Must Watch: Pinkbike's 50 Best Edits of the Decade

THE 50 BEST EDITS OF THE DECADE As endlessly argued about and finally agreed on by Pinkbike staff The legend that is Jordie Lunn. Photo by Margus Riga.

1. George Brannigan - Queenstown

2. Danny Macaskill's Wee Day Out

3. Joel Anderson - F*ck You, Get Pumped

4. IFHT - How to be a mountain biker

5. Brandon Semenuk - One Shot

6. Mason Lacy, and Sam Seward - Flashes of the Altai

7. Martyn Ashton - Road Bike Party

8. Jordie Lunn - Rough AF3

9. Remy Metailler Burns Whistler

10. Fabio Wibmer - Fabiolous Escape 2

11. Chris Akrigg - As it Lies

12. Josh 'Ratboy' Bryceland - Madeira Dreamin'

13. Where The Trail Ends - China Segment

14. Ed Masters - The Spirit of Enduro

15. Not2Bad: Trail Shredding

16. Craig Evans - #26aintdead

17. Mike Hopkins - DreamRide

18. Dylan Sheffer - Freeride Lives II

19. The Athertons - Downhill Quarry Bombing

20. Aaron Gwin Blazes a Downhill MTB Trail in California

21. Jackson Goldstone - Run Bike to Kindergarten

22. Connor Fearon - Gamble Retallack Segment

23. Josh Bryceland and Brendan Fairclough - Best Track Ever

24. Dean Tennant - Higher Calling

25. Brandon Semenuk: Endless Night

26. Brad Stuart - Going Big With Brad

27. Matt Jones - Frames of Mind

28. Matt Hunter - Trail Hunter, Japan

29. Brett Rheeder - Horsepower

30. Rajesh Magar - RJ Ripper

31. Bryn Atkinson - Sound of Speed

32. Brendan Howey - Island Winter V.1.0

33. Steve Smith and Ian Morrison - The Saga Continues

34. Ryan Howard - In the Know

35. Mark Matthews - Sweat Equity

36. Sid Slotegraaf - Squamish: Yours to Discover

37. Dylan Dunkerton & Curtis Robinson - Rake & Ride

38. Graham Agassiz, Matt Hunter, and Matty Miles - Darklight

39. Mike Hopkins - Skidsville

40. Dylan Stark - 2018 MTB Street Edit

41.Sam Reynolds, Matt MacDuff, Danny Pace, Andreu Lacondeguy & Dylan Stone - Pure Darkness 3: Going Big Will Never Die

