Must Watch: Dylan Stark's 2018 MTB Street Edit - Madness

Somehow the years 2004 and 2044 got all mixed up in Dylan Stark's MTB street edit. No hyperbole here, it's been too long since we've had a must watch featuring stair gap hucks. Someone sponsor the man!
|My first ever full mountain bike video part, Been working on this for the last 2-3 months. I've been wanting to film a Mountain bike street video part for as long as I can remember just never had the motivation to do so, But after losing my bmx sponsor and not having any plans for 2019 I decided to go out and film this video hopefully to land a legit mountain bike sponsor for 2019. Thanks to everyone who helped hold a camera and film this video.—Dylan Stark
This is street MTB at it's prime.
