Must Watch: Nico Vink Rides Through Flames In ''From The Ash''

"This project was such an emotional roller coaster. Although an ambitious concept, we were adamant our team could pull it off; but as the setbacks kept piling up, the crew's sanity began to drop off. I've never been two weeks into a shoot without a usable shot in the bag. Somehow, relentlessly putting one foot after the other, we began to knock things off, and amazingly, we finally got to a finish line. There's always going to be things left on the table for what could have been, but the absolute sheer f*cking will of Nico, Gibb, and the rest of the crew is the only reason we made it to this point. I also think we made it out of there without a single burn... maybe that's the most surprising outcome from this whole project." — Liam Mullany, cinematographer