Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer - Video Game

Nov 8, 2022
by Christie Fitzpatrick  


bigquotesIt’s been some time! Feels good to be back. Thanks everyone for the support even during my injuries over the past two years. Hope you enjoyed the video!Fabio Wibmer


Posted In:
Videos Must Watch Riding Videos Fabio Wibmer


25 Comments

  • 19 0
 Dude so good to see you back ! Such a banger ! Pushing your style to the next level ah ah so sick
  • 11 0
 That was great, and super entertaining!

The crash at 8:30 is brutal.
  • 10 1
 Is he Gabriel Wibmer cousin?
  • 1 5
flag 8088yl0n (32 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 He's Fab. Not Gah.
  • 1 0
 Yes
  • 7 0
 Love that they included the crash reel at the end. Shows how brutally hard this was to make!
  • 5 0
 What a fun, exciting and challenging project this was! Stoked to see so the positive feedback. Fabio really put so much effort into this video and so did our whole team!
  • 4 0
 Shoutout Fabio. Most people are doing the same tricks, filming the same trails/jumps, and fitting into the same box. This man is doing it differently, and it's awesome.
  • 5 0
 I agree with the girl on the boat: "This is exciting!"
  • 4 0
 Awesome edit! Absolutely nuts some of the stuff he pulls off in all disciplines of mountain biking!
  • 4 0
 love the addition of the pedestrian commentary in the background...great GTA touch
  • 5 0
 Sick!
  • 2 0
 After the boat theft, he was around a 2-star level with no police interaction which is strange. Then after some of the crashes, there should have been a few wads of cash.
  • 3 0
 Possibly the greatest bicycle stunt man/rider on the planet.
  • 3 0
 That was Finale for a bit right? Think I saw DH Men in there
  • 1 0
 South of France,Bruni's back tarde,I think.
  • 1 0
 *backyard.
  • 2 0
 Fab mann... Your wold has some different rules than the world we live in. Greetings from Lentia!
  • 3 0
 backflip stair set landing NGL pretty gnarles barkley my dude
  • 1 0
 that was really really really entertaining! insane riding and camera work, not sure what is more impressive (both). may be the best edit I've seen all year
  • 2 0
 FB WBMR!!!
  • 1 0
 Really have the strong urge to go play GTA5 now.
  • 1 0
 Great concept, super fun to watch!
  • 1 0
 bored kid?
  • 1 0
 So good!





