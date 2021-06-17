Must Watch: Insane Kamloops One Shot with Reece Wallace

Jun 17, 2021
by Chromag Bikes  

Chromag Family member Reece Wallace films a one shot with FPV drone pilot Calvin Huth at the controls.

bigquotesThis was a fun shoot, but surprisingly difficult. After waiting around a few days for the wind, Calvin put the drone in the air and we went to work. When Calvin nailed the shot, I blew it. Then when I nailed it, he crashed the drone. It was like this for about 40 tries, but we finally got the shot in the last morning light - Reece

Check out Reece's channel for more

Video by Calvin Huth
Chromag Bikes

Posted In:
Videos Must Watch Riding Videos Chromag Bikes Calvin Huth Reece Wallace


15 Comments

  • 26 3
 winning world championships and throwing down style in Kamloops. The man does it all!
  • 2 13
flag Morever (40 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Different Reece
  • 9 0
 @Morever: You must be new here.
  • 1 0
 Theres a Mark Wallace and a Reece Wilson, though....
  • 2 0
 Getting older than Randy arguing with Dick Pound about mullets
  • 8 0
 I don't wanna say it, but I also really wanna say it
  • 7 0
 My favourite bit was where he did a jump.
  • 2 0
 Finally drone footage done right! Calvin, please give the Redbull TV guys some lessons in drone piloting... watching the last world cup was a vomit cam...
  • 2 0
 What video game is this? The graphics are soooooo good!
  • 1 0
 I feel like once we can automate most of the drone piloting on race courses, it'll open up the DH racing scene quite a bit.
  • 1 0
 as much as most people hate the drone footy, i quite like it
  • 2 0
 What a drone pilot
  • 5 8
 "Must watch" is a bit of a stretch. Cool and all but the title is pushing it.
  • 5 0
 "Watch if you have a minute spare", "Worth a watch", "Not a big deal if you don't watch, but have a watch".
  • 2 0
 @terribleone1982: Reverse psychology...DON'T WATCH!

