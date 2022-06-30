Watch
Must Watch: One of the World's Best FPV Drone Pilots Chases Remy Metailler
Jun 30, 2022
by
Alicia Leggett
Follow
Following
Riding epic MTB trails and crazy features in a wonderful place is what I love the most about mountain biking!
—
Remy Metailler
Drone operation by
Gabriel Kocher
, a two-time drone racing runner-up to world champion.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Remy Metailler
77 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
78
1
shredstatus
(10 hours ago)
They say "videos don't do it justice", but I feel like FPV actually shows how insane Remy's lines are. Unreal!!!
[Reply]
13
0
Moe2344
(10 hours ago)
I just tell people that when I show them my shitty go pro videos
[Reply]
10
0
leopaul
(10 hours ago)
we've seen Remy ride this line in a few videos before and it always looked very difficult. but this confirmed the actual degree of difficulty which we could only imagine on the usual GoPro shots
[Reply]
9
1
redrook
(10 hours ago)
I think this would be third person view, FPV would be from Remy's perspective like a normal go-pro helmet vid. But yeah, I know what you mean and completely agree, it shows the context way better.
[Reply]
7
0
FreerideOklahoma
(10 hours ago)
@redrook
: FPV refers to the type of drone used to shoot these videos.
[Reply]
1
0
msalcher
(9 hours ago)
@FreerideOklahoma
: So what does the FPV acronym mean for these types of drones?
[Reply]
6
0
adamstraus
(9 hours ago)
@msalcher
: it means first person view, referring to the way they are piloted - via immersive goggles, rather than more traditional cinematic drones, which are larger, slower, and piloted via looking at a screen.
[Reply]
4
0
redrook
(9 hours ago)
@FreerideOklahoma
: Ah that makes sense thanks, because the footage is obviously TPV.
[Reply]
2
0
tbubier
(8 hours ago)
That was absolutely incredible!
[Reply]
3
0
msalcher
(7 hours ago)
@adamstraus
: Thanks that makes sense.
[Reply]
2
1
rallyimprezive
(5 hours ago)
@Moe2344
: the only thing more underwhelming than a GoPro video is a GoPro video after YouTube compression gets a hold of it.
[Reply]
1
0
Moe2344
(5 hours ago)
@rallyimprezive
: For real
[Reply]
35
1
CleanZine
(10 hours ago)
When I saw it was a drone video I assumed it was going to be constant shots whipping past the rider, doing a flip then coming back at him as almost all drone videos seem to be. It turns out I was wrong! Kudos to the operator, that filming was super good. Those lines are wild...
[Reply]
25
0
mi-bike
(10 hours ago)
That was awesome, but I missed the "Yeah Buddy" shouts of encouragement of the typical Rémy video.
[Reply]
18
0
RayDolor
(10 hours ago)
Awesome riding, and also awesome drone piloting! Well Done! And thanks for expressing your gratitude to the Original Inhabitants, for the permission to ride on their turf.
[Reply]
17
1
CalNorman
(10 hours ago)
Better than Semenuk's last video. Dominions putting in work on that huge stoppie
[Reply]
4
4
redrook
(10 hours ago)
The music ruined that Semenuk vid for me, it made otherwise insane riding feel boring and serious, no stoke at all.
[Reply]
5
0
bonkmasterflex
(8 hours ago)
That stoppie is one of the most impressive things I've seen in a while.
[Reply]
7
0
GO18T
(7 hours ago)
@redrook
: I'm old, I put on Jane's Addiction's Mountain Song and played the video muted. I thought it helped
[Reply]
2
0
kkmb
(4 hours ago)
Is it a stoppie if you never stop?
[Reply]
2
0
mi-bike
(3 hours ago)
@kkmb
: He pulled the elusive non-stoppie
[Reply]
1
0
djyosh
(2 hours ago)
Remy showing up Bernard Kerr from 5 years ago:
www.pinkbike.com/news/watch-bernard-kerr-stoppie-down-one-of-squamishs-steep-rock-faces.html
BK going about 5x as fast
[Reply]
10
0
whitebirdfeathers
(10 hours ago)
Finally some watchable drone footage. This and the Vanderham video the other day show how drone filming should be done. No swirling craziness. Amazing riding too.
