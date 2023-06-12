Video: Louise Ferguson Eyes Up UCI Downhill World Cup

Words: Nukeproof



From Fort William, Scotland to Queenstown, Nukeproof ace Louise Ferguson has created a new life for herself in New Zealand. 2022 saw Louise switch up from tradie (hit her up if you need your bathroom tiled) to professional athlete, with a full feast of mountain bike events laid on for her. From Enduro World Series to Red Bull Formations, through to multiple Crankworx events it was a huge calendar. However, it was racing downhill that she gravitated towards. A debut season of UCI Downhill World Cups including an incredible podium in Leogang, Austria, was the perfect way to stoke the fire.2023 sees Louise join the ranks at Continental-Nukeproof Factory Racing and embark on a full attack of the UCI Downhill World Cup Series. She’s shown huge speed in the Sothern Hemisphere Crankworx events in Cairns and Roturua, racking up the medals, so will be one to watch heading into the World Cup season.Living in Queenstown, Louise is part of an incredible scene that has been building for riders. To celebrate the launch of the new Nukeproof Dissent Carbon, Louise met up with Photographer: Jay French and Videographer: Joel McDowell to tour some of the awesome trails the Queenstown Bike Park.