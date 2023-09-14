Must Watch: Gee Atherton Rides More Exposed Lines in 'Ridgeline IV: The Dolomites'

Sep 14, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWatch the latest spectacular edit in the Ridgeline Series with Gee Atherton, the double World Champion Mountain Biker, world-renowned for his skill and daring on a bike.

"Since the first hour of the first build for the original Ridgeline film, it's been the dream to take this concept to the most amazing places around the world. The potential to find awesome, remote mountain ranges where we can test ourselves to the limit… to really explore what's possible on a bike and how to film the most stunning footage… it's been like a running commentary throughout the entire project." - Gee Atherton.

This film differs from its predecessors in that the team "didn't move a rock." It was about exploring with friends - an adventure into the mountains, where Gee would ride whatever they found, including some of the most unforgiving terrain of the series so far.

And there's pedalling, even if it's at racing speed and inches from a ravine.

Filming took place this August in the Italian Dolomites, where access to riding spots involved four-hour hikes, roped climbs, ladders and abseils. The team was burdened with camera equipment, drones, food supplies and Gee's bike, broken down to frame, bars and wheels to share the load. It was physically and mentally the most demanding week of the series so far, where a sense of adventure and genuine concern for their survival drove the team onwards in search of some of the most incredible scenes they have ever filmed.

Gee said that from the start, he knew that he'd film this edit on board the Atherton AM.170, the latest in the Atherton Bikes range that he designed and manufactured along with his siblings Dan and Rachel Atherton and their close-knit team in Machynlleth, Mid Wales.

Gee said, "It was a no-brainer - the AM.170 is tough enough to withstand being bounced off cliff walls as we hauled it up a cliff on a rope, lighter to hike up the mountain than my DH bike, pedals super well and is enough bike to tackle every inch of the steep and rocky terrain."

He was accompanied by photographer Dan Griffiths (Moonhead Media) and "right-hand man" Jamie Robertson, who had both been with the project from the beginning, but in such perilous terrain, they also involved Brodie Hood, a high altitude and adventure specialist. Brodie is one of the few filmers to fly drones to the top of Everest, an experienced climber and a member of the Lochaber Mountain rescue team.

As Gee put it, "Having Brodie with us kept us alive! But it also meant we could say yes to things we wouldn't have tackled alone… At the end of the film, there's a sequence where I ride down a ridge at sunset; Brodie devised a harness system that meant I could practise controlling my speed while he let out the tension until I got comfortable. The section of the film where I'm riding the slowest, picking my way down the ridge, was actually the most demanding of all. The Athertons

Photos: Dan Griffiths (Moonhead Media)

Ridgeline IV The Dolomites

Ridgeline IV The Dolomites

Ridgeline IV The Dolomites

Ridgeline IV The Dolomites

Ridgeline IV The Dolomites

Ridgeline IV The Dolomites

Ridgeline IV The Dolomites

Ridgeline IV The Dolomites

Ridgeline IV The Dolomites

Ridgeline IV The Dolomites

Ridgeline IV The Dolomites

Ridgeline IV The Dolomites

Ridgeline IV The Dolomites

Ridgeline IV The Dolomites

Ridgeline IV The Dolomites



47 Comments
  • 20 2
 I've got mixed feelings about this
  • 7 3
 Same here. Clip a pedal and you're gone, full stop. I know Gee can ride and deal with risk but is it really worth your life?
  • 8 0
 @ullsen: For him it is and he's a big boy who can make big boy decisions on his own.
  • 14 2
 Gee is one of the toughest dudes out there. One smack of the handlebar against the wall and he's gone. Ballsy Incredble! Can't wait to see his line at Rampage - but he'll get robbed.
  • 3 0
 Rampage has been more about the lines for years now. Regardless, I don't care how he places, I only care to see what line he creates and seeing him stomp it.

