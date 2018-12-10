Must Watch: Dylan Stark's 2018 MTB Street Edit - Madness

My first ever full mountain bike video part, Been working on this for the last 2-3 months. I've been wanting to film a Mountain bike street video part for as long as I can remember just never had the motivation to do so, But after losing my bmx sponsor and not having any plans for 2019 I decided to go out and film this video hopefully to land a legit mountain bike sponsor for 2019. Thanks to everyone who helped hold a camera and film this video. — Dylan Stark