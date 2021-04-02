Must Watch: Gee Atherton Goes Even Bigger in 'Slate Line'

Apr 2, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Remember the Ridgeline film that saw Gee Atherton hitting huge hucks metres from a sheer cliff drop? Well Gee has now produced another film that sees him go even bigger among the razor-sharp scree of a slate quarry. The Slate Line was filmed at Aberlleffeni’s Wincillate quarry and boasts an even bigger gap than the Ridgeline. The final sender tops the lot at 81 feet, making it one of the biggest gaps Gee has ever hit.

Here's what Gee had to say about the film:

bigquotesIt’s such an intimidating spot to turn up to; as soon as you arrive and start hiking up you just feel like you’re going to slide off the edge or fall down a mine, there are cliffs everywhere 4,5,600 feet drops…

It’s like the mountain is never still, fragments of slate are constantly breaking free, every step starts a mini avalanche and it’s kind of eerie, super quiet except for the odd crow. There’s a mortuary at the bottom of the track – one of three small stone buildings, I’m glad I didn’t know what it was till we were finished filming.

The fear at the top of this line is incredible – you’re balanced on the edge of this mountain and you feel like as soon as you start moving you’re just going to get carried to the bottom and smashed to pieces and there’ll be nothing you can do about it.

We’ve been aware of this place for years, I drive past it all the time but we’ve always dismissed it as too gnarly, too dangerous. Then one day in January I was driving past with Jamie (Robertson, a key member of the Red Bull Hardline dig crew) and just on the spur of the moment we hiked up there and began to think just maybe it would be possible.

Building a line like this is very much a process. The initial reason I’m drawn to a location is that it’s unique, spectacular but it seems that’s likely to equal ridiculously difficult! I’ll always stand at the top and wait; piece by piece the line reveals itself, it shows itself in segments, gradually, you have to tease it out, very slowly a possible line crawls out of the mountain.

The next step is to hike back up here with the crew – I rely on them a lot, they’re all great riders and experienced builders and they bring a lot of creativity.

The step down at the bottom is one of the biggest gaps I’ve ever hit - 81 feet we measured, and it’s complicated by the fact that as soon as you start to move, the whole surface of the mountain starts to move with you. It’s like an avalanche trying to drag you down and super-sharp shards of slate are flying up everywhere.

It’s a huge mental challenge not to ride defensively, you drop in and it’s so tempting to lean off the back and skid slowly down but you haven’t enough control like that. I had to hit it hard, like it was a DH track, force myself to ride faster, to attack, pushing my front end into stuff.

Test day was so gnarly – Dan had come down to help me and I could tell that he was anxious, it wasn’t the actual size of gap that worried him, the take-off there is pretty blind and the landing is narrow, a case on there could have cut me in half.

The bike felt sick, absolutely amazing, it’s like you’re totally connected to every tiny bump in the trail, the DW6 suspension platform gives you loads of sensitivity at the top of the stroke which is vital with the amount of small, loose bumps, but you still have the support you need for the massive hits. Projects like this and the Ridgeline are a great way for me to demonstrate the bike’s capabilities but it works both ways – having that bike that we’ve designed and manufactured ourselves gives me a lot of confidence - the last thing I can afford is for doubt to creep in .

When you look up from the bottom of the track you can see the whole mountain, top to bottom and it stares down at you. I look up, I look at my bike and there comes a point when I know that I’m going to do it, I’m going to conquer the mountain and it feels like the perfect progression from the Ridgeline, I remember how much I love needing to bring my A game and that’s all I need.Gee Atherton


33 Comments

  • 18 1
 Love the RedBull swig mid climb. #sponsordream
  • 2 0
 He's so dreamy
  • 10 0
 This video is slated to be one of the best of the year
  • 1 1
 I keep trying to find fault with it but I can’t dawggranite
  • 1 0
 I have been looking for a good deal on those tires but they never seem to go on shale.
  • 10 0
 Owe owe owe owe owe owe owe owe owe owe -Gee's tires
  • 9 0
 Plattekill 'shale surfing' to the next level!
  • 1 0
 Was just about to say, nice to see Plattekill back in the news
  • 7 0
 What can't this man do?
  • 8 27
flag likeittacky (51 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 many things probably
  • 5 1
 @likeittacky: OH COME ON
  • 4 0
 Unreal... I've ridden down a shale chute before and it was impossible to control your speed and no zero grip/control with the front wheel. It ended very poorly and shale hitting/cutting open your shins riding down absolutely sucks. Gee is so gnarly.
  • 4 0
 You can love him or hate him... But when it comes to the Gee man, You just can't slate him.
  • 4 0
 Great ad for Continental for their tires to hold up.
  • 2 0
 sSate plates are one of the most unpredictable riding surfaces. This is wild. Gee is still so relevant.
  • 4 0
 Shin guards ftw
  • 2 0
 This is straight up lord of the rings epic. Gee's a beast and that last drop was unbelievable.
  • 1 0
 "An impassable labyrinth of razor sharp rocks! And after that, it gets even better!" Indeed.
  • 3 0
 Absolutely mental that he did this on Conti tires
  • 2 0
 Scientists will soon be arriving to the site to explore new theories on Continental drift.
  • 1 0
 Thats impressive to ride shale and still bank corners on it complete control and then throw a massive drop...extremely impressive bime handling
  • 3 0
 Pretty special rider
  • 2 0
 Now THAT is a bike commercial.
  • 2 0
 Gee never ceases to amaze me. I hope he’s slated to be at Rampage!
  • 1 0
 WC races may be getting cancelled but at least we have Gee's videos to watch!
  • 2 1
 That was one Shale of an edit! #rampage
  • 1 0
 Really wild, original and inspiring line. Great.
  • 1 0
 And here I thought Shalemaster was rowdy. This is insane - well done!
  • 1 0
 Awesome. the ride, the rider, the jump, the bike.
  • 1 0
 so gnarly
  • 1 0
 That was great!!!
  • 1 0
 One video to watch!
  • 2 3
 Eh, aside from the massive jump at the bottom it looks like an average blue trail at Plattekill.

