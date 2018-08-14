Must Watch: Etnies Footwear Officially Welcomes Brandon Semenuk

PRESS RELEASE: EtniesVideo by Revel Co / Photos by Ian Collins & Toby Cowley
With over 30 years of building high performance footwear rooted in skateboarding and action sports, etnies is excited to elevate the mountain bike footwear category with the most durable footwear and the sport’s biggest name.
With five Crankworx gold medals, over five million views from his captivating viral videos, and multiple freestyle world titles, Brandon Semenuk is a mountain biking prodigy. Inspired by BMX, his effortless arsenal of skill, style and influence transcends far beyond the mountain bike community.
As the pioneer he is, Semenuk wanted to work with etnies to revolutionize mountain bike footwear. "Back in 2011 I was battling with a lot of bad heel bruises,” says Semenuk. “I got a pair of etnies and they instantly gave me the support and protection I’ve been needing so I could finally ride comfortably again.”
In addition to support, protection and comfort, Brandon delivered a high performance shoe housed in a clean silhouette with hidden technology in his own signature model - the Jameson Mid CRANK - that drops in September. etnies’ full mountain bike collection will officially launch in spring 2019.