42. Joey Schusler- Huayhuash

43. Andreu Lacondeguy - Lacon De Catalonia

44. Bernard Kerr - Queenstown Living

45. Thomas Vanderham and Florian Nicolai - Return to the Rockies

46. Jolanda Neff - Trek Supercaliber

47. Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V2

48. Matt Miles - Silvia at Sun Peaks Bike Park

49. Thomas Vanderham, Matty Miles, Ian Morrison, & Finn Iles - An unReal Dirt Blizzard

50. Danny MacAskill: The Ridge

George Brannigan has had a tough couple of years with plenty of injuries stopping him from performing at his best. With this edit from 2015, Brannigan showed why he is a top contender at the World Cups. With two and a half minutes of huge hucks set to none other than Motorhead, nothing could show off Brannigan's raw style better.'Wee Day Out' may not be Macaskill's most viewed or most technical video to date but its fun nature was definitely a departure from some of his more serious earlier offerings. The feeling of just going for a ride makes this one a must-watch to inspire you to get out on your own bike.Tommy C's raw, BMX and skate influenced style was one of the most recognisable of the decade. We're throwing back to one of his earliest edits as he introduced the world to Joel Anderson down in south-west England.How to be a mountain biker from IFHT was among the first MTB videos to go viral alongside other great edits such as the Coastal Crew section from Kranked 8. Should we be ashamed that most of this still applies today?Unreal's One Shot segment remains one of the landmark moments in mtb filming. Who else would you trust to bring it all together than Mr Perfection Personified - Brandon Semenuk.In 2015 Joey Schusler, Mason Lacy, and Sam Seward headed out to the far western corner of Mongolia for an adventure into the unknown. Combining both mountain biking and pack rafting the group explore one of the most remote and sparsely populated places in the world.Road Bike Party was one of the last projects to be completed by the trials superstar before his unfortunate accident in 2013. Martyn Ashton stills remains a true legend of the sport through his ability to overcome his injury and still shred harder than ever. Road Bike Party proved back in 2012 that Ashton still had what it took to face the rising video starts of Akrigg and Macaskill with his old skool trials mastery.For the tree drop alone this video deserves to be on any best video list and to be accompanied more huge gaps and jumps, Rough AF3 was an incredible video from one of the sport's greatest riders.Remy Metailler is another rider that has seen huge success through video edits this decade with this edit bringing him into the spotlight for his amazing riding talent. With plenty of gaps and hucks in the Whistler Bike Park, this is a classic video.Fabiolous Escape 2 builds upon nearly every idea from Fabio Wibmer's original video but takes it all to the next level in every way imaginable.Chris Akrigg has shown time and time again that you can do pretty much anything on any type of bike and in his 2016 edit 'As it Lies' he proves that you don't need a fancy storyline line or huge man-made obstacles to make an awesome video.Could this be the greatest bike launch video of all time? Josh Bryceland produced so many amazing edits while with Santa Cruz that this was almost as hard to pick one as it was with Macaskill and Semenuk but Madeira Dreamin' has soo much style and flair that it was a pretty easy choice in the end. Bryceland on a trail bike in Madeira, what more could you want.If you feel like freeride has leaned too much into slopestyle over the past few years then this segment from the 2013 film 'Where The Trail Ends' is the perfect antidote. Darren Berrecloth, Kurt Sorge and James Doerfling focus on big lines rather than big tricks.Before his injury, at EWS Northstar Ed Masters was having an amazing year in 2019 with top performances at both the EWS and World Cup DH. 'The Spirit of Enduro' shows the extremely levels of detail and professional approach that Masters takes to his training for the EWS. It may have taken five years from the release of the video for him to win an EWS but clearly all the hard work is paying off.A who's who of mountain biking all hitting the same trail in the Spanish countryside. Rachel Atherton, Ryan Howard, Casey Brown and more all feature in this all-star segment.Steel hardtail, 26" wheels and a double chainset this edit from the British brand Cotic Bikes is a real indicator of how far bike technology has come over the past ten years. Steel hardtails are still very much on-trend in the UK but I don't think many of us will miss the smaller wheel size and front derailleurs.The DreamRide series has offered up some of the more unique and creative edits over the past few years and it was hard to choose which one to include in the list but in the end, we decided to go with the original entry in the series from 2016.Art in cedar formThe final in Clay Porter's Four by Three series sees the Atherton Racing team hitting Dan Atherton's quarry line which he spent three months building at Revolution Bike Park and definitely looks to have been an inspiration for Hardline. With the family accompanied by Mark Beaumont and Taylor Vernon on GT bikes, this is definitely a throwback to a different era of World Cup racing.Race-focussed Aaron Gwin doesn't often get in front of the camera but in this video shot in California for Red Bull he shows off his speed and power that makes him one of the most successful DH riders.Jackson Goldstone's edit from the start of the decade is the most-watched in Pinkbike history. People had him down early as mountain biking's next big thing and he's done