Must Watch: 'Fuego' Featuring Kilian Bron

Feb 5, 2023
Kilian Bron and his team are back with a new visual spectacle! From Guatemala to Peru via Bolivia, for two months the dream team scoured the most beautiful spots to make amazing memories and bring back breathtaking images.

From their arrival at the foot of the Fuego volcano the day before its historic eruption, to the colourful facades of Barrio Chualluma in La Paz, through the geological formations of the Valle de las Animas and the contrasts of the Auzangate, without forgetting meeting with the Cholitas Escaladoras women from the Aymaras indigenous community who climb and conquer summits! Kilian has been meeting these people and experiencing the craziest spots on his Commencal Meta SX.

An ode to escape and adventure travel, Fuego is a new masterpiece, and Kilian and his team hold the secret...


Rider: Kilian Bron
Directed by: Kilian Bron & Pierre Henni
Film: Pierre Henni & Mathieu Ruffray
Edit: Pierre Henni
Music: Léo Lunel
Drone FPV: Pierre Dupont - Cinematic Flow
Photography: Jb Liautard
Skier: Victor Broquedis

5 Comments

  • 1 0
 Good gravy, we've seen some amazing cinematography in mountain bike movies over the years but I don't know if we've ever seen anything like this one! The Nat Geo vibes are so ridiculous it almost overpowers the legit riding skills of Kilian. Bravo to everyone!
  • 2 0
 This looks like it'll be awesome when the video is no longer private...
  • 2 1
 It is.
  • 1 0
 Bron's riding. The cinematography. Amazing geology and geography. The Andean people. Awesome.
  • 2 0
 Stunning





