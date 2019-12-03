Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Sends Huge Gaps on the Streets of Paris and Lyon

Dec 3, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesUrban Freeride is back! Lyon to Paris, Let's Go! Fabio Wibmer


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Fabio Wibmer Must Watch


42 Comments

  • 36 0
 Don't you mean Gabriel Wibmer's cousin?
  • 2 0
 ahh, beat me to it! Well played.
  • 1 0
 don't forget Johannes
  • 14 0
 So, that drop at the start is the one that skateboarder lands. Wow. Blows a pro-rider on a downhill bike off his pedals and that skinny dudes lands it on a skateboard. So much respect.
  • 4 0
 Street skaters are gnarly af
  • 3 0
 Aaron Homoki - Aka Jaws is the skateboarder
  • 2 0
 First attempted by Ali Boulala.
  • 7 0
 That was a lesson in anxiety. Guy is 2 inches away from absolute disaster the whole way through. Amazing. Whatever wheels those are, I need them for my next mtb.
  • 6 0
 Gotta love the appearance of the Lyon 25 for the skateboarders here
  • 1 0
 I though I recognized it.
  • 1 0
 Yeah same thought.
Such a cool an tribute to Ali Boulala and to Jaws who attempted this gnarly stair gap :
www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZ3ZDcp-E9I
www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GFIXrybfKg
  • 1 0
 @Groscreux: Homoki didn't just attempt it. He landed it.
  • 3 0
 Reminds me of the good old JIB series and 24 Bicycles street riding clips, to me that was one of the greatest time of mountain biking though it had nothing to do with a real mountain.
  • 5 0
 He’s a bit good isn’t he!
  • 4 0
 That crash at 6:45 made me feel a little sick. I think I'm dehydrated from palm sweat just watching this entire video.
  • 7 6
 I can´t really appreciate the great riding due to the fact that they celebrate their complete disregard for private and public property and the safety of the people standing by. You can do crazy shit, but please do it in a controlled environment and stop celebrating your stupidity by showing your recklessness in the outtakes.
  • 2 0
 Most german sh*t i have ever read in the pb comment section
  • 2 0
 I honestly think that is more gnarly than Rampage. I was so anxious watching him send those narrow stairs with metal bollards and kerbs and concrete everywhere! And the kerb-berm. OOOSH.
  • 4 0
 That flat drop at the beginning O.o
  • 4 0
 Absolutely bonkers. Wibmer for Rampage already?
  • 1 0
 At 1:57 I always thought this slab near the stairs would made a pretty cool descent, but the wall at the end make it impossible to ride, unless you put a wooden board like Fabio. This is so sketchy.
  • 4 0
 Rowdy AF, Very cool
  • 2 0
 Wow. This guy's edits have been fire for a while now. That was a quick 8 minutes. Thank you.
  • 3 0
 Bike for Sale .... only home trails ! Big Grin

FABIO IS SICK!!
  • 1 1
 Good lord. I don't typically get on the edge of my seat when watching most videos, but this one had my heart rate up. I was way anxious too. He was on the edge all over the place. Crazy video.
  • 2 0
 This is one sick video! Hard to believe what he can do on a bike.
  • 2 0
 Calling in the Frame Police! That bike was clearly abused...
  • 1 0
 If you watch it in reverse it's a story of a guy with so little damping in his shocks he keeps bouncing up things.
  • 2 0
 Ronin (1998 )
  • 2 0
 I could do that..
  • 1 0
 ....one handed
  • 1 0
 blindfolded
  • 1 0
 I bunny hopped once. I think.
  • 2 0
 GNARLY AF
  • 2 0
 So brutal, wtf
  • 1 0
 I knew I should have brought an extra pair of pants to work today.
  • 1 0
 I wish you a long life man!
  • 1 0
 Tsssssss...ah ah, hot shock, hot shock!
  • 1 0
 Those slide turns are ridiculously awesome.
  • 1 0
 Stairs for daaayyyzzz! Sick is right
  • 1 0
 I’m not entirely sure he has all his oars in the water...
  • 1 0
 reminded me of an updated video part from Jibb (that's a good thing).

