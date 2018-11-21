VIDEOS

Must Watch: High Speed Raw 100 with Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver's North Shore

Nov 21, 2018
by Red Bull Bike  


Thomas Vanderham on the North Shore Vancouver BC

Thomas Vanderham on the North Shore Vancouver BC

Thomas Vanderham on the North Shore Vancouver BC

Thomas Vanderham on the North Shore Vancouver BC

Thomas Vanderham on the North Shore Vancouver BC


Video by: Rupert Walker / Photography by: Sterling Lorence


Must Read This Week
Trending: Mountain Bike Tech to Look for in 2019
67194 views
Video: Missy Giove - The Champion Mountain Biker Turned Drug Smuggler
58633 views
Video: Richie Rude Shralps Squamish
57646 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
46042 views
Tenneco Inc. Buys Öhlins Racing
42079 views
Ridden & Rated: 8 Mid-Range Downhill Helmets
41297 views
Video: Teaser for Jordie Lunn's Rough AF 3
40230 views
Review: Canyon Spectral WMN CF 9.0
37013 views

6 Comments

  • + 1
 Awesome! So refreshing to see proper fast riders not having to skid and flick everywhere to try and create some drama in a video. So balanced and effortless and the riding does the talking
  • + 1
 Sick edit, damn those Slayers sound like shopping carts though.
  • + 1
 finally!! redbull videos on youtube player!
  • + 1
 Shreddy! Nice filming and Riding.
  • + 1
 That was fun
  • + 1
 Holy Shit

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022047
Mobile Version of Website