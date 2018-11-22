Pinkbike.com
Must Watch: Jordie Lunn's Rough AF 3
Nov 22, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Supported by: YT Industries, SDG, Halo Wheels, Five Ten, Deity Components, Strikt Gear, Vee Tire Co.
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 17
scottsecco
Mod
Plus
(5 hours ago)
Honestly didn't expect Jordie Lunn to singlehandedly bring back New World Disorder, but here we are. Keep up the good work you psycho!
[Reply]
+ 7
jorg-tron
(27 mins ago)
haha! just a few stunts in the woods… NBD. Cheers Buddy!!!
[Reply]
+ 6
alando
(28 mins ago)
Hitting the refresh button at 12:00 sharp repeatedly was worth it
[Reply]
+ 3
jorg-tron
(26 mins ago)
cheers bro!
[Reply]
+ 1
ctd07
(3 mins ago)
This to me is what riding is all about, no IMBA bullschist, just get out there and build what you want to ride and send it, never mind Strava, carbon and flouro helmets. Jordie Lunn is the man! Just need to up my ambitions with my building now, got the sketchy part right, just need to make the gaps bigger!
[Reply]
+ 3
tim-roo
(13 mins ago)
Brought me right back to watching the freeride VHS tapes of 2002... except the video quality on this doesn’t suck! Awesome stuff!
[Reply]
+ 2
optimumnotmaximum
(5 mins ago)
So pumped to build my own stunts in the woods behind my house, whole different level off course- but still go out and act if it was 2001!
[Reply]
+ 3
OnTheRealMedia
(15 mins ago)
Once again Jordie, defying physics! Wonder how many G's you pulled on that roll in :o
[Reply]
+ 3
sspiff
(12 mins ago)
So sick Jordie! Can't wait to see you smash your complete rampage run next year.
[Reply]
+ 3
KevinBurn
(24 mins ago)
Insane. Stayed up for this, worth it.
[Reply]
+ 2
howsyourdad
(9 mins ago)
was it balls to tyre interface or they just exploded from steeze and testosterone!?
amazing vid!
[Reply]
+ 3
patrickv155
(25 mins ago)
3 am late night was worth it. KILLER.
[Reply]
+ 2
Kramz
(9 mins ago)
Wow, that was actually entertaining as heck!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
jorg-tron
(3 mins ago)
Great to hear! Once again... Calvin put it together better than I could've imagined!
[Reply]
+ 2
JPPoirier
(7 mins ago)
This is completely crazy!!! I'm shocked! Bravo dude.
[Reply]
+ 1
jorg-tron
(4 mins ago)
thanks you man! was a mission to produce. Calvin killed it!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
Lohman
(19 mins ago)
That Seth Enslow landing @2:02 !
[Reply]
+ 2
christillott
(16 mins ago)
His poor nuts...thats commitment to the next level
[Reply]
+ 2
mtbpro661
(10 mins ago)
SO good that last trick tho...
[Reply]
+ 3
liv-shore
(15 mins ago)
JORDIE LUNNATIC
[Reply]
+ 2
neil39j
(12 mins ago)
Craziest beginning to a bike video.
[Reply]
+ 2
Trudeez
(25 mins ago)
Lordy, Lordy Lordy that wood drop in was nuts AF!
[Reply]
+ 1
Fenderrbenderr
(0 mins ago)
Makes me want to grab a shovel and hit the woods.
[Reply]
+ 2
pauldbrienkennedy
(17 mins ago)
Fucking sik!!!!!!!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
fiatpolski
(13 mins ago)
Videoname checks out.
[Reply]
+ 2
shaowin
(7 mins ago)
Ridiculous
[Reply]
amazing vid!
