Must Watch: Dylan Stark's 'Real Heat 2' Remix

Thanks to everyone who supported the Real Heat 2 video project, Charging to watch a video is a hard concept to comprehend sometimes, That's why after charging to watch Real Heat 2 on a 3rd party website we decided its time to give the others who didn't or couldn't pay to watch a chance to see it. So here is a slightly different version of Real Heat 2 with all the banger clips just edited slightly different and to a new song. A lot of work went into filming this video part and I want to thank Andrew "Dr Salsa" and everyone else who helped with this video part, there are too many to list but you know who you are! I would like to keep making these video part series and hope to inspire the next generation of urban freeriders. So sit back, turn up the volume and click play! Thanks for watching and let me know what you think in the comments! — Dylan Stark