Must Watch: Matt Hunter's Family is All Smiles in 'Little Trail Hunter - Part 2'

Since my own childhood, bikes have proven to enhance all experiences connected to them. It's a consistent positive effect on nearly every aspect of life. As a Dad it feels natural to share that with my kids. We have worked bikes into everyday life since the boys were able to walk, and the rewards have been tangible. I love the spaces where bikes demand we spend our time. A trail to a kid is a place where curiosity, discovery and adventure collide. It's a place where real experiences are found, both good and bad. It's a place without warning labels and plastic and rules. Where you can catch a frog and skin your knee and jump in a puddle.—Matt Hunter
It's not always skids and smiles and sunshine, but even when it's raining and the kids are cold and whining it's still better than anything else.—Matt Hunter
Many of my scariest memories include seeing my kids on two wheels. Many of my happiest moments also involve seeing my kids on two wheels.—Nikki Hunter
Watching a kid discover biking is as fun as doing it again yourself.—Matt Hunter
Creating this film I wanted to capture the pure joy and happiness bikes bring to kids of all ages. The Hunter family has been a constant inspiration and reminder of why we ride bikes and how incorporating them into family life creates a healthy and natural learning environment. Having a camera around capturing these moments has been a true pleasure.—Matty Miles, videographer
Witnessing Matt’s family discovering all the freedom their riding has to offer, it feels like I’m rediscovering it for myself. So I’m incredibly grateful for the chance to have focused so much time on chasing them with my camera, tag/teaming the storyline with Matty while hunting out the magic moments of our days that could have been easily overlooked as ordinary.—Dylan Sherrard, photographer
but allthat asides "thats livin barry"
good job matt. living the 2 wheeled family dream
