Powered by Outside

Must Watch: Elite Men's Winning Run POV from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

Jul 6, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

Amaury Pierron delivers another incredible all-or-nothing race run that is easily amongst the greatest of all time.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Les Gets World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,283 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2025 Specialized Stumpjumper Has a New Dual Chamber Air Shock
103589 views
SRAM Releases S-1000 Budget Transmission Drivetrain
65233 views
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
63078 views
It's Not Presta, It's Not Schrader - Schwalbe Introduces New Clik Valve
62290 views
Semi-Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
44759 views
Drone Manufacturer DJI Debuts Light & Powerful eMTB Motor - Eurobike 2024
38203 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
33258 views
Dangerholm's New Sub-13-Pound Scott Scale is Probably the World's Lightest 29er - Eurobike 2024
30715 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Absolutely perfect







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.119803
Mobile Version of Website