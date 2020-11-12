Must Watch: Olivier Cuvet Sends the Dave Watson Tour de France Road Gap in 'Arcadia'

Nov 12, 2020
by Olivier Cuvet  

Arcadia

In Antiquity, Arcadia was represented as the land of happiness, the ideal land. Ancient poetry, like Virgil, described Arcadia as a primitive and idyllic place populated by shepherds living in harmony with nature.

It was in our minds for a long time. It all started with Olivier’s will to clear Dave Watson’s unfamous Tour de France road gap. The jump itself is something big, but Olivier wanted to go further.

We got to discover and ride some amazing big mountain freeride lines in the Alps during the past decade. We saw then the opportunity to shred those lines and have the road gap in the same edit. Everything in the edit has been shot between 2500m and 3200m in altitude. It’s been a journey but it’s definitely why we ride for!

Photo by Simon Bonnefous

bigquotesI think the very first time I got to see Dave jumping from this cliff, I told to myself that one day I’ll clear this jump. I still can’t believe anyone ever tried this jump again, in 17 years! Really stoked that I was the first one to make it to the bottom in one piece and that we've been able to link it with other big mountain lines I love to ride.OC

Watch the original from Watson, here

Special thanks for Maxime Rambaud’s dedication, and Banshee Bikes for helping us make this happen!

Rider : Olivier Cuvet
Cinematography : Maxime Rambaud
Photography : Hoshi Yoshida and Simon Bonnefous

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Must Watch Olivier Cuvet


Must Read This Week
Ultimate Nerd Quiz: Can You Guess these 2020 Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
129418 views
Last Chance to Vote: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos
76874 views
2021 Racing Rumours #1 - Danny Hart to Cube, Reece Wilson's Future, a Santa Cruz XC Team, & More
44460 views
Review: Pipedream The Full Moxie
44105 views
[Updated] Drew Bezanson Injured in Car Accident
35074 views
Bike Check: Dangerholm's Insanely Light Scott Spark
33774 views
This $220 DNR Designs Tool Will Help You Align Your Handlebars
31680 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...?
31658 views

4 Comments

  • 3 0
 Not a single making breakfast shot! Not even a slow mo of someone making coffee with a french press? Lame!
  • 2 0
 I guarantee I cannot do that.
  • 2 0
 Prove it
  • 1 0
 I wanna see that...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008379
Mobile Version of Website