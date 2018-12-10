VIDEOS

Must Watch: Dylan Stark's 2018 MTB Street Edit - Madness

Dec 10, 2018
by Brian Park  

Somehow the years 2004 and 2044 got all mixed up in Dylan Stark's MTB street edit. No hyperbole here, it's been too long since we've had a must watch featuring stair gap hucks. Someone sponsor the man!

bigquotesMy first ever full mountain bike video part, Been working on this for the last 2-3 months. I've been wanting to film a Mountain bike street video part for as long as I can remember just never had the motivation to do so, But after losing my bmx sponsor and not having any plans for 2019 I decided to go out and film this video hopefully to land a legit mountain bike sponsor for 2019. Thanks to everyone who helped hold a camera and film this video.Dylan Stark

Follow Dylan on YouTube and Instagram.

7 Comments

  • + 2
 Waiting for the kids who always comment ...“Most wannabe BMX video ever!!!” -or- “Why doesn’t he just ride a BMX ??” And then they slowly realize he’s a BMX legend .....who rides MTB cause it is fun - in a slightly different way
  • + 5
 MUST WATCH... in 360p while shouting "dropping in" at your screen.
This is street MTB at it's prime.
  • + 5
 A mountain bike + BMX= more wild s***. Huck yes.
  • + 2
 the little bastard just did an uphill grind on a dual suspension mountain bike. Where is your god now!
  • + 2
 looks like a sTark Session!
  • + 1
 Goes to el toro for pedal grind
  • + 1
 PB's Field Test huck to flat would be improved with this guy on the bikes.

