Must Watch: How Bikes Helped Hazel Rediscover Confidence After a Rare Health Condition in 'From Darkness into Light'

Every now and then, a story comes along that quietly knocks the wind out of you. This week, it was Hazel’s.
Hazel lives with xeroderma pigmentosum, a rare condition that makes exposure to UV light dangerous. It means she can’t go out in the sun without being fully covered: gloves, visor, everything. For most of us, the outdoors is where we escape. For Hazel, it became a place she couldn’t safely go.
Her dad, Lucas, was desperate to find something that could help her reconnect with the world again. That search led him to Trail Therapy
, a program from Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland (DMBinS) that uses bikes as a tool for mental health. Together with the DMBinS team, they asked a simple question: if daylight is the problem… why not ride at night? What started as a workaround became a gateway to confidence, friendship, and freedom. Seeing Hazel smile beneath her visor, joking that she’s faster than her dad, it’s impossible not to feel it.
Mountain biking has always been about more than trails and gear. It’s about what happens when the world narrows, and two wheels help you find a way through it. Hazel’s story is a reminder that bikes can change lives in ways we might never expect, sometimes even in the dark.
|In 2022, Hazel and her family were facing a difficult time. Hazel lives with a rare skin condition, xeroderma pigmentosum, which means exposure to UV light can have serious, long-term consequences. To stay safe, Hazel must cover her skin completely and wear a visor to protect her face.
The condition took its toll on Hazel’s confidence and mental health. Leaving the house became harder, and her dad, Lucas, searched desperately for ways to support her. That’s when he discovered Trail Therapy, a programme from Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland (DMBinS) that uses the power of mountain biking to support recovery and wellbeing.
Together with Hazel and Lucas, the DMBinS Trail Therapy team created a unique plan: if daylight was the problem, why not start riding at night?
Watch this uplifting story of resilience, innovation, and the healing power of bikes.—DMBinS
Film by DWACO Agency
Learn more or donate to the Scottish MTB Health Fund here
.