That edit was nuts, I wonder if Gee was inspired by Kilian Bron...

youtu.be/3IaY7a1D1sw?si=biLdc-uoNuAVThMG&t=45
  • 3 0
 Gee doesn't have the trick most of the other riders have but I'm expecting a big gnarly line that he will ride ride fast.
  • 7 0
 something to be said for being able to suspend self-preservation for the time it took to film those scenes. Best case scenario, Gee's skills are so off the charts that he felt safe and secure going around those exposed corners. the juice appears to be not worth the squeeze.
  • 9 0
 Man has ballz of steel. But that's a no from me dawg. Fawk that, lol.
  • 7 0
 Definitely raised my heart rate watching. I had to look away a couple times. Could not imagine what it takes to pull that off. Incredible.
  • 1 0
 Right! I was touching cloth just watching the POV and had to turn it off.
  • 3 0
 That last slick rock section is absolutely insane. Having experienced injury going down slabs 1/10th of that size, I go full pucker just watching. Interesting they save that scene till the end.
  • 4 1
 I hope for his sake that the Ridgeline series comes to an end. I don't often get this disturbed watching death-defying videos but this one hit hard. Maybe because I know what he just recovered from.
  • 2 0
 Thanks guys, stoked you're into it. Agree some sections carried a bit of risk, but that's what myself and the crew are good at, weighing up every element of the danger and doing everything we can to minimise it. Admittedly, things can sometimes go a little wrong, but that's no reason to stop chasing what you love.
  • 5 0
 Gee said hold my beer to himself.
  • 1 0
 best commet
  • 4 3
 IMO this is what true marketing is, excellent riding but looking closer it shows how their 170mm bike can do things that would previously be only reserved for dh bikes. Videos like this illustrate the slow and sad death of the full dh bike
  • 1 1
 I feel like DH bikes are going have a radical shift soon. I think that there is going to be a split between "fun" dh bikes, which would become 190-190 single crown park bikes, and "fast" dh bikes, which would be the 200 200 dual crown we love.
  • 1 1
 @joebiden: I have thought this for years, especially after the switch to 29" for most DH bikes, but it just hasn't happened yet. I always thought the idea of the "mini DH bike" would appeal to most non racer park riders.

This class of "freeride" bikes existed 10-12 years ago. Giant Faith, Transition TR250, Specialized SX Trail, Trek Scratch, etc. These were basically scaled down versions (180MM) of those companies DH frames with a single crown fork. But companies seemed to have abandoned the idea.
  • 5 0
 Hell Nah.
  • 2 0
 that second to last drone shot on the final slab (where the sun pops out) is one of the better mountain biking shots I've ever seen. amazing work
  • 2 0
 I stopped watching wingsuit videos years ago because I was tired of contributing to guys getting killed. This is the first MTB video that made me start to feel similarly
  • 4 1
 Gee Gee is back. Awesome video Gee.
  • 4 0
 I won't even walk there.
  • 2 1
 He is not well. They say social media etc pushes athletes to go beyond what's sensible and I think Gee is an expert. Great video though.
  • 3 0
 Dude is as mental as ever
  • 2 0
 Great video!
Took a bit of inspiration from Kilian Bron and Tom Öhler, I recon ...
  • 1 0
 i walked that path. i was SCARED SHITLESS to walk that path. Gee (and Bron before him) are madmen. and yes, i also have conflicting emotions about this....
  • 1 0
 Kilian Bron made an awesome film in the Dolomites several years ago. This one is a hollow crap. And Gee's blablas are just unbearable.
  • 3 0
 Gee is a legend.
  • 2 0
 Nope. Nope, nope nope nope nope. Nope.
  • 2 0
 "Hardcore" MTBer: I rode the White Line!
Gee: Hold my beer...
  • 2 0
 Not nearly enough tailwhips to be prepared for Rampage
  • 1 0
 Gee please can your next video be of you shredding a really nice loamer? Thanks!
  • 1 0
 Don't love the whole Evel Knievel on a mountain bike thing Gee. Stoppit please!
  • 1 0
 I'm scared of heights. Especially cliffs so this was like a scary movie for me.
  • 1 0
 Looks like Antelao slab at the end.
  • 2 0
 Woah.
  • 1 0
 The riding/trail between the 1m 35s-1m 45s mark…OMFG!
  • 2 1
 Those cliffs and vertical drops are truly geegantic.
  • 1 0
 Dan's been working hard it seems at dyfi
  • 1 0
 welcome back on top of the ridge
  • 1 0
 Travis pastrana wouldnt even do this. N-O-P-E
  • 1 0
 My balls have retreated deep into my abdomen just watching this...
  • 1 0
 800mm bars not even once
  • 12 0
 780mm, that's important :-)
  • 1 1
 95% of PBers would ride this on their hybrid touring bmx bikes...
  • 1 0
 Awesome Video!!!





