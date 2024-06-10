Powered by Outside

Must Watch: Dylan Stark's X Games Real MTB 2024 Edit

Jun 10, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

Watch Dylan Stark and filmer/editor Tyson Traner’s entry into Real Mountain Bike 2024, the all-video MTB contest brought to you by the X Games.

Fans can vote for their favourite once per day at xgames.com/realmtb until fan voting closes on June 30th during the X Games Ventura broadcast. There's also a YouTube livestream show on June 27th with some of the athletes to announce the judged vote winners. Tune in to ESPN on July 23rd to find out who won X Games gold.

Music: “Satellite Ritual” by Snake Mountain Revival

 I'd say this is the most creative of the competition. Sick step up to rail.
 I will take the wheelset is riding please.
 @boxmtb
Maybe he rides mtb but identifies as a bmx rider
 Crazy edit. Huge kudos for the insane sends

But, IMO this is a BMX edit not mtb.
Just because you are riding an mtb bike doesn’t make it mtb
 If it's done on an MTB it's MTB. Show me someone jumping that 110 footer on a BMX. I'll wait.
 @chriskneeland: there definitely was some mtb in there. Crazy stuff too. But the majority of it was BMX style.

When Gabriel Wimber filmed that edit in the bike park on the canyon gravel bike, that wasn’t gravel riding, that was mountain biking. Same concept.
 Nah, this is mtb. Mix of urban freeride(stairs, grinds, roof drops, full pipe), and some good classic freeride stuff on dirt features. I say this with a bmx and mtb background.
 @Boxmtb: maybe the crankarm slides are just “bmx on an mtb” - even those are badass though, doing them on a full suspension mtb adds a whole new element to the trick, and I’m pretty sure Stark is the only one doing them down legit handrails. The huge step-up to rail combines bmx and mtb in a novel way that is definitely not “just bmx on a different bike”. And the part also has huge drops, transfers, creative trail gaps, all types of mtb riding…







