Must Watch: Matt Hunter's Family is All Smiles in 'Little Trail Hunter - Part 2'

Mar 13, 2020
by I Am Specialized  


bigquotesSince my own childhood, bikes have proven to enhance all experiences connected to them. It's a consistent positive effect on nearly every aspect of life. As a Dad it feels natural to share that with my kids. We have worked bikes into everyday life since the boys were able to walk, and the rewards have been tangible. I love the spaces where bikes demand we spend our time. A trail to a kid is a place where curiosity, discovery and adventure collide. It's a place where real experiences are found, both good and bad. It's a place without warning labels and plastic and rules. Where you can catch a frog and skin your knee and jump in a puddle.Matt Hunter


Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

bigquotesIt's not always skids and smiles and sunshine, but even when it's raining and the kids are cold and whining it's still better than anything else.Matt Hunter

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

bigquotesMany of my scariest memories include seeing my kids on two wheels. Many of my happiest moments also involve seeing my kids on two wheels.Nikki Hunter

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

bigquotesWatching a kid discover biking is as fun as doing it again yourself.Matt Hunter

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

Images for Little Trail Hunter 2




Images for Little Trail Hunter 2

bigquotesCreating this film I wanted to capture the pure joy and happiness bikes bring to kids of all ages. The Hunter family has been a constant inspiration and reminder of why we ride bikes and how incorporating them into family life creates a healthy and natural learning environment. Having a camera around capturing these moments has been a true pleasure.Matty Miles, videographer

bigquotesWitnessing Matt’s family discovering all the freedom their riding has to offer, it feels like I’m rediscovering it for myself. So I’m incredibly grateful for the chance to have focused so much time on chasing them with my camera, tag/teaming the storyline with Matty while hunting out the magic moments of our days that could have been easily overlooked as ordinary.Dylan Sherrard, photographer


Regions in Article
Kamloops

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Must Watch Riding Videos Specialized Matt Hunter


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Evil's New Long Travel Bike
75299 views
Spotted: Canyon's New Sender Breaks Cover in Rotorua
60176 views
8 XC Racer Set Up Tricks
59660 views
Lousã Portugal World Cup Postponed
56588 views
Behind the Numbers: The Grim Donut
56454 views
Brandon Semenuk Signs With Subaru Motorsports USA To Race Rally Cars Alongside Travis Pastrana
37170 views
Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize
35190 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Cape Epic Cancelled]
31758 views

15 Comments

  • 4 0
 This is fantastic. My son and I watched the first trail Hunter before he could talk or walk. It inspired him to learn how to ride his push bike.. He just turned 5 and now we are building bike jumps. Thanks for getting him stoked, Matt and Robbie! Looks like you share amazing adventures together on your bikes.
  • 7 0
 This is the first argument for two kids that actually makes sense to me.
  • 3 0
 This is what life's about. Great video. When I asked my kids (14, 12, and Cool last night what we should do for spring break. The two older ones talked about going to see cousins, my 8 year old said, "let's go mountain biking." Guess who's the favorite?
  • 3 1
 I’ve had a ton of love for you all along this journey, Matty. You don’t know me, but you feel like family to me after all these years. Thanks for sharing, can’t wait to ride with my kids this wknd...
  • 2 2
 When Specialized know mountain biking is now a maturing sport and the people with the cash are now middle aged and have kids. Time to target the marketing. Love Hunter and I'm in the same boat, my daughter is learning to shred her Ramones but shit like this is so cynical.
  • 3 0
 What a video. Hits you right in the feels. Great work.
  • 1 0
 Feeling a little torn... As a parent I'm stoked on these adventures! Then, I'm hit with the hard reality that I'm failing as a parent!
  • 1 0
 Thank you for something really lovely during a pretty crazy time. Much love to the Hunter family.
  • 1 0
 Priceless. Nothing I'd rather be doing than riding with my son. Makes me feel like a kid again.
  • 1 0
 Who cares though. Hang it up. You breeder? Get in line.
  • 1 0
 Living the dream
  • 1 3
 e-bikes... just coming for comments today!
but allthat asides "thats livin barry"
good job matt. living the 2 wheeled family dream
  • 1 0
 cool story!
  • 1 0
 Mac ride is fun times!
  • 1 0
 #DadsDontBabysit

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010406
Mobile Version of Website