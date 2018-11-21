Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Must Watch: High Speed Raw 100 with Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver's North Shore
Nov 21, 2018
by
Red Bull Bike
Video by:
Rupert Walker
/ Photography by:
Sterling Lorence
6 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
BeardlessMarinRider
(2 mins ago)
Awesome! So refreshing to see proper fast riders not having to skid and flick everywhere to try and create some drama in a video. So balanced and effortless and the riding does the talking
[Reply]
+ 1
shreddyshots
(2 mins ago)
Sick edit, damn those Slayers sound like shopping carts though.
[Reply]
+ 1
luis-beri
(1 mins ago)
finally!! redbull videos on youtube player!
[Reply]
+ 1
Chonky13
(2 mins ago)
Shreddy! Nice filming and Riding.
[Reply]
+ 1
gnarnaimo
(1 mins ago)
That was fun
[Reply]
+ 1
raditude
(1 mins ago)
Holy Shit
[Reply]
