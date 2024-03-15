Must Watch: Official Highlights from Darkfest 2024

Darkfest 2024 Official Highlights

Filmed and edited Aspect Media

PHOTOS - Eric Palmer, Tom B, Syo Van Vliet, Ryan Franklin

Big Air Ahoy! Prepare to be shipwrecked with all your favourite Freeriders off the coast of South Africa in the official Darkfest 2024 highlights edit. Relive the jaw-dropping, NBD sends, getting all the behind-the-scenes commentary from the world’s gnarliest freeride mountain bikers.The 2024 edition’s heavy line-up delivers 23 solid minutes of the most technically progressive mountain biking ever seen by glassy eyes, along with a fistful of savage slams that can be felt through the screen.Featuring riding & antics from: