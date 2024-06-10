Must Watch: Dylan Stark's X Games Real MTB 2024 Edit

Watch Dylan Stark and filmer/editor Tyson Traner’s entry into Real Mountain Bike 2024, the all-video MTB contest brought to you by the X Games.
Fans can vote for their favourite once per day at xgames.com/realmtb
until fan voting closes on June 30th during the X Games Ventura broadcast. There's also a YouTube livestream show on June 27th with some of the athletes to announce the judged vote winners. Tune in to ESPN on July 23rd to find out who won X Games gold.
Music: “Satellite Ritual” by Snake Mountain Revival
Maybe he rides mtb but identifies as a bmx rider
But, IMO this is a BMX edit not mtb.
Just because you are riding an mtb bike doesn’t make it mtb
When Gabriel Wimber filmed that edit in the bike park on the canyon gravel bike, that wasn’t gravel riding, that was mountain biking. Same concept.