Must Watch: Mike Hopkins Examines the Experiment That is Childhood in 'Siblings'

Our stories are all different, yet the same, and the names are endless: Adventure buddy, co-pilot, copy-cat, tag-along, queen, king... The list is long, but what it boils down to is simply brother or sister, or as I like to put it, best friend, worst enemy.
Childhood was like one giant experiment and, being the younger sibling, my fate as human guinea pig was sealed from the get-go. But like Dad always said, "Every scar is one part story, and one part wisdom," and by the age of 10 us kids could have opened our own library. Over the years, we gained a lot of “wisdom” together, trying to best each other and take on the world. Through it all, bikes have fueled our adventures, sparked our imaginations, led us through a few battles, and continually reminded us of what’s most important: we’re all family.
As kids, our ticket to freedom was also our ticket to ride. And let's be honest, nothing settles the fate of that final chocolate chip cookie like a super-sonic pedal-cranking race to the end of the street.
Because Like Brothers, and Sisters, Bikes are Awesome.
Meet the latest members of the Diamondback Release Family
Presented By: Diamondback Bikes
Written and Directed By: Scott CarlsonMike Hopkins
Produced By:Juicy StudiosMike Hopkins
Cinematography: Derek Frankowski
Editing/VFX: Scott Carlson
Sound Design: Keith White
Narration: Graham Tracey
Cast in Order of Appearance:
Aven and Skyler Hopkins
Rory, Reed, and Ryland Johannson
Katien Simpson
Jamie and Hugo Ansede
Lola and Westin Carlson
Josie and Daylen Clayden
Cole and Grayson McCauley
Simon and Toby Hillis
Ollie, Tatum, and Heath Clement
Samara and Bodie Kuhn
Chase and Ryder Eagleton
Max Anhel
Ben Kroeker
Logan and Kian Merringer
Trevor McCauley
Kari Kuznecov
Gavin Gauvin
Joe and Mike Hopkins
Cal Dueck
Norm Hopkins
A huge heartfelt "Thanks!!" to the amazing community of Rossland, all the parents and kids involved, and, RSS and Patrick Kinghorn for letting us skid around the school. Thank you!
Awesome video all around!
We are all in our 50's (I'm about to turn 57) and we all still do much of these same things. I love to ride and can't wait to get back on my bike after months dealing with an acute kidney injury & seeing what my sis and Team Dirt have been up to trail building.
Thanks for the trip in the way back machine, it made my day
It was unfortunate for me the Roach stem pad had not already been invented. Case deluxe.
Here's a shout out to my best friend growing up Elliot, My daughter Kiki who is always ready to shred w/ me, The @Sweetlines Jr. Racing team, who are amazing kids & coaches! And my trusty 2016 DB Catch 2. in bright green. Nice work DB. Good and nostalgic.
Really well made video. Can advertisement step up to a higher level than this?
