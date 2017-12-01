Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Must Watch: Paul Genovese Goes Massive in 'My World' - Video
Dec 1, 2017
by
Mongoose Bicycles
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Paul Genovese: My World
by
mongoosebikes
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 1,283
Faves:
38
Comments: 5
Filmed in September/October on the Sunshine Coast. Big thanks to the friends that let me get clips at their private spots: (Coastal Crew, Evan Robinson and Brandon Semenuk). Thanks for watching!
—
Paul Genovese
Video by:
Mind Spark Cinema
Song:
Little People - Moon
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Online Deals for Black Friday 2017
69518 views
Production Privée's Steel-Framed Shan N°5 - Review
50305 views
Fail Of The Month - November
44303 views
'New' Bike Models Every Year - Does That Make Sense?
38317 views
Your Bike Is Fine Already. Just Ride It. - Opinion
37697 views
Niner Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy with Pending Sale to Colorado Investment Group
34161 views
East Bound and Down: Boone, North Carolina
31246 views
Inside POC with Martin Söderström
30241 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 6
jdtheconfessor1
(34 mins ago)
Looks like the woods in Return of the Jedi.
[Reply]
+ 1
BartDM
(26 mins ago)
it is probably the same spot. i think i saw chewbacca there....
[Reply]
+ 1
MrPulse
(17 mins ago)
The fern border on the landing @1:15 is a nice little detail piece!
[Reply]
+ 2
DHFX
(16 mins ago)
Incredible riding. Now all we need is a mash up with fellow rider Chris Akrigg like the edit with Danny Mac and Martin Söderström.
[Reply]
+ 1
preach
(21 mins ago)
In the words of the late great Steve Irwin “CRIKEYS!”
[Reply]
+ 1
schalkt1
(26 mins ago)
soooooo sick, those moto whips...
[Reply]
+ 1
Jackson900
(9 mins ago)
Beautiful trails.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024474
Mobile Version of Website
7 Comments
Post a Comment