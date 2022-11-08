Watch
Learn
VeloNews
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer - Video Game
Nov 8, 2022
by
Christie Fitzpatrick
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
25 Comments
It’s been some time! Feels good to be back. Thanks everyone for the support even during my injuries over the past two years. Hope you enjoyed the video!
—
Fabio Wibmer
Posted In:
Videos
Must Watch
Riding Videos
Fabio Wibmer
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Burning Question: Why Are So Many Bike Manufacturers Putting Cables Through the Headset?
81203 views
First Look: 2023 Scott Genius & Genius ST
78097 views
[Updated] Q3 Revenue Round Up: Falling Consumer Interest, Layoffs & Drop in Sales
63658 views
Must Watch: Braydon Bringhurst Attempts to Climb the Whole Enchilada in '8600FT'
63050 views
Review Roundup: 6 Flat Pedal Shoes Tested for 2022
35204 views
Field Test: Allied Cycle Works BC40 - The Fun Race Bike
32232 views
Field Test: 6 Downcountry Bikes VS the Efficiency Test
30894 views
Slack Randoms: Raleigh Relaunches the Burner BMX, Parisian Bicycle Hearses, Rocket Lawn Chairs & More
30839 views
25 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
19
0
BizetAntoine
(1 hours ago)
Dude so good to see you back ! Such a banger ! Pushing your style to the next level ah ah so sick
[Reply]
11
0
powderhoundbrr
(1 hours ago)
That was great, and super entertaining!
The crash at 8:30 is brutal.
[Reply]
10
1
krieger
(1 hours ago)
Is he Gabriel Wibmer cousin?
[Reply]
1
5
8088yl0n
(32 mins ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
He's Fab. Not Gah.
[Reply]
1
0
Jules15
(14 mins ago)
Yes
[Reply]
7
0
markcampbe
(53 mins ago)
Love that they included the crash reel at the end. Shows how brutally hard this was to make!
[Reply]
5
0
AlexanderSchoell
(45 mins ago)
What a fun, exciting and challenging project this was! Stoked to see so the positive feedback. Fabio really put so much effort into this video and so did our whole team!
[Reply]
4
0
reecewallace
(32 mins ago)
Shoutout Fabio. Most people are doing the same tricks, filming the same trails/jumps, and fitting into the same box. This man is doing it differently, and it's awesome.
[Reply]
5
0
stalkinghorse
(1 hours ago)
I agree with the girl on the boat: "This is exciting!"
[Reply]
4
0
Chadwickadam
(1 hours ago)
Awesome edit! Absolutely nuts some of the stuff he pulls off in all disciplines of mountain biking!
[Reply]
4
0
SATN-XC
(29 mins ago)
love the addition of the pedestrian commentary in the background...great GTA touch
[Reply]
5
0
murlsquirl
(2 hours ago)
Sick!
[Reply]
2
0
Howieday91
(56 mins ago)
After the boat theft, he was around a 2-star level with no police interaction which is strange. Then after some of the crashes, there should have been a few wads of cash.
[Reply]
3
0
neimbc
(1 hours ago)
Possibly the greatest bicycle stunt man/rider on the planet.
[Reply]
3
0
Levin192
(51 mins ago)
That was Finale for a bit right? Think I saw DH Men in there
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(34 mins ago)
South of France,Bruni's back tarde,I think.
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(33 mins ago)
*backyard.
[Reply]
2
0
8088yl0n
(34 mins ago)
Fab mann... Your wold has some different rules than the world we live in. Greetings from Lentia!
[Reply]
3
0
samanual
(22 mins ago)
backflip stair set landing NGL pretty gnarles barkley my dude
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(5 mins ago)
that was really really really entertaining! insane riding and camera work, not sure what is more impressive (both). may be the best edit I've seen all year
[Reply]
2
0
Chridel
(1 hours ago)
FB WBMR!!!
[Reply]
1
0
nsmithbmx
(1 hours ago)
Really have the strong urge to go play GTA5 now.
[Reply]
1
0
jibbandpedal
(30 mins ago)
Great concept, super fun to watch!
[Reply]
1
0
BenOnTrek
(1 hours ago)
bored kid?
[Reply]
1
0
initforthedonuts
(55 mins ago)
So good!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009617
Mobile Version of Website
25 Comments
The crash at 8:30 is brutal.