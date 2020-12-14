Must Watch: Matt MacDuff's Title Edit is Technical, Innovative and Mind Blowing

Dec 14, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesWe are proud to introduce team rider Matt Macduff.Title MTB


Posted In:
Videos Must Watch Riding Videos Title Mtb Matt Macduff


30 Comments

  • 14 0
 Wth just happened. I needed to watch that a few times to realise wht was going on, and i still dont.....
  • 1 0
 Well first there was the 'Flippity Whippity', then there was the 'Twister McSender', closely followed by the 'Lay the goddamn table' all finished off with the 'Fall over backwards, but SURPRISE I'm still riding'. Hope that clears things up.
  • 1 0
 This is a jump setup that doesn't really make sense as it just seems like there is lips to nowhere and landings without jumps leading to them. Really innovative setup, concept and edit!
  • 4 0
 the cork7 on the open loop is mental!!!!! The backwords flip is insane!
  • 3 0
 Now that was an edit! Let me just pick my jaw from the floor, before watching that again :O
  • 3 0
 The first to do a backflip of a drop straight And also the first to do it backwards
  • 2 0
 Just wow. Creativity, amplitude and execution all incredible. Insane work!
  • 3 0
 just a couple NBDs, nbd
  • 2 0
 Great edit lots of innovative tricks!
  • 1 0
 I think that was the first wallride-stall I’ve ever seen. Absolutely mental edit
  • 1 0
 That looked like an alien flipping around in a sci- fi flick...super insane !!
  • 1 0
 Only 3 things that have gone right in 2020.... Macduff edit TVS edit Minnaar winning
  • 1 0
 Reed Boggs edit for the trifecta.
  • 1 0
 ????????F%#$ YEAH!!!!???????? His name gets an instant click from me!! Always innovative and fun to watch!
  • 1 0
 Dear FMB- Please let MacDuff design the Slopestyle courses! some of the features would make things interesting Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Whaat was that? awesome riding!
  • 1 0
 Cat MacDuff,awesome video ????
  • 2 1
 Who is proud to introduce team rider Matt Macduff?
  • 2 0
 Title MTB.. it says it right there
  • 2 0
 What the hell was that?
  • 1 0
 Matt just popping in to let people know what's what. Goddamn.
  • 1 0
 Wooottt????????????????????????
  • 1 0
 And with this,we all forgot it's monday morning. Thank you.
  • 1 0
 wtf. Why did I thought he was in lower times?
  • 1 0
 Move over Brandon Semenuk, LOL
  • 1 0
 Crazy shit!
  • 1 0
 Ninja Meister
  • 1 0
 WTF???
  • 1 0
 My mind just imploded!!!
  • 1 0
 The legend continues