[Reply]
3
0
whitebirdfeathers
(9 hours ago)
Sorry, it was Bas Van Steenberg.
[Reply]
11
0
crcdude
(10 hours ago)
That has got to be the worlds longest (unofficial ) stoppie ! Can smell the pads from here LOL
[Reply]
11
1
dhrracer
(10 hours ago)
Great job! This is the coverage I want to see for the UCI DH races.
[Reply]
10
0
danielfloyd
(10 hours ago)
This is bonkers. Some of those rock slabs are seriously insane.
[Reply]
9
0
robsonus
(10 hours ago)
Omg he has to be on the $180 platinum brake pads
[Reply]
1
0
bwpoulton
(35 mins ago)
Those dominions are unparalleled!!
[Reply]
6
0
freeinpg
(10 hours ago)
I invite you to watch it again focusing more on the filming than the riding....unbelievable to be able to follow so closely, so precisely.
[Reply]
5
0
lovetoridebikes
(4 hours ago)
I really liked seeing the acknowledgment of indigenous nation. Every video shot in BC should include that acknowledgment. Great concept, amazing riding.
[Reply]
4
0
Paul-Berger
(10 hours ago)
Great video, riding, and cinematography. Also loved hearing something other than LoFi and trap for a change. It was refreshing.
[Reply]
4
0
singelton
(10 hours ago)
I knew Remy was an amazing rider but this video shows he is on another level. Major respect to the drone operator for being able to get those shots.
[Reply]
5
2
mattg95
(10 hours ago)
It's really cool, I just wish each shot would end half a second sooner, it's kinda distracting when it zooms off somewhere else at the end. Incredible riding and trails though, and classy ending.
[Reply]
5
1
mattmatthew
(8 hours ago)
would be cool to see a version with no music, just bike sounds and no slow-mo. maybe the drone sounds would drown out the bike sounds tho.
[Reply]
2
1
MrMentallo
(8 hours ago)
I was thinking that too and came to the same conclusion. That annoying hum would kill the vibe.
[Reply]
3
2
ridealongside
(7 hours ago)
I thought the music was tremendous, but it would have been nice to have some bike sounds mixed in with it too. Drone sounds, not so much.
[Reply]
1
1
Hogfly
(7 hours ago)
We’ve done a lot of drone shooting lately, and the noise is definitely an issue. You basically had to lay music over it.
I’m wondering if people will start putting a mic on the rider then running a filter through the audio to remove the drone buzz. A drone video with the sounds of the riding would be awesome.
[Reply]
2
1
uh-no
(7 hours ago)
you don't need any filter... just mic the rider and overlay the rider audio over the drone footage. It's mostly a real pain in the editors ass.
[Reply]
4
0
evehmeyer
(6 hours ago)
@uh-no
: you would still hear the drone buzzing around from the rider's mic, unless you found some sort of super near-field mic
[Reply]
1
0
uh-no
(5 hours ago)
or audio track isolation and editing... by the editor...
[Reply]
1
0
MountainBored
(7 hours ago)
So awesome and amazing. BIKE CHECK!! I see DVO green fork, but Diamond or Onyx? DVO shock too? I recall Remy was on GG frames but now Polygon? I can't keep up. I just love knowing that my parts and bike should be able to do all this, I just need to grow bigger balls and shrink my amygdala :-)
[Reply]
1
0
hurmikak
(6 hours ago)
Looking forward to behind the scenes video! I wonder how many drones have died. I guess plenty.
The video would even better (yes,, it is possible) if the shots from the drone were mixed with the normal hand held camera shots.
Pretty sure this is the beginning of the new drone shot and watchable videos
[Reply]
3
0
nsteele
(10 hours ago)
Remy tryin to tailwhip the drone out of the sky! Just like skid-flicking a bottle. Haha
[Reply]
3
0
BlurredVision
(10 hours ago)
The riding and the drone control is truly amazing. How far from the controller can the drone go before losing signal?
