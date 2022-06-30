Must Watch: One of the World's Best FPV Drone Pilots Chases Remy Metailler

Jun 30, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

bigquotesRiding epic MTB trails and crazy features in a wonderful place is what I love the most about mountain biking!Remy Metailler

Drone operation by Gabriel Kocher, a two-time drone racing runner-up to world champion.



77 Comments

  • 78 1
 They say "videos don't do it justice", but I feel like FPV actually shows how insane Remy's lines are. Unreal!!!
  • 13 0
 I just tell people that when I show them my shitty go pro videos
  • 10 0
 we've seen Remy ride this line in a few videos before and it always looked very difficult. but this confirmed the actual degree of difficulty which we could only imagine on the usual GoPro shots
  • 9 1
 I think this would be third person view, FPV would be from Remy's perspective like a normal go-pro helmet vid. But yeah, I know what you mean and completely agree, it shows the context way better.
  • 7 0
 @redrook: FPV refers to the type of drone used to shoot these videos.
  • 1 0
 @FreerideOklahoma: So what does the FPV acronym mean for these types of drones?
  • 6 0
 @msalcher: it means first person view, referring to the way they are piloted - via immersive goggles, rather than more traditional cinematic drones, which are larger, slower, and piloted via looking at a screen.
  • 4 0
 @FreerideOklahoma: Ah that makes sense thanks, because the footage is obviously TPV.
  • 2 0
 That was absolutely incredible!
  • 3 0
 @adamstraus: Thanks that makes sense.
  • 2 1
 @Moe2344: the only thing more underwhelming than a GoPro video is a GoPro video after YouTube compression gets a hold of it.
  • 1 0
 @rallyimprezive: For real
  • 35 1
 When I saw it was a drone video I assumed it was going to be constant shots whipping past the rider, doing a flip then coming back at him as almost all drone videos seem to be. It turns out I was wrong! Kudos to the operator, that filming was super good. Those lines are wild...
  • 25 0
 That was awesome, but I missed the "Yeah Buddy" shouts of encouragement of the typical Rémy video.
  • 18 0
 Awesome riding, and also awesome drone piloting! Well Done! And thanks for expressing your gratitude to the Original Inhabitants, for the permission to ride on their turf.
  • 17 1
 Better than Semenuk's last video. Dominions putting in work on that huge stoppie
  • 4 4
 The music ruined that Semenuk vid for me, it made otherwise insane riding feel boring and serious, no stoke at all.
  • 5 0
 That stoppie is one of the most impressive things I've seen in a while.
  • 7 0
 @redrook: I'm old, I put on Jane's Addiction's Mountain Song and played the video muted. I thought it helped
  • 2 0
 Is it a stoppie if you never stop?
  • 2 0
 @kkmb: He pulled the elusive non-stoppie
  • 1 0
 Remy showing up Bernard Kerr from 5 years ago:

www.pinkbike.com/news/watch-bernard-kerr-stoppie-down-one-of-squamishs-steep-rock-faces.html

BK going about 5x as fast
  • 10 0
 Finally some watchable drone footage. This and the Vanderham video the other day show how drone filming should be done. No swirling craziness. Amazing riding too.
  • 3 0
 Sorry, it was Bas Van Steenberg.
  • 11 0
 That has got to be the worlds longest (unofficial ) stoppie ! Can smell the pads from here LOL
  • 11 1
 Great job! This is the coverage I want to see for the UCI DH races.
  • 10 0
 This is bonkers. Some of those rock slabs are seriously insane.
  • 9 0
 Omg he has to be on the $180 platinum brake pads
  • 1 0
 Those dominions are unparalleled!!
  • 6 0
 I invite you to watch it again focusing more on the filming than the riding....unbelievable to be able to follow so closely, so precisely.
  • 5 0
 I really liked seeing the acknowledgment of indigenous nation. Every video shot in BC should include that acknowledgment. Great concept, amazing riding.
  • 4 0
 Great video, riding, and cinematography. Also loved hearing something other than LoFi and trap for a change. It was refreshing.
  • 4 0
 I knew Remy was an amazing rider but this video shows he is on another level. Major respect to the drone operator for being able to get those shots.
  • 5 2
 It's really cool, I just wish each shot would end half a second sooner, it's kinda distracting when it zooms off somewhere else at the end. Incredible riding and trails though, and classy ending.
  • 5 1
 would be cool to see a version with no music, just bike sounds and no slow-mo. maybe the drone sounds would drown out the bike sounds tho.
  • 2 1
 I was thinking that too and came to the same conclusion. That annoying hum would kill the vibe.
  • 3 2
 I thought the music was tremendous, but it would have been nice to have some bike sounds mixed in with it too. Drone sounds, not so much.
  • 1 1
 We’ve done a lot of drone shooting lately, and the noise is definitely an issue. You basically had to lay music over it.

