Must Watch: Official Highlights from Darkfest 2024

Mar 15, 2024
by Pure Darkness  


Darkfest 2024 Official Highlights


Big Air Ahoy! Prepare to be shipwrecked with all your favourite Freeriders off the coast of South Africa in the official Darkfest 2024 highlights edit. Relive the jaw-dropping, NBD sends, getting all the behind-the-scenes commentary from the world’s gnarliest freeride mountain bikers.

The 2024 edition’s heavy line-up delivers 23 solid minutes of the most technically progressive mountain biking ever seen by glassy eyes, along with a fistful of savage slams that can be felt through the screen.

Featuring riding & antics from: Sam Reynolds, Clemens Kaudela, Adolf Silva, Sam Hodgson, Tom Isted, Brendan Fairclough, Nicholi Rogatkin, Theo Erlangsen, Graham Agassiz, Matt Macduff, Paul Couderc, Kaos Seagrave, Daniel Ruso, Elias Ruso, Bienve Aguado, Kurtis Downs, Szymon Godziek, Dawid Godziek, Matt Jones, Lukas Schafer, Johny Salido, Carson Storch, Dan Paley, Talus Turk, Dylan Stark, Andrew Neethling, Jack Schliemann, Vaea Verbeeck, Chelsea Kimball, Robin Goomes, Vero Sandler, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Vinny Armstrong & Gemma Corbera.

Filmed and edited Aspect Media



photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


PHOTOS - Eric Palmer, Tom B, Syo Van Vliet, Ryan Franklin

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Must Watch Darkfest


Author Info:
PureDarkness avatar

Member since May 6, 2015
24 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: Specialized’s New Epic 8 - All the Speed You Need
70539 views
Randoms - Sedona MTB Festival 2024
56872 views
The Final Mega Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
55438 views
Destination Showcase: Boise, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
46076 views
First Ride: 2024 Specialized Epic EVO 8
38310 views
Kyle & Rachel Strait Sign with Ari Bikes
35623 views
Henry's Waffle House: All-Mountain Bikes Are Back, and They're More Pointless Than Ever
33987 views
Bike Check: Dangerholm's Scott Genius ST Concept
33566 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Truly amazing riding, but I'd love a 3 minute "highlight" edit.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.041586
Mobile Version of Website