nothing to dampen those predictions since.Gamble is one of the best mountain bike films of this decade and shows off the talents of some of the top DH racers. In Connor Fearon's segment from the film, he goes foot out flat out on the trails of the Retallack Lodge in BC. With scenery that is just as impressive as the riding, this is a great one to get you in the mood for a ride.Brendan Fairclough and Josh Bryceland are two of the stylish DH racers from the past decade and this section from Deathgrip demonstrates their talent on the bike. With a focus on fun rather than speed, it's great to see what these two riders can accomplish on downhill bikes when they aren't against the clock.This edit from Dean Tennant is one of the most viewed and favorited videos on Pinkbike and for good reason. With great cinematography and riding, it proves you don't need anything fancy to make a stunning edit.Semenuk hitting Rampage-style lines at night... it's scary just to watch.A group of friends sessioning local trails, what more could you ask for. This is one of the older videos in the list but the big jumps and tricks are still as good to watch today as they were eight years ago.Red Bull has definitely left a permanent mark on mountain biking over the last decade and its video production has been at the forefront of the sport. Frames of Mind with Matt Jones is another creative edit with some seriously impressive tricks from the British rider.Japan is not often featured in this sport but this relaxing and thoughtful video from Matt Hunter shows the importance of community as he explores one of the most culturally rich and underrated riding spots in the world.Rheeder builds a unique slopestyle course out of hay bales in Horsepower. It features Brett's signature, super-clean style, a wild open loop section and plenty of golden hour slow mo.Joey Schusler tells the story of Nepal’s fastest rider who hopes to race in the Enduro World Series. With beautiful visuals and an incredible story, this is more than just your usual mountain bike film.Sometimes simple is better and in this 'Sound of Speed' edit with Bryn Atkinson, the raw sounds of the bike hitting the trails are the perfect soundtrack to his flat out riding style.This winter edit from Brendan Howey takes you back over eight years ago to March 2011, it may not be long, but it does manage to fit in plenty of action in its two minute run time.In this classic comical edit, the legendary DH racer Steve Smith takes Ian Morrison to Vancouver Island to get some extra training tips. R.I.P Stevie.Trek riders have been putting out some of the greatest edits over the past decade and Ryan Howard is one who can bring the style to their online offerings.Stylish riding and big jumps. What more could you ask for?Squamish offers some of the best riding in the world and after this three-minute edit, you'll be wanting to book your next riding holiday there.This list wouldn't be complete without a mention of the Coastal Crew. Rake & Ride sees Dylan Dunkerton and Curtis Robinson tackle a freshly cut trail, showing off all the loamy goodness.Graham Agassiz, Matt Hunter, and Matty Miles go on a mind-bending night ride in this colourful and unique edit. It's probably also the only, if not one of the few MTB edits to be sponsored by a range of TVs.Bikes are pretty awesome and if you have got to this point in the list the chances are that you think the same. In this short film from Diamondback, they explore just how amazing bikes are.Dylan Stark proves you don't always need dirt for a good MTB video in his 2018 street edit. Dylan manages to squeeze in plenty of big tricks and gaps into the short runtime.Sam Reynolds, Matt MacDuff, Danny Pace, Andreu Lacondeguy and Dylan Stone go huge in the third installment of 'Pure Darkness'. The jumps are huge and the tricks are even bigger, just the roll-in ramp is enough to put most riders off.Another adventure video from Joey Schusler sees riders attempt to circumnavigate the Huayhuash range of the Peruvian Andes. Expect amazing views and treacherous trails.Andreu Lacondeguy is one of the wildest riders in the history of this sport and his two runs at Rampage this year show just how on the edge he is when pushing the limits of what is possible on the bike. In his edit from 2013 Andreu shows off the impressive training compound he built for himself.Bernard Kerr is definitely one of the more stylish riders on the World Cup circuit and his "Queenstown Living" edit is no different, with one of the most impressive moves of the decade. Landing with a beer in one hand.This is not your standard mountain bike edit, with just as much of a focus on the gorgeous scenery of the Rockies as the riding from Thomas Vanderham and Florian Nicolai.It's pretty rare to get an exciting promotional video for an XC race bike, but with the Supercaliber, Trek knocked it out of the park. Combining a hilarious take on Goldilocks and the stylish riding of World Cup XC racer Jolanda Neff, they made something that is pretty memorable.Yep, more Semenuk. This time with 100 seconds of mind-bending magic on a humble BMX track.Pinkbike's VOY back in 2011, Matt Miles smashes and slashes his way through the trails at Silverstar Bike Park.What would a powder day look like on a mountain bike? Some of Whistler's most notorious locals get to find out.Danny MacAskill stepped away from his trials bike for the first time on screen for this epic edit. It remains one of the most-watched mountain bike videos in history and it's easy to see why with stunning scenery, a great narrative and, of course, a few cheeky tricks thrown in as well.What did we miss? We're sure you'll let us know in the comments below.