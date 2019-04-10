VIDEOS

Must Watch: Mike Hopkins Examines the Experiment That is Childhood in 'Siblings'

Apr 10, 2019
by Diamondback Bikes  

DB- Siblings



Our stories are all different, yet the same, and the names are endless: Adventure buddy, co-pilot, copy-cat, tag-along, queen, king... The list is long, but what it boils down to is simply brother or sister, or as I like to put it, best friend, worst enemy.

Childhood was like one giant experiment and, being the younger sibling, my fate as human guinea pig was sealed from the get-go. But like Dad always said, "Every scar is one part story, and one part wisdom," and by the age of 10 us kids could have opened our own library. Over the years, we gained a lot of “wisdom” together, trying to best each other and take on the world. Through it all, bikes have fueled our adventures, sparked our imaginations, led us through a few battles, and continually reminded us of what’s most important: we’re all family.



DB - Siblings shoot
DB - Siblings shoot
DB - Siblings shoot
DB - Siblings shoot



As kids, our ticket to freedom was also our ticket to ride. And let's be honest, nothing settles the fate of that final chocolate chip cookie like a super-sonic pedal-cranking race to the end of the street. 



DB - Siblings shoot
DB - Siblings shoot
DB - Siblings shoot
DB - Siblings shoot
DB - Siblings shoot
DB - Siblings shoot
DB - Siblings shoot
DB - Siblings shoot
DB - Siblings shoot



Because Like Brothers, and Sisters, Bikes are Awesome.

Meet the latest members of the Diamondback Release Family ...



Diamondback Release 5c
Diamondback Release 4c
Diamondback Release 5c and 4c
Diamondback Release 29
DB-Logo



Presented By: Diamondback Bikes

Written and Directed By:
Scott Carlson
Mike Hopkins

Produced By:
Juicy Studios
Mike Hopkins

Cinematography: Derek Frankowski

Editing/VFX: Scott Carlson

Sound Design: Keith White

Narration: Graham Tracey


Cast in Order of Appearance:

Aven and Skyler Hopkins
Rory, Reed, and Ryland Johannson
Katien Simpson
Jamie and Hugo Ansede
Lola and Westin Carlson
Josie and Daylen Clayden
Cole and Grayson McCauley
Simon and Toby Hillis
Ollie, Tatum, and Heath Clement
Samara and Bodie Kuhn
Chase and Ryder Eagleton
Max Anhel
Ben Kroeker
Logan and Kian Merringer
Trevor McCauley
Kari Kuznecov
Gavin Gauvin
Joe and Mike Hopkins
Cal Dueck
Norm Hopkins

A huge heartfelt "Thanks!!" to the amazing community of Rossland, all the parents and kids involved, and, RSS and Patrick Kinghorn for letting us skid around the school. Thank you!

Logo1

MENTIONS: @diamondbackbikes


