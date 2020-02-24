Must Watch: Peaty, Warner, Longden and Pagey Have a Grand Old Day Out at Bike Park Wales

Please note the following video contains references to performance enhancing drug use, questionable use of the world schralp, childish behaviour and an unbleepable use of the F word… Peaty’s bar tab emptied the marketing budget so we couldn’t afford to bleep all the swearing. — Bike Park Wales

No introductions needed, Steve Peat has officially completed mountain biking! Now enjoying life, riding with mates and drinking beer.

Henley on Thames born and bred, if he’s not sipping expensive champagne at the Henley Royal Regatta you’ll find Rob Warner at the Park getting some practice runs in. Despite entering his 50s and being ridiculously stiff on a bike Rob can still hustle with the best of them!

The silent assassin of the legends, Will Longden lets his riding do the talking. Best known for thrilling the crowd with his creative line choice and pioneering the front wheel schralp.

Not to be confused with the £56 million pound EuroMillions lottery winner. No Wage Nigel Page is a cheeky scouser who spends his days managing the CRC team. Tirelessly working and despite the rumours, never riding his bike!

This is what it's all about! Not worrying about the latest gear or the scariest trails just having a laugh with your mates and ending it all off with a few beers too. 4 legends of the British scene unite for the first time on screen as Steve Peat, Rob Warner, Will Longden and Nigel Page all headed to Bike Park Wales for a day on the trails. It's chock full of banter and will probably be the best ten minutes you spend all week.