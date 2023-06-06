Must Watch: 'Nothing's For Free' Official Trailer from Freeride Entertainment & Outside Studios

Jun 6, 2023
by Outside Online  


NOTHING'S FOR FREE
The History of Freeride Mountain Biking

It all started with a motley crew of blue-collar kids looking to be a part of something different, something people at the time couldn’t understand. And then everything changed.

From fringe sport to global phenomenon, Nothing’s For Free chronicles the birth and legacy of freeride mountain biking. The film charts a course through a three-decade journey with the pioneers, visionaries, and industry masterminds that pushed the sport to where it is today.

bigquotesThis film represents over 30 years with a front row seat to the Freeride revolution. The partnership between Freeride Entertainment, Outside Studios, and Pinkbike has been paramount in bringing this modern day tale of risk vs reward to the mountain biking world and beyond.Derek Westerlund, Director

World Premiere at Crankworx on Friday, July 28th at the Whistler Olympic Plaza. Stay tuned.


Photo Ale Di Lullo Nothing s For Free
Rider: Brage Vestavik. Photo: Ale di Lullo

Photo Ale Di Lullo Nothing s For Free
Rider: Tyler McCaul. Photo: Ale di Lullo
Photo Ale Di Lullo Nothing s For Free
Rider: Jaxson Riddle. Photo: Ale di Lullo

Photo Ale Di Lullo Nothing s For Free
Rider: Tyler McCaul. Photo: Ale di Lullo


Starring:
Danny MacAskill
Hans Rey
Wade Simmons
Richie Schley
Brett Tippie
Derek Westerlund
Josh Bender
Tarek Rasouli
Kyle Strait
Cam Zink
Kirt Voreis
Cam McCaul
Paul Basagoitia
Darren Berrecloth
Brandon Semenuk
Tyler McCaul
Jaxson Riddle
Brage Vestavik

Featuring:
Greg Stump
Christian Begin
Bjorn Enga
Mike Sinyard
Bryson Martin
Greg Fox
Chris Tutton
Dik Cox
Todd “Digger” Fiander
Dangerous Dan Cowan
Robbie Bourdon
Cedric Gracia
Graham Aggasiz

Appearances by:
The Laguna Rads
Glenn Plake
Scott Schmitt
Aaron Chase
Thomas Vanderham
Seth Morrison
Shane Mcconkey
Tyler “Super T” Klassen
Andreu Lacondeguy
Jeff Lenosky
Shaun Palmer
Dave Watson
Kurt Sorge
Tom Van Steenbergen
Brett Rheeder
Emil Johansson
Matt Hunter
Nicholi Rogatkin
Sarah Tippie
Jess Tippie
& More


Nothing s For Free
An Outside Studios original film in association with Freeride Entertainment, Nothing's For Free premieres on Outside Watch July 31.


2 Comments

  • 4 0
 "Nothing's For Free"

Outside Online

I'll tee it up for the rest of the comment section.
  • 1 0
 trailer is free





