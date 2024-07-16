Must Watch: Official Trailer for 'Anytime' - A New Feature MTB Film from Red Bull & Anthill Films

Produced by Red Bull Media House and Anthill Films, the film features the world’s best female and male freeride mountain bikers going on a once in a lifetime journey to explore forests, deserts, cities, and high-alpine peaks in six unique locations worldwide.



The film was first announced on May 14th and is now followed by a full-length trailer offering a deeper look into the lives of fifteen freeride mountain bikers re-imagining the sport. The global film tour will start with the World Premiere in Whistler, Canada on July 26th. ANYTIME will be released worldwide on Red Bull TV on September 20th.



The film captures a variety of challenging and unique terrains in Switzerland, Mexico, Chile, and the USA. Featuring global landscapes and an elite group of new-generation athletes, the film showcases their commitment to pushing the boundaries of freeride mountain biking and redefining what's possible on two wheels.



One of the athletes featuring in the film is American Hannah Bergemann, one of mountain biking's most promising talents. Excelling in freeride MTB, she has driven female development in the sport in recent years. For Hannah, this film project was special: “We all worked so well together and had a fun time riding, doing things that we are stoked on, like working together to build stuff that highlighted all our different styles, setting each other up for success and supporting each other”.



“I also think this film has the potential to change or shape the MTB landscape in a few ways, one being that previously there weren’t a lot of women in these types of films, but now this film is going to be one of the first ones to have several women featured in multiple segments”



The athletes featured in the film include Patricia Druwen, Lucy Van Eesteren, Vinny Armstrong, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Brage Vestavik, Kade Edwards, Brett Rheeder, Thomas Genon, Hannah Bergemann, Robin Goomes, Vaea Verbeeck, Cami Nogueira, Emil Johansson, Carson Storch, and Casey Brown.



ANYTIME is presented by Shimano, with support from Maxxis, Arosa Lenzerheide’s Bike Kingdom and Evoc.