Must Watch: Dylan Stark's 'Real Heat 2' Remix

Jun 10, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesThanks to everyone who supported the Real Heat 2 video project, Charging to watch a video is a hard concept to comprehend sometimes, That's why after charging to watch Real Heat 2 on a 3rd party website we decided its time to give the others who didn't or couldn't pay to watch a chance to see it. So here is a slightly different version of Real Heat 2 with all the banger clips just edited slightly different and to a new song. A lot of work went into filming this video part and I want to thank Andrew "Dr Salsa" and everyone else who helped with this video part, there are too many to list but you know who you are! I would like to keep making these video part series and hope to inspire the next generation of urban freeriders. So sit back, turn up the volume and click play! Thanks for watching and let me know what you think in the comments!Dylan Stark


Watch Real Heat 2 the original here.

See how this was filmed and all the extra behind the scenes footage:


Follow Dylan on Instagram @whoisdylan

Follow Andrew "Dr Salsa" on Instagram @Drsalsaverde

Posted In:
Videos Must Watch Dylan Stark


9 Comments

  • 1 0
 as incredible as the stunts are the crashes. I can not understand how the back wheel first landing in the first few seconds ended so well that he just slid down and did not break anything
  • 1 0
 That was incredible - brings me back to the late 90's / early 2000's with the big urban stuff.

Had to take his chain off for that little stunt at the end eh?
  • 2 0
 This edit so brutal, but like in a good way. Raw power and energy
  • 1 0
 Everybody with a YT who is frustrated with waiting to get their warranty parts... They are all going to Stark lol.
  • 1 0
 The track sounds like what would be played at an ICP juggalo gathering
  • 1 0
 Whoop Whoop
  • 1 0
 Wow!, Yikies! and O'Shit!
  • 1 0
 Solid all-around.
  • 1 0
 Yes - the Freemix





