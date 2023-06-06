Must Watch: 'Nothing's For Free' Official Trailer from Freeride Entertainment & Outside Studios

NOTHING'S FOR FREE The History of Freeride Mountain Biking

This film represents over 30 years with a front row seat to the Freeride revolution. The partnership between Freeride Entertainment, Outside Studios, and Pinkbike has been paramount in bringing this modern day tale of risk vs reward to the mountain biking world and beyond. — Derek Westerlund, Director

World Premiere at Crankworx on Friday, July 28th at the Whistler Olympic Plaza. Stay tuned.

Rider: Brage Vestavik. Photo: Ale di Lullo

Rider: Tyler McCaul. Photo: Ale di Lullo Rider: Jaxson Riddle. Photo: Ale di Lullo

Rider: Tyler McCaul. Photo: Ale di Lullo

Starring:

Danny MacAskill

Hans Rey

Wade Simmons

Richie Schley

Brett Tippie

Derek Westerlund

Josh Bender

Tarek Rasouli

Kyle Strait

Cam Zink

Kirt Voreis

Cam McCaul

Paul Basagoitia

Darren Berrecloth

Brandon Semenuk

Tyler McCaul

Jaxson Riddle

Brage Vestavik



Featuring:

Greg Stump

Christian Begin

Bjorn Enga

Mike Sinyard

Bryson Martin

Greg Fox

Chris Tutton

Dik Cox

Todd “Digger” Fiander

Dangerous Dan Cowan

Robbie Bourdon

Cedric Gracia

Graham Aggasiz



Appearances by:

The Laguna Rads

Glenn Plake

Scott Schmitt

Aaron Chase

Thomas Vanderham

Seth Morrison

Shane Mcconkey

Tyler “Super T” Klassen

Andreu Lacondeguy

Jeff Lenosky

Shaun Palmer

Dave Watson

Kurt Sorge

Tom Van Steenbergen

Brett Rheeder

Emil Johansson

Matt Hunter

Nicholi Rogatkin

Sarah Tippie

Jess Tippie

& More



Nothing's For Free premieres on Outside Watch July 31. An Outside Studios original film in association with Freeride Entertainment,premieres on Outside Watch July 31.

It all started with a motley crew of blue-collar kids looking to be a part of something different, something people at the time couldn’t understand. And then everything changed.From fringe sport to global phenomenon,chronicles the birth and legacy of freeride mountain biking. The film charts a course through a three-decade journey with the pioneers, visionaries, and industry masterminds that pushed the sport to where it is today.