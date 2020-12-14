Pinkbike.com
Must Watch: Matt MacDuff's Title Edit is Technical, Innovative and Mind Blowing
Dec 14, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
We are proud to introduce team rider Matt Macduff.
—
Title MTB
Posted In:
Videos
Must Watch
Riding Videos
Title Mtb
Matt Macduff
30 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
14
0
iljah-s
(1 hours ago)
Wth just happened. I needed to watch that a few times to realise wht was going on, and i still dont.....
[Reply]
1
0
bigtim
(18 mins ago)
Well first there was the 'Flippity Whippity', then there was the 'Twister McSender', closely followed by the 'Lay the goddamn table' all finished off with the 'Fall over backwards, but SURPRISE I'm still riding'. Hope that clears things up.
[Reply]
1
0
VPS13
(1 mins ago)
This is a jump setup that doesn't really make sense as it just seems like there is lips to nowhere and landings without jumps leading to them. Really innovative setup, concept and edit!
[Reply]
4
0
GiovanniCarli
(1 hours ago)
the cork7 on the open loop is mental!!!!! The backwords flip is insane!
[Reply]
3
0
sadfusde
(1 hours ago)
Now that was an edit! Let me just pick my jaw from the floor, before watching that again :O
[Reply]
3
0
AsafGurfinkel
(47 mins ago)
The first to do a backflip of a drop straight And also the first to do it backwards
[Reply]
2
0
bobj
(1 hours ago)
Just wow. Creativity, amplitude and execution all incredible. Insane work!
[Reply]
3
0
J-Gordon
(1 hours ago)
just a couple NBDs, nbd
[Reply]
2
0
DownhillAddictions
(1 hours ago)
Great edit lots of innovative tricks!
[Reply]
1
0
samslichter
(1 hours ago)
I think that was the first wallride-stall I’ve ever seen. Absolutely mental edit
[Reply]
1
0
MOBrules
(29 mins ago)
That looked like an alien flipping around in a sci- fi flick...super insane !!
[Reply]
1
0
onemanarmy
Plus
(20 mins ago)
Only 3 things that have gone right in 2020.... Macduff edit TVS edit Minnaar winning
[Reply]
1
0
chriskneeland
(7 mins ago)
Reed Boggs edit for the trifecta.
[Reply]
1
0
Toolfool
(18 mins ago)
????????F%#$ YEAH!!!!???????? His name gets an instant click from me!! Always innovative and fun to watch!
[Reply]
1
0
steezer
(16 mins ago)
Dear FMB- Please let MacDuff design the Slopestyle courses! some of the features would make things interesting
[Reply]
1
0
lukeno1
(1 hours ago)
Whaat was that? awesome riding!
[Reply]
1
0
kamikazeNR
(1 hours ago)
Cat MacDuff,awesome video ????
[Reply]
2
1
HenkkaK
(1 hours ago)
Who is proud to introduce team rider Matt Macduff?
[Reply]
2
0
OliOliOli
(31 mins ago)
Title MTB.. it says it right there
[Reply]
2
0
FriedRys
(1 hours ago)
What the hell was that?
[Reply]
1
0
Clarkeh
(1 hours ago)
Matt just popping in to let people know what's what. Goddamn.
[Reply]
1
0
dobmaster
(41 mins ago)
Wooottt????????????????????????
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(31 mins ago)
And with this,we all forgot it's monday morning. Thank you.
[Reply]
1
0
Zeeroone
(25 mins ago)
wtf. Why did I thought he was in lower times?
[Reply]
1
0
rockstar02
(22 mins ago)
Move over Brandon Semenuk, LOL
[Reply]
1
0
CRYistian
(1 hours ago)
Crazy shit!
[Reply]
1
0
sebazzo
(1 hours ago)
Ninja Meister
[Reply]
1
0
antdiam
(52 mins ago)
WTF???
[Reply]
1
0
Mattin
(16 mins ago)
My mind just imploded!!!
[Reply]
1
0
chriskneeland
(6 mins ago)
The legend continues
[Reply]
