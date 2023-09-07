The original inspo to hit Ord came from Drop-In. There's an episode in Kamloops where Steve Romaniuk points out this gap he wants to hit, and immediately I thought "Holy shit this thing is massive, I want to find this". It sat on the backburner for a while, until we were on our way to another zone in Kamloops, when I realized "Wait a second, I'm on Ord Road". I saw the water tower, and we went to scope it. I ended up seeing it in NWD 6 as well, after we had already started rebuilding it. Seeing it in that movie really really inspired me to go out and put my own signature on it. — Hayden Zablotny