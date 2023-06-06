Must Watch: 'Nothing's For Free' Official Trailer from Freeride Entertainment & Outside Studios

NOTHING'S FOR FREE
The History of Freeride Mountain Biking
It all started with a motley crew of blue-collar kids looking to be a part of something different, something people at the time couldn’t understand. And then everything changed.
From fringe sport to global phenomenon, Nothing’s For Free
chronicles the birth and legacy of freeride mountain biking. The film charts a course through a three-decade journey with the pioneers, visionaries, and industry masterminds that pushed the sport to where it is today.
World Premiere at Crankworx on Friday, July 28th at the Whistler Olympic Plaza. Stay tuned.
|This film represents over 30 years with a front row seat to the Freeride revolution. The partnership between Freeride Entertainment, Outside Studios, and Pinkbike has been paramount in bringing this modern day tale of risk vs reward to the mountain biking world and beyond.—Derek Westerlund, Director
Starring:
Danny MacAskill
Hans Rey
Wade Simmons
Richie Schley
Brett Tippie
Derek Westerlund
Josh Bender
Tarek Rasouli
Kyle Strait
Cam Zink
Kirt Voreis
Cam McCaul
Paul Basagoitia
Darren Berrecloth
Brandon Semenuk
Tyler McCaul
Jaxson Riddle
Brage Vestavik
Featuring:
Greg Stump
Christian Begin
Bjorn Enga
Mike Sinyard
Bryson Martin
Greg Fox
Chris Tutton
Dik Cox
Todd “Digger” Fiander
Dangerous Dan Cowan
Robbie Bourdon
Cedric Gracia
Graham Aggasiz
Appearances by:
The Laguna Rads
Glenn Plake
Scott Schmitt
Aaron Chase
Thomas Vanderham
Seth Morrison
Shane Mcconkey
Tyler “Super T” Klassen
Andreu Lacondeguy
Jeff Lenosky
Shaun Palmer
Dave Watson
Kurt Sorge
Tom Van Steenbergen
Brett Rheeder
Emil Johansson
Matt Hunter
Nicholi Rogatkin
Sarah Tippie
Jess Tippie
& More
