Must Watch: Jordie Lunn's Rough AF 3

Nov 22, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Supported by: YT Industries, SDG, Halo Wheels, Five Ten, Deity Components, Strikt Gear, Vee Tire Co.

26 Comments

  • + 17
 Honestly didn't expect Jordie Lunn to singlehandedly bring back New World Disorder, but here we are. Keep up the good work you psycho!
  • + 7
 haha! just a few stunts in the woods… NBD. Cheers Buddy!!!
  • + 6
 Hitting the refresh button at 12:00 sharp repeatedly was worth it
  • + 3
 cheers bro!
  • + 1
 This to me is what riding is all about, no IMBA bullschist, just get out there and build what you want to ride and send it, never mind Strava, carbon and flouro helmets. Jordie Lunn is the man! Just need to up my ambitions with my building now, got the sketchy part right, just need to make the gaps bigger!
  • + 3
 Brought me right back to watching the freeride VHS tapes of 2002... except the video quality on this doesn’t suck! Awesome stuff!
  • + 2
 So pumped to build my own stunts in the woods behind my house, whole different level off course- but still go out and act if it was 2001!
  • + 3
 Once again Jordie, defying physics! Wonder how many G's you pulled on that roll in :o
  • + 3
 So sick Jordie! Can't wait to see you smash your complete rampage run next year.
  • + 3
 Insane. Stayed up for this, worth it.
  • + 2
 was it balls to tyre interface or they just exploded from steeze and testosterone!?

amazing vid!
  • + 3
 3 am late night was worth it. KILLER.
  • + 2
 Wow, that was actually entertaining as heck!!!
  • + 1
 Great to hear! Once again... Calvin put it together better than I could've imagined!
  • + 2
 This is completely crazy!!! I'm shocked! Bravo dude.
  • + 1
 thanks you man! was a mission to produce. Calvin killed it!!!
  • + 2
 That Seth Enslow landing @2:02 !
  • + 2
 His poor nuts...thats commitment to the next level
  • + 2
 SO good that last trick tho...
  • + 3
 JORDIE LUNNATIC
  • + 2
 Craziest beginning to a bike video.
  • + 2
 Lordy, Lordy Lordy that wood drop in was nuts AF!
  • + 1
 Makes me want to grab a shovel and hit the woods.
  • + 2
 Fucking sik!!!!!!!!!
  • + 2
 Videoname checks out.
  • + 2
 Ridiculous

Post a Comment



