Must Watch: Matt Hunter's Family is All Smiles in 'Little Trail Hunter - Part 2'

Since my own childhood, bikes have proven to enhance all experiences connected to them. It's a consistent positive effect on nearly every aspect of life. As a Dad it feels natural to share that with my kids. We have worked bikes into everyday life since the boys were able to walk, and the rewards have been tangible. I love the spaces where bikes demand we spend our time. A trail to a kid is a place where curiosity, discovery and adventure collide. It's a place where real experiences are found, both good and bad. It's a place without warning labels and plastic and rules. Where you can catch a frog and skin your knee and jump in a puddle. — Matt Hunter