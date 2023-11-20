Video: Fireride Festival's Full Documentary - 'The Beginning'

Nov 20, 2023
by Fireridefestival  

Words: Fireride Festival

Where the story begins of a mountain bike festival that was started by a small community of people in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. A community that has a passion for Bikes, Tacos & Good Times.

We introduce you, to the story of the Fireride Festival.

Featuring: Sam Pilgrim, Casey Brown, Tom Cardy, Jon Simnek, Cody Johnson, Dr Hiram, Harry Schofield, Shannon Marie, Lucy Van Eesteren and Patrick Robinson.

FIRERIDE Festival will next be in COSTA RICA on the 9/10th March 2024, for more Bikes, Tacos & Good Times at the House of Dirt Bike Park just outside of San Jose.

visit Fireride.bike for more info.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Casey Brown Harry Schofield Lucy Van Eesteren Sam Pilgirim Tom Cardy Fireride Festival


2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Thank you for sharing!! A lot of hard work has gone into this and I can't wait for the next event in Costa Rica!! Making dreams happen!!
  • 1 0
 I like Bikes. I like Tacos. I don't like Tacoing my bike.







