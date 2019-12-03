Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Sends Huge Gaps on the Streets of Paris and Lyon
Dec 3, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Urban Freeride is back! Lyon to Paris, Let's Go!
—
Fabio Wibmer
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Fabio Wibmer
Must Watch
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Impossible Quiz: Can You Guess These Weird & Wonderful Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
225357 views
Must Watch: Pinkbike's 50 Best Edits of the Decade
55038 views
First Look: Sprindex's Adjustable-Rate Coil Spring
53533 views
Quiver: The Many Bikes of Bernard Kerr
49705 views
Review: OneUp's EDC Stem & a New Way to Tighten Your Headset
49606 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Isn't Just a Dry Conditions Tire
45483 views
Opinion: What Would You Pay to Keep Air Inside Your Tires?
45433 views
Field Test: 2020 Mondraker F-Podium DC - It Says Downcountry on the Frame
39128 views
42 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
36
0
rudymedea
(56 mins ago)
Don't you mean Gabriel Wibmer's cousin?
[Reply]
2
0
NYShred
(37 mins ago)
ahh, beat me to it! Well played.
[Reply]
1
0
danashane
(17 mins ago)
don't forget Johannes
[Reply]
14
0
Adamrideshisbike
(50 mins ago)
So, that drop at the start is the one that skateboarder lands. Wow. Blows a pro-rider on a downhill bike off his pedals and that skinny dudes lands it on a skateboard. So much respect.
[Reply]
4
0
mkotowski1
(43 mins ago)
Street skaters are gnarly af
[Reply]
3
0
dirtMagurk
(31 mins ago)
Aaron Homoki - Aka Jaws is the skateboarder
[Reply]
2
0
sriracha
(12 mins ago)
First attempted by Ali Boulala.
[Reply]
7
0
raytheotter
(35 mins ago)
That was a lesson in anxiety. Guy is 2 inches away from absolute disaster the whole way through. Amazing. Whatever wheels those are, I need them for my next mtb.
[Reply]
6
0
DaFreerider44
(54 mins ago)
Gotta love the appearance of the Lyon 25 for the skateboarders here
[Reply]
1
0
scruff0372
(39 mins ago)
I though I recognized it.
[Reply]
1
0
Groscreux
(19 mins ago)
Yeah same thought.
Such a cool an tribute to Ali Boulala and to Jaws who attempted this gnarly stair gap :
www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZ3ZDcp-E9I
www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GFIXrybfKg
[Reply]
1
0
raytheotter
(15 mins ago)
@Groscreux
: Homoki didn't just attempt it. He landed it.
[Reply]
3
0
ts080
(29 mins ago)
Reminds me of the good old JIB series and 24 Bicycles street riding clips, to me that was one of the greatest time of mountain biking though it had nothing to do with a real mountain.
[Reply]
5
0
pimpin-gimp
(52 mins ago)
He’s a bit good isn’t he!
[Reply]
4
0
srjacobs
(41 mins ago)
That crash at 6:45 made me feel a little sick. I think I'm dehydrated from palm sweat just watching this entire video.
[Reply]
7
6
Helmchentuned
(24 mins ago)
I can´t really appreciate the great riding due to the fact that they celebrate their complete disregard for private and public property and the safety of the people standing by. You can do crazy shit, but please do it in a controlled environment and stop celebrating your stupidity by showing your recklessness in the outtakes.
[Reply]
2
0
nick-98
(5 mins ago)
Most german sh*t i have ever read in the pb comment section
[Reply]
2
0
MTB-Strength-Factory
(14 mins ago)
I honestly think that is more gnarly than Rampage. I was so anxious watching him send those narrow stairs with metal bollards and kerbs and concrete everywhere! And the kerb-berm. OOOSH.
[Reply]
4
0
arczik
(55 mins ago)
That flat drop at the beginning O.o
[Reply]
4
0
bikekrieg
(43 mins ago)
Absolutely bonkers. Wibmer for Rampage already?
[Reply]
1
0
jurassicrider
(30 mins ago)
At 1:57 I always thought this slab near the stairs would made a pretty cool descent, but the wall at the end make it impossible to ride, unless you put a wooden board like Fabio. This is so sketchy.
[Reply]
4
0
nickd1979
(50 mins ago)
Rowdy AF, Very cool
[Reply]
2
0
SnM-Ben
(41 mins ago)
Wow. This guy's edits have been fire for a while now. That was a quick 8 minutes. Thank you.
[Reply]
3
0
harbourmastah
(37 mins ago)
Bike for Sale .... only home trails !
FABIO IS SICK!!
[Reply]
1
1
Leppah
(14 mins ago)
Good lord. I don't typically get on the edge of my seat when watching most videos, but this one had my heart rate up. I was way anxious too. He was on the edge all over the place. Crazy video.
[Reply]
2
0
RyanVars
(51 mins ago)
This is one sick video! Hard to believe what he can do on a bike.
[Reply]
2
0
BikerBoris
(40 mins ago)
Calling in the Frame Police! That bike was clearly abused...
[Reply]
1
0
bigtim
(5 mins ago)
If you watch it in reverse it's a story of a guy with so little damping in his shocks he keeps bouncing up things.
[Reply]
2
0
Ntinos
(55 mins ago)
Ronin (1998 )
[Reply]
2
0
cgmorais
(52 mins ago)
I could do that..
[Reply]
1
0
dkcove
(34 mins ago)
....one handed
[Reply]
1
0
vhdh666
(29 mins ago)
blindfolded
[Reply]
1
0
Taylor500
(43 mins ago)
I bunny hopped once. I think.
[Reply]
2
0
steezer
(41 mins ago)
GNARLY AF
[Reply]
2
0
purplegorillaz
(40 mins ago)
So brutal, wtf
[Reply]
1
0
Andypanda82
(35 mins ago)
I knew I should have brought an extra pair of pants to work today.
[Reply]
1
0
mara
(34 mins ago)
I wish you a long life man!
[Reply]
1
0
glasvagas
(30 mins ago)
Tsssssss...ah ah, hot shock, hot shock!
[Reply]
1
0
rarerider
(29 mins ago)
Those slide turns are ridiculously awesome.
[Reply]
1
0
cheeverbrent
(25 mins ago)
Stairs for daaayyyzzz! Sick is right
[Reply]
1
0
flange2032
(2 mins ago)
I’m not entirely sure he has all his oars in the water...
[Reply]
1
0
aliclarkson
(0 mins ago)
reminded me of an updated video part from Jibb (that's a good thing).
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.017443
Mobile Version of Website
42 Comments
Such a cool an tribute to Ali Boulala and to Jaws who attempted this gnarly stair gap :
www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZ3ZDcp-E9I
www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GFIXrybfKg
FABIO IS SICK!!
Post a Comment