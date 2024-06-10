Powered by Outside

Must Watch: Kade Edward's X Games Real MTB 2024 Edit

Jun 10, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

Watch Kade Edwards and filmer/editor Joe Bowman’s entry into Real Mountain Bike 2024, the all-video MTB contest brought to you by the X Games.

Fans can vote for their favourite once per day at xgames.com/realmtb until fan voting closes on June 30th during the X Games Ventura broadcast. There's also a YouTube livestream show on June 27th with some of the athletes to announce the judged vote winners. Tune in to ESPN on July 23rd to find out who won X Games gold.

Music: “Billie Toppy” by Men I Trust

6 Comments
  • 1 0
 Love the sound track. Reminds me of early B-52s. (obviously the riding is beyond comprehension)
  • 1 0
 No wonder why he's friends with Semenuk
  • 2 0
 They both make it look so effortless.
  • 2 0
 #KadeToRampage!
  • 1 0
 Amazing. So cool to see what Kade can do on a bike.
  • 1 0
 fookin el.







