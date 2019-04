Must Watch: Mike Hopkins Examines the Experiment That is Childhood in 'Siblings'

Our stories are all different, yet the same, and the names are endless: Adventure buddy, co-pilot, copy-cat, tag-along, queen, king... The list is long, but what it boils down to is simply brother or sister, or as I like to put it, best friend, worst enemy.Childhood was like one giant experiment and, being the younger sibling, my fate as human guinea pig was sealed from the get-go. But like Dad always said, "Every scar is one part story, and one part wisdom," and by the age of 10 us kids could have opened our own library. Over the years, we gained a lot of “wisdom” together, trying to best each other and take on the world. Through it all, bikes have fueled our adventures, sparked our imaginations, led us through a few battles, and continually reminded us of what’s most important: we’re all family.As kids, our ticket to freedom was also our ticket to ride. And let's be honest, nothing settles the fate of that final chocolate chip cookie like a super-sonic pedal-cranking race to the end of the street.Because Like Brothers, and Sisters, Bikes are Awesome.Meet the latest members of the Diamondback Release Family ...Presented By: Diamondback Bikes Written and Directed By:Produced By:Cinematography: Derek Frankowski Editing/VFX: Scott Carlson Sound Design: Keith White Narration: Graham Tracey Cast in Order of Appearance:Aven and Skyler HopkinsRory, Reed, and Ryland JohannsonKatien SimpsonJamie and Hugo AnsedeLola and Westin CarlsonJosie and Daylen ClaydenCole and Grayson McCauleySimon and Toby HillisOllie, Tatum, and Heath ClementSamara and Bodie KuhnChase and Ryder EagletonMax AnhelBen KroekerLogan and Kian MerringerTrevor McCauleyKari KuznecovGavin GauvinJoe and Mike HopkinsCal DueckNorm HopkinsA huge heartfelt "Thanks!!" to the amazing community of Rossland, all the parents and kids involved, and, RSS and Patrick Kinghorn for letting us skid around the school. Thank you!