of my comfort zone.

Feels like we have just scratched the surface of big airs and what is possible when things are built properly.

I would like to extend a Huge shout out to Ewan Fafard and Liam Irvine for spending 10 days with me bringing the big road gap to life for this video

Also a massive shout out to Bjorn Aunet for his immense passion for MTB and for capturing all we have created.

Hope you all enjoy our little freeride edit cheers!

Special thanks to
Bjorn Aunet
Marcus Burns
Bryce Piwek
Nick McDonogh
Rob Bohncke
Raceface/Fox suspension
Maxxis tires

Posted In:
Videos Must Watch Riding Videos Dylan Sheffer


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,839 articles
Report
13 Comments
  • 5 0
 Wow, that cinematography (if that is the correct word) is what we need more of. Calm shots with time to absorb what the rider is doing and angles that do a good job of conveying the scale of the features!
  • 1 0
 Exactly, didn’t have a million jump cuts making it confusing. Was excellent
  • 5 0
 VOTM! Amazing riding, amazing edit and filming. Best video since a long time. As Yoann would say: "Amazeball"!
  • 2 0
 Blown away…instant classic. Bravo!
  • 2 0
 Going BIG will never get old...
  • 1 0
 How big is that gap?
  • 4 0
 bigger than shit
  • 1 0
 About 20 ft. shorter than Gee's drop at Rampage. Unreal.
  • 1 0
 Bravo!
  • 1 0
 VOD
  • 1 0
 that drop...
