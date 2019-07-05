Must Watch: Freeride Entertainment's Video Compilation of Carlin Dunne's Greatest Moments

Carlin was truly one of the nicest and humble people I have ever met in my career. I spent a lot of time this week shedding tears and reflecting on what an inspirational human he was. When he first came on the scene through the Race Face Ultimate Freeride Challenge you could tell he had an incredible love for anything two wheels. He rode dirt bikes and then came onto the freeride scene by going out and crushing some of the biggest jumps ever done on a mountain bike. Hitting the Moreno Valley Gap as his casting call to the mountain bike industry speaks to the level of his talent and it did not take long for the industry to notice him.

All photos: Lucas Kane

Carlin Dunne filmed by helicopter for NWD VI in Hinterglemm, Austria.

Along the way I watched him struggle to find his way in the mtb scene. With the rise of slopestyle came the dog eat dog nature of the sponsorship game and the expectation to be something he was not. He just wanted to ride and not have all the pressures of the scene. When it got to be too much he just said "f*ck it" I am just going to ride for fun and not risk being broken all the time for a couple free bikes and a below minimum wage salary. I was so proud of him for doing that.

Carlin was the only rider to drop the biggest feature at the Saalbach Slopestyle in 2005 5000 metres above sea level in La Cumbre, Bolivia

I was so happy a few years later when I had the privilege of working with Red Bull, Dana Brown and his family on the On Any Sunday "The Next Chapter” film. I was able to bring Carlin into the film with the world's best riders and help tell his story of being one the most talented riders the motorcycle industry had never heard of. This started the next incredible run for him as a racer and his accomplishments in the last 5 years have been unbelievable.

Robbie Bourdon, Gary, Alistair, Carlin Dunne and Dave Watson. Somewhere in Bolivia

The future meets the past. Carlin Dunne, Robbie Bourdon and Cedric Gracia

He was just so calm and collected all of the time, no matter how much air was under his wheels or how fast the speedometer was reading. It all seems so surreal that the man that absolutely owned Pikes Peak left this world with the finish line of another record in sight.



This is such a tragic loss.



He will forever be apart of the NWD brotherhood and forever loved by so many."



Rip in Peace Bro.



D — Derek Westerlund, Freeride Entertainment

Eulogy

THE LEGENDARY CARLIN DUNNESon, brother, teammate, friend. Fearless competitor and devoted mentor. Carlin played endless roles, always leading with the same unmistakable charisma, unwavering calm, and signature twinkle in his eye. Whether racing on blacktop or in Baja, he led with the same fiercely competitive spirit, loving heart, and unwavering dedication. Destined for a life on two wheels, Carlin developed a lifelong obsession with perfecting his craft. Instilled with dreams of becoming a racer, filmmaker, and stuntman, he remained humble and gracious as his career took a meteoric trajectory.While his list of achievements on two wheels stretches for miles, arguably Carlin’s greatest accomplishment during his short time on earth was the positive impact that he had on the lives of everyone he came across. His passion for racing was truly connected to his passion and care for family and friends. Carlin lived every moment to the absolute max. He was kind, genuine, and so full of life.In the months leading to Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, Carlin was the happiest and most content he’d ever been. Friends and family witnessed the inner peace he’d realized, achieving his dreams and finally ascending to the pinnacle that he’d worked his entire life to reach. He was firing on all cylinders and running like a factory race machine. Exceeding everyone’s expectations at Pike’s Peak on June 30th, Carlin passed checkpoints 1, 2, and 3 at record pace, crashing just 15 meters from the finish. And while his bike was left with wheels spinning, his spirit continued on, always with us in his most prime form. We know that Carlin left us with the biggest grin, smiling at the legacy he left behind. Pikes Peak has been coined, “a race to the clouds.” Carlin did just that. May his love and light always shine upon us, radiating with the same warmth as it did here on earth.Countless friends, extended family and the greater community all lost a hero. Carlin is survived by his mother Romie Gallardo, father, Trevor Dunne, sister, Daniela Dunne, and his beloved dog, Sonny. There will be a public viewing and service at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Saturday July 6 from 10-12pm with a reception at Alameda Park from 12-4pm. In the coming weeks there will be a large celebration of life for all to attend, to come together and remember the legendary man, Carlin Dunne.05.16.1983 - 06.30.2019