I’m wondering if people will start putting a mic on the rider then running a filter through the audio to remove the drone buzz. A drone video with the sounds of the riding would be awesome.
  • 2 1
 you don't need any filter... just mic the rider and overlay the rider audio over the drone footage. It's mostly a real pain in the editors ass.
  • 4 0
 @uh-no: you would still hear the drone buzzing around from the rider's mic, unless you found some sort of super near-field mic
  • 1 0
 or audio track isolation and editing... by the editor...
  • 1 0
 So awesome and amazing. BIKE CHECK!! I see DVO green fork, but Diamond or Onyx? DVO shock too? I recall Remy was on GG frames but now Polygon? I can't keep up. I just love knowing that my parts and bike should be able to do all this, I just need to grow bigger balls and shrink my amygdala :-)
  • 1 0
 Looking forward to behind the scenes video! I wonder how many drones have died. I guess plenty.

The video would even better (yes,, it is possible) if the shots from the drone were mixed with the normal hand held camera shots.

Pretty sure this is the beginning of the new drone shot and watchable videos
  • 3 0
 Remy tryin to tailwhip the drone out of the sky! Just like skid-flicking a bottle. Haha
  • 3 0
 The riding and the drone control is truly amazing. How far from the controller can the drone go before losing signal?
  • 4 0
 That in-n-out gap??? Holy crap that is so sick!!!
  • 2 0
 Yeah I was wondering what he was setting up for there, absolutely wild!
  • 2 0
 Awesome - That's State of the Art flying. Looking forward to more footage like this and the even higher res camera's on FPV air frames.
  • 5 2
 Remy you still owe me $20
  • 3 1
 Pay the man
  • 4 0
 That nose manual, WOW.
  • 2 0
 I can't imagine how much work that was to film, ride, hike, ride, film, hike again....And mega SKILLS. Nice work guys!
  • 2 0
 Like the way the precision required to ride these lines is similar to the precision required by the drone pilot
  • 1 0
 Great video, but Remy needs to be heard as well as seen. Also riding into dark areas wearing all black might not have been the best idea.
  • 2 0
 If that doesn’t make you want to go ride, I’m not sure what will? Such a good edit. Nose mannnnnnnny!
  • 2 0
 that was amazing, thank you
  • 3 0
 So good
  • 2 0
 It was a UCI -Discovery WorldCup preview! NOT
  • 3 0
 That was incredible...
  • 1 0
 This video is amazing. It is even better without the evangelical soundtrack.
  • 1 0
 The execution and video work of jump @ 1:00 min mark is exceptional. Well done to your team.
  • 2 0
 Hire that guy for EWS highlights. Nothing else...
  • 1 0
 Best edit I've seen in a looonnnnngggg time. Brought a whole new perspective to Remy's insane lines.
  • 1 0
 Great guy riding great trails up the street from me. Amazing video of the back yard. Extremely well done love it!.
  • 1 0
 That trail and that dirt :-O Amazing!!!
  • 2 0
 Thank you
  • 2 0
 Amazing work, Remy.
  • 2 0
 Amazing, simply awesome!
  • 1 0
 Nice work to both involved, that line set up @ 4:27!
  • 1 0
 He finally did the full slab on In and Out Burger!!!! I can't believe it!
  • 1 0
 The Best FVP Pilot is Raul @r4ulfpv (instagram)
Below threshold threads are hidden





