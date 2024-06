Must Watch: Kade Edward's X Games Real MTB 2024 Edit

Watch Kade Edwards and filmer/editor Joe Bowman’s entry into Real Mountain Bike 2024, the all-video MTB contest brought to you by the X Games.Fans can vote for their favourite once per day at xgames.com/realmtb until fan voting closes on June 30th during the X Games Ventura broadcast. There's also a YouTube livestream show on June 27th with some of the athletes to announce the judged vote winners. Tune in to ESPN on July 23rd to find out who won X Games gold.Music: “Billie Toppy” by Men I Trust