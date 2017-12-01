VIDEOS

Must Watch: Paul Genovese Goes Massive in 'My World' - Video

Dec 1, 2017
by Mongoose Bicycles  
Paul Genovese: My World

by mongoosebikes
Views: 1,283    Faves: 38    Comments: 5


bigquotesFilmed in September/October on the Sunshine Coast. Big thanks to the friends that let me get clips at their private spots: (Coastal Crew, Evan Robinson and Brandon Semenuk). Thanks for watching!Paul Genovese

Video by: Mind Spark Cinema
Song: Little People - Moon

7 Comments

  • + 6
 Looks like the woods in Return of the Jedi.
  • + 1
 it is probably the same spot. i think i saw chewbacca there....
  • + 1
 The fern border on the landing @1:15 is a nice little detail piece!
  • + 2
 Incredible riding. Now all we need is a mash up with fellow rider Chris Akrigg like the edit with Danny Mac and Martin Söderström.
  • + 1
 In the words of the late great Steve Irwin “CRIKEYS!”
  • + 1
 soooooo sick, those moto whips...
  • + 1
 Beautiful trails.

