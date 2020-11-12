Must Watch: Olivier Cuvet Sends the Dave Watson Tour de France Road Gap in 'Arcadia'

Arcadia
In Antiquity, Arcadia was represented as the land of happiness, the ideal land. Ancient poetry, like Virgil, described Arcadia as a primitive and idyllic place populated by shepherds living in harmony with nature.
It was in our minds for a long time. It all started with Olivier’s will to clear Dave Watson’s unfamous Tour de France road gap. The jump itself is something big, but Olivier wanted to go further.
We got to discover and ride some amazing big mountain freeride lines in the Alps during the past decade. We saw then the opportunity to shred those lines and have the road gap in the same edit. Everything in the edit has been shot between 2500m and 3200m in altitude. It’s been a journey but it’s definitely why we ride for!
|I think the very first time I got to see Dave jumping from this cliff, I told to myself that one day I’ll clear this jump. I still can’t believe anyone ever tried this jump again, in 17 years! Really stoked that I was the first one to make it to the bottom in one piece and that we've been able to link it with other big mountain lines I love to ride.—OC
Watch the original from Watson, here
Special thanks for Maxime Rambaud’s dedication, and Banshee Bikes
for helping us make this happen!
Rider : Olivier Cuvet
Cinematography : Maxime Rambaud
Photography : Hoshi Yoshida
and Simon Bonnefous