[Reply]
4
0
AFunFox
(10 hours ago)
That in-n-out gap??? Holy crap that is so sick!!!
[Reply]
2
0
daveg2
(8 hours ago)
Yeah I was wondering what he was setting up for there, absolutely wild!
[Reply]
2
0
GeneralGroovus
(2 hours ago)
Awesome - That's State of the Art flying. Looking forward to more footage like this and the even higher res camera's on FPV air frames.
[Reply]
5
2
t-swing
(11 hours ago)
Remy you still owe me $20
[Reply]
3
1
DCF
(10 hours ago)
Pay the man
[Reply]
4
0
yogriffman
(10 hours ago)
That nose manual, WOW.
[Reply]
2
0
klarko
(10 hours ago)
I can't imagine how much work that was to film, ride, hike, ride, film, hike again....And mega SKILLS. Nice work guys!
[Reply]
2
0
Mugged
(7 hours ago)
Like the way the precision required to ride these lines is similar to the precision required by the drone pilot
[Reply]
1
0
Rigidjunkie
(7 hours ago)
Great video, but Remy needs to be heard as well as seen. Also riding into dark areas wearing all black might not have been the best idea.
[Reply]
2
0
JRB77
(2 hours ago)
If that doesn’t make you want to go ride, I’m not sure what will? Such a good edit. Nose mannnnnnnny!
[Reply]
2
0
panchocampbell
(10 hours ago)
that was amazing, thank you
[Reply]
3
0
EricLanglais
(9 hours ago)
So good
[Reply]
2
0
jejsd
(8 hours ago)
It was a UCI -Discovery WorldCup preview! NOT
[Reply]
3
0
uh-no
(7 hours ago)
That was incredible...
[Reply]
1
0
Mutigen
(7 hours ago)
This video is amazing. It is even better without the evangelical soundtrack.
[Reply]
1
0
njcbps
(5 hours ago)
The execution and video work of jump @ 1:00 min mark is exceptional. Well done to your team.
[Reply]
2
0
PauRexs
(2 hours ago)
Hire that guy for EWS highlights. Nothing else...
[Reply]
1
0
nrb251
(9 mins ago)
Best edit I've seen in a looonnnnngggg time. Brought a whole new perspective to Remy's insane lines.
[Reply]
1
0
Noname13
(2 mins ago)
Great guy riding great trails up the street from me. Amazing video of the back yard. Extremely well done love it!.
[Reply]
1
0
dglobulator
(11 hours ago)
That trail and that dirt :-O Amazing!!!
[Reply]
2
0
oneheckler
(10 hours ago)
Thank you
[Reply]
2
0
MikeyMT
(10 hours ago)
Amazing work, Remy.
[Reply]
2
0
NRZ
(10 hours ago)
Amazing, simply awesome!
[Reply]
1
0
likeittacky
(4 hours ago)
Nice work to both involved, that line set up @ 4:27!
[Reply]
1
0
TheLongMan
(3 hours ago)
He finally did the full slab on In and Out Burger!!!! I can't believe it!
[Reply]
1
0
PeruvianMountainRides
(2 hours ago)
The Best FVP Pilot is Raul @r4ulfpv (instagram)
[Reply]
1
12
nozes
(10 hours ago)
Could be even more awesome if it wasn't for the slowmotion on every jump. That really annoyed me,and I'm usually not bothered by slow-mo.
[Reply]
4
0
mattg95
(10 hours ago)
I actually really liked the slo mo
[Reply]
5
22
cirque4
(10 hours ago)
Skillful riding and drone work. Very entertaining. Please stop with the stupid “Must Watch” click bait in your headers - try to be different.
[Reply]
14
0
mi-bike
(10 hours ago)
There are 30 posts on the front page. This is the only one that got the Must Watch label. The title is, dare I say it, different!
[Reply]
1
0
kcy4130
(10 hours ago)
Instead they could call it "Must see pb" tehe
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(3 hours ago)
@kcy4130
: I would click on links that are titled "Highly Recommended You Watch:" and "Definitely Don't Watch:"
[Reply]
