Must Watch: Etnies Footwear Officially Welcomes Brandon Semenuk

Aug 14, 2018
by Revel Co  

Ian Collins

Photo by Toby Cowley

PRESS RELEASE: Etnies

With over 30 years of building high performance footwear rooted in skateboarding and action sports, etnies is excited to elevate the mountain bike footwear category with the most durable footwear and the sport’s biggest name.

With five Crankworx gold medals, over five million views from his captivating viral videos, and multiple freestyle world titles, Brandon Semenuk is a mountain biking prodigy. Inspired by BMX, his effortless arsenal of skill, style and influence transcends far beyond the mountain bike community.

As the pioneer he is, Semenuk wanted to work with etnies to revolutionize mountain bike footwear. "Back in 2011 I was battling with a lot of bad heel bruises,” says Semenuk. “I got a pair of etnies and they instantly gave me the support and protection I’ve been needing so I could finally ride comfortably again.”

In addition to support, protection and comfort, Brandon delivered a high performance shoe housed in a clean silhouette with hidden technology in his own signature model - the Jameson Mid CRANK - that drops in September.  etnies’ full mountain bike collection will officially launch in spring 2019.

For more information and to receive updates, sign up at etni.es/etnies-welcomes-semenuk and follow @etnies on Instagram.  The Jameson Mid CRANK will be available September 2018 at etnies.com and your local ride shop.


Video by Revel Co / Photos by Ian Collins & Toby Cowley

MENTIONS: @revelco @redbullbike


27 Comments

  • + 5
 I'd reaally like to see him give a shot @ 1 or 2 WCDH race, or even urban DH; just to see how fast he can be . Hell, I'd die to see more cross competition. Everyone in some sort of Crankworx style serie, call it the Summer combined! : proper DH, 4x, slopestyel & freeride.
  • + 2
 That's what crankworx was in the early 2000's. The level of skill in each discipline is so high now that its rare to see much crossover.
  • + 7
 OLD NEWS www.pinkbike.com/news/Etnies-Signs-Brandon-Semenuk-2011.html
  • + 2
 I was going to say, he's been wearing Etnies for years and years.
  • + 1
 And 7 years later, the "MTB specific shoe"
  • + 2
 Am I missing something? His signature shoe is called the Jameson? Why not the Semenuk pro model?
  • + 3
 jameson is an existing skate shoe. this version is mid top and bike specific. sounds like there will be mtb versions of existing shoes, instead of completely new shoes. sort of like the samba, samba ADV, samba snowboard boot, and sleuth dlx.
  • - 1
 www.pinkbike.com/news/Etnies-Signs-Brandon-Semenuk-2011.html
  • - 1
 @tulipanek: You do understand you don't have to use this link on every post and that people can leave a sponsor and come back to them later on.............
  • + 2
 You may want to change the instagram link so it doesn't go to www.instagram.com/ethnie
  • + 1
 Edited - thanks!
  • + 1
 Etnies - "how can we sell more shoes quickly"
Semenuk - "hold my beer, and watch this"
  • + 2
 360 tailwhip to bar into a whaletail is absolutely ridiculous.
  • + 1
 Sole Tech have always been a fav shoe maker for me. I like eS and Emerica more than etnies tho!
  • + 1
 he rides for etnies? since when? whaaaaaaaaaaaaaat?! k i'm gonna try something different and use vans. wait, really??
  • + 1
 since 2011 I think www.pinkbike.com/news/Etnies-Signs-Brandon-Semenuk-2011.html
  • + 1
 @tulipanek: really loving that link, huh?
  • + 2
 Quite the first signing to launch a product (mtb shoes) on!
  • - 2
 What a rad little video about joining a shoe company. Must say, I prefer mind-bender-tricks-in-an-edit-every-so-often Semenuk to slightly-mess-a-trick-and-sack-off-a-whole-competition Semenuk.
  • + 1
 Bro Semenuk shoes coming on September!! bruh!! I need at least one pair
  • + 1
 Brandon Semenuk on alloy Session Park? What ?
  • + 0
 Nice to see a Brandon video where there isnt a trek logo in every scene
  • - 1
 Had one pair of Etnies and they fell apart pretty quick. Went to Vans, and not a problem. May try this one though.
  • + 1
 Braaaaap
  • + 1
 Never disappoints!
  • + 0
 5 TEN or Nothing!
  • + 1
 I've been pretty happy with the 4 pairs of Giro's I have.

