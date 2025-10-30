Powered by Outside

Must Watch: How Bikes Helped Hazel Rediscover Confidence After a Rare Health Condition in 'From Darkness into Light'

Oct 30, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  

Every now and then, a story comes along that quietly knocks the wind out of you. This week, it was Hazel’s.

Hazel lives with xeroderma pigmentosum, a rare condition that makes exposure to UV light dangerous. It means she can’t go out in the sun without being fully covered: gloves, visor, everything. For most of us, the outdoors is where we escape. For Hazel, it became a place she couldn’t safely go.

Her dad, Lucas, was desperate to find something that could help her reconnect with the world again. That search led him to Trail Therapy, a program from Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland (DMBinS) that uses bikes as a tool for mental health. Together with the DMBinS team, they asked a simple question: if daylight is the problem… why not ride at night? What started as a workaround became a gateway to confidence, friendship, and freedom. Seeing Hazel smile beneath her visor, joking that she’s faster than her dad, it’s impossible not to feel it.

Mountain biking has always been about more than trails and gear. It’s about what happens when the world narrows, and two wheels help you find a way through it. Hazel’s story is a reminder that bikes can change lives in ways we might never expect, sometimes even in the dark.

Watch this uplifting story of resilience, innovation, and the healing power of bikes.DMBinS

Film by DWACO Agency
Learn more or donate to the Scottish MTB Health Fund here.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


