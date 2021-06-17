Must Watch: Insane Kamloops One Shot with Reece Wallace

Chromag Family member Reece Wallace films a one shot with FPV drone pilot Calvin Huth at the controls.
|This was a fun shoot, but surprisingly difficult. After waiting around a few days for the wind, Calvin put the drone in the air and we went to work. When Calvin nailed the shot, I blew it. Then when I nailed it, he crashed the drone. It was like this for about 40 tries, but we finally got the shot in the last morning light - Reece
Check out Reece's channel
for more
Video by Calvin HuthChromag Bikes
