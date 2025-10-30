Must Watch: How Bikes Helped Hazel Rediscover Confidence After a Rare Health Condition in 'From Darkness into Light'

In 2022, Hazel and her family were facing a difficult time. Hazel lives with a rare skin condition, xeroderma pigmentosum, which means exposure to UV light can have serious, long-term consequences. To stay safe, Hazel must cover her skin completely and wear a visor to protect her face.



The condition took its toll on Hazel’s confidence and mental health. Leaving the house became harder, and her dad, Lucas, searched desperately for ways to support her. That’s when he discovered Trail Therapy, a programme from Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland (DMBinS) that uses the power of mountain biking to support recovery and wellbeing.



Together with Hazel and Lucas, the DMBinS Trail Therapy team created a unique plan: if daylight was the problem, why not start riding at night?



Watch this uplifting story of resilience, innovation, and the healing power of bikes. — DMBinS